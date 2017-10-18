Estee Lauder:  Priced For Perfection, Not For Disappointment.

Priced for perfection. This could be an appropriate description for Estee Lauder (EL) shares at these levels. Takeover rumors (denied by the Company in August), ongoing integration of a long line of recent acquisitions and heightened expectations for potentially explosive growth in Asia have all worked to contribute to the 30 plus PE ratio the shares currently carry. Considering the steep run the shares have experienced, up 45% this year alone, who is to argue against further success? Not those who bought this year. But then there’s that 21% drop in the second half of 2016 when questions about flat to declining margins were blamed on currency headwinds colliding with acquisition expenses.

Concerns about margin expansion however, has yet to completely abate for F/Y 2018. Though it is generally being assumed that currency headwinds are swinging to the tail, questions continued in the Q4 2017 earnings conference call. It seemed that management, though positive on growth prospects going forward (especially in China), was not comfortable forecasting linear margin growth.

Analyst: “Tracey, first, I just wanted to follow-up on the margins. You mentioned 50 basis points per annum for the next 3 years. But just putting in the guidance for fiscal '18, it looks like margins are expected to be flat for '18. So, one, is that right? And could you just expand sort of the reasons for why that is the case?” Tracey Thomas Travis, CFO and EVP of Global Finance & Strategy - “So on a constant currency basis, we expect that margins will be -- will improve about 30 to 50 basis points in fiscal '18. What I said, Faiza, was that, on average, we expect about -- to deliver about 50 basis points over the next 3 years. So that could be 30 basis points 1 year, and it could be 70 basis points another year. But the average we expect to achieve over a 3-year time horizon is 50 basis points. And obviously, that will depend on where our sales growth ranges.” Analyst: “I want to come back to margins as well. Congratulations on the 100 bps of underlying margin growth you achieved last year. But it's gotten you to the point where you're kind of roughly parity with where you were in calendar '13, so kind hovering around that 15.9%. Now I know there's been a number of extraneous factors that have battered margins or proven to be headwinds the last couple of years you've had to overcome. But many of those issues sound like they're dissipating, right? FX, no longer the same headwind. Skin care, acceleration through the year. You're talking about more acceleration next year. A number of times throughout the call, we've touched on the channel shift and acknowledged that much of that channel shift is margin accretive, and you've got Leading Beauty Forward coming at the same time. So why couldn't there be a bit of a catch-up here after the stagnation for a number of years? And is there conservatism kind of embedded in maybe the average 50 bps of expansion over the next few years? Or are there other offsets that we need to be contemplating, whether it be -- they be in the form of how the business is changing, shifting, cost to compete, reinvestments, et cetera? Can you help me understand that?” Tracey Thomas Travis, CFO and EVP of Global Finance & Strategy- “So in terms of over the next 3 years, you're absolutely correct that we should -- I mean, hopefully, and the macro environment is quite volatile. But as we see currency now becoming more favorable, if currency rates are better than what we have anticipated and reflected in our guidance, there will be upside related to margin. And we certainly would hope to recover some of the margin that we've lost from some of the currency hits that we've taken over the last few years. In terms of the acquisitions, yes. Our acquisitions, if they actually outperform what we have anticipated, then that, too, will allow us the greater margin expansion. Right now, as you've heard, we're expecting about a $0.01 of impact from Too Faced and BECCA. If they perform better this year, that will improve our margins as well. And then Leading Beauty Forward, to the extent that some of those savings get realized earlier, and we have a tremendous amount of momentum against this program. There has been adoption across the company. To the extent that we can actually start realizing some of those savings earlier, then that will -- that also will impact. So I think we're pretty confident that we have a lot of irons in the fire in terms of improving margin. What we're not confident of, and hence the reason why we are saying around 50 basis points of margin expansion annually, so that's an average over the 3-year time horizon. Again, it could be 30 bps, 1 year and 70, or as you indicated, 100 last year, excluding some of those items. What we're not confident of is the macro environment. So we have experienced a fair amount of geopolitical tension and volatility, whether it's in our travel retail channel or in many of our markets. And so we don't think it's prudent for us to not consider that, that could be a factor this year and over the next few years. So that -- whether you call that conservatism or whether you call that prudent, that is certainly contemplated in our guidance. The last thing I would say is we do have a number of new brands that we are building. We've done several acquisitions, as you indicated, over the last few years. And we are supporting them in terms of distribution growth, and in many cases, building their presence in markets that -- new markets that they're entering globally. And so that is factored into our guidance as well.”

