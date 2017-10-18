Netflix: Why It's Dangerous To Own Now

This article points out several reasons why, despite NFLX's strengths, this may finally be a period where the stock is topping despite the company's current growth.

While much of financial media is thematically bullish on NFLX, its growth path is toward the cut-throat business of content creation.

The company expects to lose access to much of what it sells (rents), old movies, as the content owners begin to monetize them without NFLX.

Introduction - the basics of NFLX's financials

Netflix (NFLX) recently announced its Q3 results in a shareholder letter posted on its website. The company reported diluted EPS of $0.29 and nine-month EPS of $0.84. Revenues surged yoy from $2.3 B to $3.0 B. As happens with most companies, there were some one-time items. In thinking about NFLX, I've adjusted Q3 EPS up to $0.35, thus I'm using $1.40 as its annualized EPS.

Depending on where precisely the stock is the day you read this, that puts NFLX at 140X annualized adjusted EPS.

Total shareholder equity is $3 B; the market cap is around $85 B.

The balance sheet contains $14 B of net current plus net non-current content assets. Thus, the tangible net worth is negative $11 B. Whether these assets will deliver more or less value in profits than they are carried for on the books is unknown.

My view is that this valuation is in bubble territory.

My related view is that several factors are likely to gather steam in the months and years ahead that will drive NFLX to lower prices, possibly much lower.

These three factors are:

reality of growing competition and fears of worse to come

NFLX's current profit stream is fading away; replacing it will not be a lay-up

realization that NFLX's basic business is a low P/E business

the most avid subscribers are already "in"

Federal Reserve policy is designed to burst bubbles.

This view is at variance with that of much of the media, who often brush off the difficulties NFLX is likely to face over the next few years as it begins to lose much of its access to the old movies that drive most of its revenues. One example comes from Marketwatch, which ran a column post-earnings with a title I disagree with:

The next sections expand on the bullet points listed above and serve as a counterpoint to the "no competitors" view of the Marketwatch article. Each has a "takeaway" summary at the end of the section, provided for clarity and to assist readers who want to get to the main points and move on.

Why Fed tightening can be so important for NFLX's stock price

The Fed has begun to shrink the base money supply this month, thus reversing QE, a process often called QT or quantitative tightening. Reverse QE is scheduled to intensify and, if the economy cooperates, increase to something like 2014 in reverse, in which the Fed added about half a billion dollars of newly-created money to the financial system. If and when reverse QE reaches the planned steady state of $600 B, less cash will be around, and this could continue until at least $1.5 T is simply removed from the base money supply.

While the Fed is not actually planning to run "tight" monetary policy, reverse QE is a withdrawal of monetary ease. Essentially, it would cancel out all of QE 3. This program, which covered the final quarter of 2012, all of 2013 and the first 10 months of 2014, was associated with a large increase in valuations, including and especially in high P/E stocks such as NFLX and Amazon (AMZN).

My base case is for reverse QE to continue as planned unless a recession is threatened and that it will inexorably lead to the correction of financial excesses such as stocks of larger companies such as NFLX trading above 100X EPS.

So, even if the economy stays good, my base case assumption is for NFLX shares to revert to a much more competitive P/E. This would be so even if NFLX continues to prosper.

Takeaway:

The Fed is not the friend of exuberant stock market valuations right now.

Moving to another less publicized point:

The most loyal, highest-spending customers are already NFLX members

NFLX has nearly 100% brand recognition in the US. At the end of the quarter, 53 million people in the US were NFLX members. Given how many members comprise households that share their NFLX membership, it's likely that adding paying customers is drawing from an increasingly uninterested pool. (Password-sharing is another threat that NFLX says is not a big problem at present.)

NFLX has a problem that is the opposite of the benefit that Facebook (FB) has with its social media websites. When FB was growing like a weed, the more members of any group of people joined and used FB, the easier and more important it quickly became for the other members of the group to also join.

In contrast, watching a movie or TV show on a computer or smartphone is much more of a solitary pursuit; watching NFLX on a TV tends to be a solitary or family pursuit.

This lack of a network effect and the likelihood that in the US and some other territories, most subscribers are already subscribers, is a serious problem that gets little attention.

