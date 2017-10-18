Investments For A Booming Economy: Seaspan Is Set For Success

Note: This article was released to members of Cash Flow Kingdom this weekend in partnership with Darren McCammon's "Investments for a Booming Economy Series."

Broad Macro Themes

There have been a number of recent indications that the United States economy may be entering into a boom phase:

Positive Employment Trends: In spite of a hurricane-caused drop in employment, there is much positive news in the most recent report, especially the continuing rise in employment rates for prime-age workers, a 3%+ increase in wages, and a household survey which points to future unemployment rate lows. Increasing Fed Confidence: The Fed has recently raised the Fed Funds rate, and recently starting to unwind their huge bond portfolio. Since these actions tend to slow down the economy, the Fed would not be considering them if they didn’t think we could handle it. In essence, Fed actions are a strong statement that they see ongoing US economic strength from other sources. We are no longer on Fed life support. Strong Earnings: Two-thirds of major companies beat analyst revenue estimates and had double digit earnings growth in Q2 (this last happened in 2011). 54 of these companies raised Q3 revenue guidance, the highest level since FactSet started compiling the data in 2006. Improving Manufacturing Sentiment: the ISM Purchasing Managers index is breaking to new 10-year highs as shown below. Strong Retail Sales: According to US Census Data, US Retail sales are doing well, including the much-maligned Brick and Mortar. Surging Consumer Confidence: consumer confidence is sky-rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high. This bodes well for retail sales into the Holiday season and further into 2018, which will directly fuel increased imports and global trade. Global Economic Growth: There finally appears to be global developed economy growth as evidenced by: Aforementioned US improvements

The IMF is predicting 3.6% growth this year and 3.7% growth next year. The best growth rates in the last 7 years. They are also predicting a 4.2% increase in global trade, the best in 6 years.

Increasing container ship lease rates along with global trade growth

Europe’s confidence index surging to 113, the highest in a decade

Japan's confidence index surging to +22, also its highest in a decade

The combination of both US and international economic growth suggests continued strength for international trade. A key sector that benefits is shipping stocks, primarily the containership trade, which is squarely focused on retail goods. I've worked with J Mintzmyer to further develop Seaspan Corp (SSW) as a top investment idea to build upon these macro themes.

Seaspan Company Overview

Image Credit: Seaspan Homepage

Seaspan Corp (SSW) is the world’s largest containership leasing company, with a fully-delivered fleet of 92 vessels ranging between 2,500 TEU and 14,000 TEU. SSW charters their ships to multiple top-tier shipping lines, but the bulk of their long-term exposure is with Asian firms, most of which have heavy government support.

Key counterparties include China’s COSCO, Taiwan’s Yang Ming, European heavyweight MSC, and Japan’s MOL and K-Line. SSW's closest publicly-traded comparable is Costamare (CMRE); Seaspan is larger, has more modern assets, and has a much more robust charter backlog.

Seaspan currently pays a $0.125/qtr dividend, for an effective yield of close to 7% in the current low-$7 trading range. They recently paid out triple this amount, but in response to challenging market conditions and the bankruptcy of a medium-sized counterparty, they decided to cut the dividend and focus on the balance sheet.

The markets have improved considerably during 2017 and SSW has made several positive developments including new charters, healthy debt issuance, a new management structure, and the conclusion of an equity raise program; however, the stock has yet to respond. If market conditions remain positive, SSW stock should appreciate further and we could see larger dividend payouts within the next year.

Business Model

Seaspan is an asset-heavy leasing company, which helps provide tonnage to the major global shipping lines. They purchase ships tied to long-term contracts with firms such as COSCO or Yang Ming and then they raise debt to support these projects. This enables the global shipping lines to keep a lighter balance sheet and ideally be nimbler in their fleet allocation. This is very similar to how Air Lease (AL) or AerCap (AER) provide passenger jets under long-term contracts to major global airlines.

