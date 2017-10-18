Third Quarter Earnings At Morgan Stanley, Still A Go Relative To Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has maintained a relatively steady return for its shareholders although the factors that contribute to this performance are highly volatile and change from quarter-to-quarter.

This performance at Morgan Stanley is in contrast to its major large competitor Goldman Sachs who has retained most of its "legacy" business model, dependent more on trading outcomes.

Morgan Stanley continues to show steady, stable performance improvements based on a business model focused on building up its wealth management business.

Morgan Stanley (MS) continued to progress in the third quarter of 2017 as it posted a return on equity of 9.6 percent. For the year-to-date, the return on capital is 9.8 percent.

James Gorman’s restructuring of Morgan Stanley still seems to be paying rewards as the firm is now preforming well within the range of 9.0 percent to 11.00 percent he set out to achieve when he became the Chairman and CEO of the investment bank.

Mr. Gorman moved the bank to be more focused upon wealth management, a stable and profitable source of business, and reduce the company’s reliance upon trading revenues, which can be quite volatile and unsustainable.

The wealth management business at Morgan Stanley continues to grow as the bank brings more and more customers into this part of the company and changes, in many cases, its revenues from commissions on buying and selling to charging fees for the management of accounts.

Morgan Stanley now has $2.3 trillion in assets in its wealth management division and more than 3.5 million in customers.

Mr. Gorman apparently made the move in this direction at the right time.

As Liz Hoffman writes in the Wall Street Journal that wealth management businesses:

“are ascendant on Wall Street. Baby boomers have hit their peak earning years and are managing for retirement, while the number of millionaires looking for advice and concierge services is growing.”

And, Ms. Hoffman continues,

“The boom in wealth management extends beyond Wall Street. Regional brokerage Edward Jones recently passed the $1.0 trillion market in total assets.”

The going-forward, however, might be a little tougher. Mr. Gorman is quoted as saying on Tuesday “the obvious low-hanging fruit is off the table. But these businesses are scale businesses,” so profitability should improve as account balances grow.

Mr. Gorman has achieved quite a lot as the Morgan Stanley return on equity was 0.2 percent in 2012.

But, Mr. Gorman has also been active elsewhere as Morgan Stanley raised its quarterly dividend payment by 25 percent in August, moving the dividend from $0.20 to $0.25. Furthermore, the company bought back $500 million of its common stock in the second quarter. It has also announced that it may buy up to $5.0 billion more over the next year or so.

Morgan Stanley stock closed at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock was at a low for the year 2012 at just over $12.00 per share when Mr. Gorman took over. This is a rise of over 300 percent over this time.

In July 2017, I summarized my feeling about Morgan Stanley versus Goldman Sachs Group (GS) with the headline “Morgan Stanley, Go; Goldman Sachs, No Go.”

To me, whereas Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley have moved on and apparently hit a growing market, Goldman and Goldman’s leader Lloyd Blankfein have pretty much stayed with their “legacy” business model, highly dependent upon trading activities.

As a consequence, business at Goldman is relatively stable, but unimpressive, especially as revenues from trading activity have dropped.

As Ben McLannahan writes in the Financial Times

“Goldman Sachs’ investment bankers have bailed out the bond traders, delivering a forecast-busting quarter despite a big drop in revenues from trading fixed-income, currencies and commodities.”

Analysts had expected that the trading business would be down this year because of the fact that last year Goldman benefitted from a “Brexit-boosted period” of business. As it turned out, Goldman’s results showed quarterly revenues down on $512 million.

This was compensated for by an increase in revenues from the “investing and lending” segment of the business by $485 million.

Across the firm, Mr. McLannahan reports, total net revenues came to $8.33 billion, which was 2 percent higher than a year ago, mainly “following a blowout quarter for advising companies on merger fees and capital raising, which were up…at $911 million.”

So much for a stable, steady performance. Stable and steady performances just do not come from a business model like the one currently being followed by Mr. Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs did produce a return on equity of 10.3 percent for the third quarter of 2017, roughly in line with the performance of the investment bank over the past five years - neither much better or much worse.

Clearly, though, Goldman Sachs has a business plan that is much riskier than the one that has been adopted by Morgan Stanley, making it much more subject to the volatility of outcomes in various parts of the company.

In addition, it appears that Mr. Blankfein and Goldman Sachs are living off of monopoly positions previously attained. That is how they have been able to maintain the shareholder returns they have - not unlike what Jeffery Immelt lived off of at General Electric (GE) for many years.

Mr. Blankfein has done little or nothing to change the way that Goldman does business. This, I believe, is very obvious from the quarterly results that this investment bank keeps posting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.