For FB, adding members got more cost-effective as it grew. For NFLX, adding new members is intrinsically less cost-effective and may be cost-ineffective.

This factor alone should limit NFLX's valuation.

Takeaway:

NFLX already has the best customers; finding new ones in the US is getting difficult for more than one reason.

Moving up the list of bullet points, while certain media companies get high P/Es:

Producing and distributing entertainment is a tough business that merits a low P/E

In defense of where NFLX is in its corporate life, I agree with the bulls that since you are buying a lottery ticket with a younger, "growth" stock, a high P/E tends to even out the chance of a big loss and a theoretically much larger multi-year gain.

Still, as mentioned above, NFLX has a vast number of US households as subscribers. Whether a media company is delivering old movies or new content, tastes change. There are just a few old movies that people want to watch more than once. As far as new content, whether NFLX purchases it on the open market, commissions it in some sense, or develops it fully internally on its own dime, it will be in a tough, unpredictable business. Even the great Disney (DIS) franchise had at least 20 tough years after Walt died before its ascendancy beginning in the Michael Eisner era.

Where is DIS stock trading? 17.4X TTM GAAP P/E.

Where is Time Warner Cable (TWX) trading? Only at an 18.7X multiple despite awaiting approval to be acquired by AT&T (T).

These companies, like NFLX, have business relationships with tens of millions of people, large content libraries, strong cash flows, etc., yet they are trading at a significant discount to that of the S&P 500 (SPY), which is at a 24X TTM GAAP P/E.

So - yes, NFLX has strengths with its base of users and strong reputation among the public, but marketing old movies that are known quantities has a nice predictability factor. Selling new content is hit or miss. That in turn implies a low P/E. Just look at the P/E discount that Apple (AAPL) has to its tech peers and the SPY, due in large part to AAPL being perceived as a hardware company that has product cycle challenges.

So, let us say that NFLX gets to $7/share in EPS, or about 5X the annualized EPS derived from Q3. What P/E would that deserve if most of its old movies business simply vanishes due to NFLX losing access to the content?

I would have a hard time going over 20X, because there would still be little if any tangible net worth, and profits can vanish quickly in this sort of business.

Then, NFLX would trade at 20 x $7 = $140. But right now, it's $200.

More important, there is absolutely no certainty that NFLX will ever even earn half that, i.e. $3.50 per share.

Thus, it can be estimated that fair value for NFLX is far less than $140. I would think, $70 or less even for bulls on NFLX's chances to succeed.

Takeaway:

NFLX is a rising star, but its current business is going to decline over the next few years. Its new growth business, content creation, and marketing to consumers may not succeed, has lumpiness, and overall has a narrow moat. This argues for a restrained P/E if and when NFLX succeeds in a big way in that new, enlarged business.

To focus in a little deeper on this topic, and why it would worry me if I were long NFLX:

How certain is it that NFLX can replace its lost content with content that many people want to pay for?



As Reed Hastings said in his Q3 shareholder letter:

Investors often ask us about continued access to content from diversified media companies. While we have multi-year deals in place preventing any sudden reduction in content licensing, the long-term trends are clear. Our future largely lies in exclusive original content...

And, in the transcript of the interview with an analyst that NFLX gave, at the very end of the series of softball questions, one hardball question included this phrase: "I was sort of curious if you would wrap up with the sustainable competitive advantages for Netflix."

NFLX declined to even address that part of the analyst's multi-part question.

That refusal to address the key question of the entire interview is not encouraging.

How much of the old movie business is going away? We do not know, and right now, even NFLX does not know. But when the CEO says that the trend is clear, then we have to give this business a low P/E. So, NFLX's ongoing original content business is the reason for the sky-high P/E, and there is intense competition primed against NFLX assessing how to crush the new content kid on the block.

Why, then, should NFLX not receive a below-market P/E on, say, possibly peak 2018-9 EPS? One of my longs, Gilead (GILD), has been suffering with a 7X or lower P/E based on its hepatitis C business having declining sales prospects. GILD, as is NFLX, is in a "sunrise" industry. P/Es can drop precipitously even for shares of innovative, great companies. It has happened to AAPL, it has happened to GILD. Why not NFLX?