However, Seaspan’s model is a bit more in-depth as they don’t just finance and lease the ships to end-users: they also provide full crewing and operating solutions. SSW has historically been on the cutting edge of ship design collaboration and enjoys a strong relationship with many of the top shipyards. For example, their latest string of newbuilds have been designed under a proprietary “SAVER” design, which provides fuel consumption advantages for their clients.

SSW is the world’s largest independent containership lessor/operator, the chart below highlights SSW as compared to its peers.

Source: March 2017 Company Presentation, includes GCI vessels.

Taxation Advantages

SSW issues a 1099, making this a very friendly stock to hold in tax-free accounts or even in taxable accounts (i.e. qualified dividends). It gets even better, as SSW has almost always paid a tax advantaged dividend due to paying from operating cash flows instead of based on earnings (very common for a leasing model).

The entire payout from 2011-2014 was considered “other than dividend” (i.e. return of capital), which means the cash is tax free, but the original investment basis is reduced by this amount. During 2015 the amount considered taxable as a standard dividend was just 34%, and in 2016 SSW’s dividend was once again 100% return of capital.

Due to its international structure, SSW pays very low taxes on its operations. Combining this structure with a 1099 allows SSW to be extremely tax friendly for the majority of investors.

Sector Demand Overview

Although the container markets have been beleaguered over the past two years, business has been booming during 2017. Los Angeles, Georgia, and the entire United States overall is witnessing surging import volumes. The chart below from Maritime Executive illustrates the significant post-recession growth, and 2017’s growth figures are posited to be the largest surge in a decade. This market is on fire.

James Catlin, a research associate on Value Investor’s Edge, recently released the public version of his macro coverage about surging containership demand. James is a bit more balanced in his views of 2017-2018 market performance, but he is more bullish for the long-term proposition.

I highly recommend reading his report, I’ve quoted part of his conclusion below:

While there is still quite a bit of work to do, it appears the worst may be behind us in the latest container shipping fiasco. There will be ups and downs going forward but it is now possible to begin realistically looking at late 2018 as a point when supply matches up again with demand… if that timeline proves correct, we may actually see things turn quite bullish beyond 2018 as the orderbook remains thin and deliveries for 2019 are approximately 20% of 2018's total.

Sector Supply Overview

While improving demand is essential for a strong market, we also need vessel supply to remain constrained in order to see significant improvements in shipping rates. The containership sector was previously plagued from massive overbuilding, but we are now much closer to a balanced market. In Seaspan’s Q2-17 earnings presentation (slide 5), they illustrate the lack of near-term newbuild ordering combined with the lowest orderbook percentage in over 20 years.

Furthermore, scrapping of older tonnage has spiked in the past two years, spurred on by a mixture of weaker market rates and recent spikes in scrap steel pricing. This has removed a large amount of mid-sized ships, which directly benefits SSW since they have a large number of short-term contracts in this sector.

Significant Industry Consolidation

Another major macro trend is industry consolidation at the liner company level. Over the past four years, the top four companies have increased their global market share from around 30% to 55%. The top seven global operators now control nearly 75% of the trade. This consolidation is very bullish for global liner profits, further increasing the stability of Seaspan’s long-term contracts.

The chart below shows the top global players as ranked by Alphaliner (I’ve highlighted SSW’s key counterparties in yellow). COSCO Shipping (which owns CSCL Asia) is Seaspan’s largest counter-party by a massive distance. They have recently announced the acquisition of OOCL, which will make them the world’s third largest container shipping company.

The three Japanese container lines (NYK, MOL, and K-Line) announced a merger last November, which is now mostly complete and places the Japanese venture as the world’s 6th largest operator. Commercial services via the newly named Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) will commence in April 2018.

Recent Company-Specific News

Seaspan has produced a significant amount of positive news over the past two months in terms of positive developments, but the stock has failed to respond accordingly. I covered the first phase of this transition in a live interview on Cheddar TV in mid-August, but there have been several additional improvements since.

