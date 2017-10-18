Transocean Gets A 2-Year Job From BHP, Agrees To 75% Discount From Previous Rate

When I wrote “Transocean May Soon Get A Job From BHP” I did not think it will happen so fast. In fact, I was not a hundred percent sure that it will happen at all – a forecast always involves probability and real life may differ materially from prognosis. However, I got it right this time – Transocean (RIG) has just announced that Deepwater Invictus was awarded a two-year contract plus three one-year priced options with BHP Billiton (BHP).

This is a very significant contract as, in the best-case scenario, it will keep Deepwater Invictus busy for 5 years. The backlog associated with the firm contract is $106 million and the job starts in the second quarter of 2018. The only problem is the dayrate. Transocean’s $106 million of revenue for 2 years of work calculate to just $145,000 per day. Currently, Deepwater Invictus is on the contract with BHP until November 2017. The dayrate is $592,000, so the dayrate reduction is a whopping 75%.

This is a wonderful deal for BHP Billiton, which has just secured a modern rig built in 2014 at a 75% discount to the dayrate of a better era for offshore drillers. I recently wrote “Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) Bids Below Market – A Warning To Competition”, where I calculated a dayrate for Ocean Rig Poseidon at just $116,000. However, there is a big difference between Ocean Rig’s and Transocean’s situation. Ocean Rig has to keep Ocean Rig Poseidon hot as it has few working rigs in the fleet. Thus, it agreed to a short-term contract at a level below its cash breakeven. In comparison, Transocean had a working relationship with BHP and committed the rig that was already working for BHP at $145,000 for two years. I wonder if any money will be made in the first two years of this contract.

The recent news is sobering to anyone who thought that the market recovery was just around the corner. The floater competition is simply cutthroat. While the contracting activity is on the rise, the dayrates are clearly not. The dayrate achieved by Transocean is simply disappointing. We can only wonder how low the non-disclosed rates are on Transocean’s fleet status report.

Frankly, I thought that Transocean will be able to get a dayrate north of $150,000 with BHP. The reason for this is that the rig has already been working with the company, and typically companies want to pay a premium for the rig that they already know. Also, the duration of the job is significant, which should (in theory) positively impact the dayrate. However, the environment in the floater market is so challenging that it seems that Transocean had to compete on rate.

Remember this graph from Seadrill’s (SDRL) restructuring presentation?

Dayrate predictions on the graph above are way off, at least for 2017 – 2018. Recent drillship fixtures show that floater rates are nowhere near the $180,000 average presented as “current” rates in Seadrill’s scenario. This raises a multitude of questions. For example, how feasible is Seadrill’s restructuring plan, which leaves the company highly leveraged? Or, is the recent rally in leading offshore drilling stocks, such as Transocean, Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) and Rowan (RDC) justified? It’s also interesting to know what kind of rates will Ensco (ESV) get for Atwood (ATW) drillships when (and if) it is able to contract them?

Under other circumstances I’d say that getting a 2-year contract with 3-year priced options is great for Transocean and that the stock will have more upside, but the low dayrate hurts the upside. There is no doubt that a contract is much better than nothing under current circumstances. It is also good for the whole industry as one rig leaves the market for, hopefully, five years. However, the rate is just too low to bring anything material to the company’s bottom line. Partially, such a rate explains why Transocean chose to acquire Songa Offshore which had a very significant backlog. Current rates are so low and the competition is so intense that the company chose the safe route of backlog acquisition.

All in all, I believe that the contract is news not only for Transocean but for the whole industry. The competition is very intense and even the leading drillers get very low dayrates. The marketplace might become even more crowded after Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDF) completes its restructuring and becomes an “eligible driller” like Ocean Rig has become after the completion of its own restructuring. In comparison with Ocean Rig, Pacific Drilling is holding all non-working rigs in the warm stack state, so the company’s restructuring will materially increase the competition in the floater market.

Brent oil (BNO) prices, which currently fluctuate around $58 per barrel, will continue to provide support for Transocean shares. However, the fundamental situation remains challenging as highlighted by Deepwater Invictus contract.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.