Certain insider movements suggest caution:

It would seem to us that the behavior of certain Company insiders belies the confidence exhibited by many analysts and shareholders out there who have benefited from this year’s run up in EL shares. A number of key players have been unloading their option holdings aggressively in recent months. Some of these same individuals acted similarly in the first half of 2016, ahead of the second half swoon in the shares. We are particularly interested, as the recent round of selling has occurred around two events: The late August earnings release, positively received by The Street, met with mild headwind one week later that “there is no truth” to rumors that the Company is in talks for a potential sale or merger. As EL shares consolidated in the post-earnings weeks, insider actions became quite interesting. It is important to keep in mind that, according to the Company’s ownership guidelines, EL insiders are required to hold shares equivalent to a multiple of their salaries. Directors are required to hold 4x their $75,000 retainer in the form of EL Class A Common. William Lauder, Executive Chairman, is required to hold 5x his salary, as is President and CEO, Fabrizio Freda. CEO Tracey Travis and Group Presidents, such as Gregory Polcer, John Demsey must hold 3x salary; Executive officers, 2x. This stated, it is interesting to note the extent to which many of these individuals have shed their volatile options holdings in recent months, options that had many years remaining on them before expiration. Here are the ones of note:

Selling aggressively outside of passive-looking 10b5-1 plans:

As many of you know, 10b5-1 trading plans are written plans, filed by insiders, which allow them to sell a predetermined number of shares at a usually predetermined time. These plans allow a certain “safe harbor” for those insiders, who wish to sell in an orderly fashion, from allegations of insider trading in advance of significant events. We are always on the lookout for instances when insiders, who are regular sellers under such plans, jump outside of their established plans in order to sell a larger amount of holdings than the amount specified under their plans. Situations such as these should be monitored as they could indicate a sense of urgency from the insider involved. We have evidence of such “rogue” sales from two EL insiders, both occurring in the same time frame:

Freda Fabrizio - President and CEO - Since 2015, Fabrizio has sold under three successive 10b5-1 plans (bolded trade indicates sale out of plan):

Sales during plan period. Plan established 3/5/2015

5/5/15 - Sold 150,000 at $86.33

7/6/15 - Sold 14,381 at $87.59

9/25/15 - Sold 35,386 at $80.20

11/5/15 - Sold 17,194 at $86.37

Shares sold under Plan established 5/11/16:

7/6/16 - Sold 15,975 at $90.84

8/25/16 - Sold 22,037 at $91.06

9/9/16 - Sold 2,400 at $88

9/12/16 - Sold 16,358 at $88.01

Shares sold under Plan established 2/16/17:

7/6/17 - Sold 15,880 at $95.05

8/22/17 - Sold 300,000 at $105.21- out of plan

8/28/17 - Sold 13,371 at $105.04

9/8/17 - Sold 14,724 at $108.39

Note the orderly nature of the “in plan” sales during the period. The anomaly in this is the fact that, in one day and outside of the cover of his 10b5-1 plan, he sold far more shares than he had during any year under his three successive plans. This suggests a possible urgency to unload a larger amount of shares than his usual volume likely designated under his trading plan in place at the time.

Gregory Polcer - Executive VP, Global Supply Chain:

Shares sold under plan established 6/9/16:

6/23/16 - Sold 35,000 at $94.73

8/18/16 - Sold 15,000 at $95

9/8/16 - Sold 3,602 at $88

11/02/16 - Sold 3,533 at $$81.72

Shares sold under plan established 9/8/17:

9/1/17 - Sold 65,000 shares - out of plan

9/22/17 - Sold 2,730 at $108.10

10/4/17 - Sold 25,000 at $110

Polcer has also shown a proclivity towards monetizing his options in recent years, well in advance of their expirations. In 2017, he liquidated 39% of his 208,952 option position, selling all of the underlying shares, topping the 21% he cleared out in 2016. It should be noted that all of his 2017 sales were executed after the Sept. 19 Q4 earnings release. None of the options in question were set to expire until Sept. 2019 at the earliest.