No More Equity Dilution

First, on 23 August, SSW submitted an official filing to the SEC confirming that its $75M equity raise has been concluded with a final issuance of 2.45M shares during August. SSW launched this at-the-market offering in early-2017 in order to stabilize their balance sheet after the impact of the Hanjin bankruptcy. This competition means there will be no further equity dilution and that SSW’s balance sheet is now in a stable position.

Firm Insider Commitment

Along with this filing, Chairman David Sokol confirmed that he has no intentions of selling any of his 3M common shares, which addressed some concerns that investors had regarding insider commitment.

Major Contract Updates

Over the past two months, SSW has delivered three large 11k TEU vessels, all of which have been placed on 17-year bareboat charters with MSC. Additionally, SSW announced a pair of three-year time charters for their final two newbuilds, scheduled for 2018 delivery. This contract announcement means that SSW’s modern large fleet is now fully contracted under medium or long-term charters.

Vessel Sale Profits

In late-August, SSW announced the sale of four 4k TEU ships for proceeds of $37M. This was a significant ‘win’ because Seaspan has purchased these vessels last winter during peak market panic and recorded a gain of $14M (over 60%!) in less than one year. This highlights the sector competence that SSW brings to the table and it also illustrates how the market has significantly improved over the past year.

Senior Note Issuance

Perhaps the most bullish news development is one that has received practically zero coverage: Seaspan just sold $80M in 10-year unsecured debt for 7.125%. Shipping companies typically issue unsecured debt in 5-year increments and even for an instrument with half the timespan, 7.125% would be a very competitive rate. For example, GasLog Ltd (GLOG), a very strong LNG shipping firm with billions in backlog and a stable balance sheet, recently placed five-year unsecured notes at 8.875%. Euronav (EURN) is a very stable tanker shipping firm with a best-in-class balance sheet and they were able to sell five-year notes at 7.50% last May.

Again, Seaspan just sold notes with double the maturity length AND with a lower interest rate than achieved by two of its top-tier peers. This is significant news because it underscores the confidence that lenders are placing in this firm. This is not a distressed interest rate, rather this is one of the strongest unsecured lenders in the shipping universe. As I mentioned in my previous coverage of Seaspan, they need to refinance their 2019 unsecured notes (“SSWN”) prior to raising dividend payouts. I expect SSW to be able to issue additional unsecured debt during 2018, and this recent $80M issuance is an extremely bullish sign.

Path to Dividend Increases

We’ve illustrated how SSW is likely to perform well in these markets, but what really moves these sorts of small cap dividend payers is a shift in payouts. In an August 2017 report, I suggested that the dividend could increase substantially by late-2018. I’ve included an updated chart below, which includes new lease agreements and similar other debt assumptions. In my previous report, I speculated that SSW could extend 50% of their secured loans (bank credit facilities) and would issue $300M in unsecured debt during 2018. They already issued $80M at very attractive terms, meaning they are over 25% complete with their unsecured needs with over 18 months to go until the SSWN maturity.

As this chart demonstrates, I believe SSW has substantial cash flow potential after completing their refinancing steps over the next year. In fact, even with fairly conservative assumptions for lease expenses and amortization requirements, SSW can easily double the dividend payout going forward with only a 75% cash flow payout.

To be clear, I expect a smaller ramp up in dividend payments (i.e. $0.15/qtr, then $0.175/qtr, etc), but I am simply highlighting the overall capacity given the current financial situation. SSW has historically traded around a 7-8% yield, so if SSW can raise the payout to $0.175/qtr by late-2018, that translates to a $9-$10 range. A $0.25/qtr payout by mid-2019 would likely bring us into the lower/mid-teens.

Conclusion

Seaspan has made significant progress over the past year and news flow has been steadily positive over the past two months. Despite these improvements, the stock has failed to move. I believe this presents a significant opportunity for investors to get ahead of the curve. I'm very bullish on the potential here and this is a top position for my speculative portfolio ahead of earnings season. Beyond speculative equity-gain potential, this is also a returning income opportunity as the current 7% dividend is likely to return to growth within the next year.