Takeaway:

NFLX refused the chance to make the case that it has much of a moat around its business. It also is warning shareholders that much, or most, of its current business is going to vanish. Thus, its extraordinary P/E is at risk, even if NFLX makes the transition successfully to becoming mostly a content creator.

Getting to the specific elephant in the room we all know:

Competition is ramping hard

This is the factor we all know. It's so well known that I think there is some willing suspension of disbelief by the NFLX bulls.

NFLX, a smaller and weaker company than AMZN, has many more competitors that could eat its lunch than AMZN has, and it has a similar TTM P/E. In retailing, AMZN is faced with Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT), which have made serious efforts at e-commerce. But there's not a lot more major competition for AMZN, at least not yet. In its web services business, AMZN is the leader. So, while I believe that AMZN's stock is overpriced, AMZN has a moat that may be, say, mild to moderate. Importantly, unlike NFLX, it is not faced with much or most of its current sales simply vanishing. So, it can face the growing competition by building on its strengths and trying to continue to encroach on new turf.

NFLX, on the other hand, is a smallish production company in addition to its current major business.

All NFLX can count on is its fast-growing subscriber list. That's valuable. But based on Q3 numbers, its average annual revenue per subscriber is only $110. After-tax profit per subscriber is much less than that. And, subscribers can drop out. No one owns them.

Just consider the size of the companies that all either are threatened by NFLX's growth plans and have been planning their counterattacks, or want a piece of the action:

DIS (with its multi-pronged media empire and content library)

Cable companies, also generally with media content arms; think Comcast (CMCSA), Viacom (VIAB), and TWX.

AT&T right now, and especially post-TWX merger; Verizon (VZ)

AMZN

Google, the main subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), with the giant YouTube

Apple, entering the fray

Facebook.

Of course, there are others, including Miramax(!) and other TV and movie production companies. What about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)?

The most serious issue for NFLX is that all these companies have relationships with huge numbers of their customers, just as NFLX does. And, most of them deal with many more people even than NFLX.

NFLX is going for the next 100 million subscribers. But FB has 2 billion users (or whatever the number is). GOOGL knows almost everything about billions of people. AAPL not only has contact info but credit cards on file for hundreds of millions of people and has bank account data for its Apple Pay users. The giant cable companies not only know how to contact their subscribers in all sorts of ways but they also control the Internet access of these homes, for the most part. And so on.

So, the advantage that NFLX has simply means that this relatively small, debt-heavy company is "in the game" with the big players. But it will not guarantee that NFLX will ever succeed before it ever could pay a dividend to shareholders.

Takeaway:

Competition is going to challenge NFLX as it moves to predominantly be a content creator as well as marketer. This is going to represent a level of competition that NFLX has not seen. To make NFLX attractive, given this likelihood, its P/E should reflect the risk that it does not succeed in a major way, thus allowing bulls on the company a fair return if and when it does.

Conclusions - trying to value NFLX

NFLX has morphed from a mail-order version of Blockbuster to its current growth field where it has had limited competition. Now, this business is maturing and is going to decline soon. Thus, I would compare NFLX to a stock like GILD. GILD had something like a 70X TTM P/E as it was developing its hepatitis C drugs. When they hit the market, eventually, the P/E dropped to 7X. That was even though GILD was extending its HIV/AIDS franchise. NFLX does not have that other major product arm that GILD had.

Assuming that NFLX is correct that its future is fading regarding the old movies business, its new growth vision has uncertain prospects. This in turn suggests that forward-looking traders as well as investors who have large capital gains in NFLX will do what they often have done during periods of Federal Reserve tightening, and take the cash, rotating into less-hyped, much more traditionally-valued market sectors. Momentum traders in NFLX may sooner rather than later have real reasons to worry.

In a bull market, such as we are in, concept stocks of strong companies, such as NFLX, often go way too far to the upside, even if the future ends up being bright. That's how I view NFLX in the here and now; the downside catalysts may be coming together to drop the stock toward historically reasonable valuations levels.

Thus, while I am a long-only retiree, if I were running a long-short fund, I would have NFLX prominently on my radar screen as a short sale candidate. Valuation doesn't matter... until it does.

Thanks for reading and for any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL, GILD, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.