Carl Haney - Executive Vice President, Global Research and Development, Corporate Product Innovation, Package Development

Haney does not utilize 10b5-1 trading plans when selling. He does, however, show some interesting timing with his more aggressive sales. In 2015, he sold just 12,711 shares at prices between $85 and $88. His only sale in 2016 occurred on June 7 when he exercised options for 34,483 shares, selling them at $93.39, just under the high for the year. EL shares would move 21% lower through the second half of the annum, bottoming at $76 at year end. He would not move again until 9/1/17 when he exercised the majority of his remaining options, selling the underlying 38,274 shares at $107.90. These options were not set to expire until at least 2023. This reduced his vested option holdings by 81%, which basically reflects his total holdings decline. On 9/6/17 he sold 9,139 shares and currently holds just 672 shares. Unlike most of his peers, Haney seems to satisfy his ownership guidelines, not by holding shares but rather by virtue of the fact that he holds unvested Performance Stock Units (PSU’s). The Company’s ownership guidelines specify that PSU’s are eligible for holdings requirements when the performance criteria have been met, even if they have yet to be vested. To us, it seems a loophole that an insider can meet ownership requirements with unvested derivatives (read: not much teeth in those EL ownership guidelines).

Michael O’Hare - Executive VP, Global HR.

O’Hare is another interesting study. He holds no common, having sold his position of 2,619 shares on 9/7/17 at $108.50. So, as in the case of Haney (above), it appears that he satisfies his ownership guidelines, not by holding shares but by virtue of the fact that he holds unvested PSI’s which are eligible for holdings requirements because their performance criteria have been met. An infrequent seller, O’Hare’s dispositions had averaged just 5,266 shares annually between 2014 through 2016. This changed on 8/21/17 when he exercised all owned and vested options totaling 42,032 shares, selling the underlying shares at $105.41 each. None of the options were set to expire until between 2023 and 2025. The trades left him holding no common shares or exercisable options. This means that he has liquidated 100% of his actionable position of shares and vested options. This during the same time period as the previously mentioned insiders.

Paul Fribourg - Director, member of audit and compensation committees:

Fribourg sits on a number of corporate boards, including Restaurant Brands Intl. (QSR), Loews Corp (L) and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO). He holds substantial positions in QSR (272,898 shares @$67.33) and APO (43,867 shares @ $32). In addition, he owns exercisable options in Loews representing just under 10,000 shares. Although he essentially has sold nothing out of those positions this year (except for a 40 share sale in L), we note that between August 25 and 28, 2017, the same date range as the notable sales mentioned above, he cleared out every exercisable option for EL shares in his possession. This totaled options for 32,640 shares, none of which were set to expire until between 11/2019 and 11/2022. These optioned for shares were sold in their entirety immediately at prices in the $106 range. Prior to this, his only other sales in EL occurred back in February of 2015 and totaled just 17,200 shares. His current position totals 4,000 at this time. So, it would seem that, for whatever reasons, he may have had to raise liquidity, he has chosen to sell out the majority of his EL position as opposed to any of the holdings in his other companies.

We find it interesting that Fabrizio, Polcer, O’Hare, Fribourg and Haney have all chosen to become historically more aggressive with their sales during the same time window. Finally, it should be noted that incumbent director and significant shareholder, Ronald Lauder, has pledged 7.3 million of his Class B shares “to secure loans under loan facilities with certain banks”. Another 2 million of his Class B shares “are pledged to secure his obligations under a prepaid variable forward sale contract to an unaffiliated third-party buyer” (EL proxy for the year 2017). Though these pledges are not new developments (The 2016 proxy revealed pledges of 5.5 million and 2 million respectively), they are worthy of mention in the context of this article as an example of aggressive hypothecation by an incumbent director.

There are other sellers during the above timeframes. However, we have chosen not to cloud the picture with them as the related activity is not anomalistic, upon historical comparison, as are those mentioned above. Not lost on us is the fact that a number of those reducing positions are responsible for the Company’s global presence. It is not up to us to suggest this current activity is a harbinger of imminent problems ahead for EL shares. As always, we use insider behavior as an add-on clue in the overall analysis of any equity situation. With EL shares priced for perfection however, and with the apparent cautious stance we are inferring from the behavior of certain insiders, we will be watching with much interest the dissemination of Q1- FY 2018 results due out this November. It possibly will not take a big disappointment to let a lot of air out of this balloon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.