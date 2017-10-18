Conventional Fund Investors Remain Cautious In September, While APs Turn On The Afterburners

For the third month in a row, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $13.5 billion into the conventional funds business.

For the first month in six, Thomson Reuters Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification witnessed net outflows, handing back $2.8 billion for September.

For the twentieth consecutive month, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $28.5 billion for September.

For the first month in seven, the Sector Equity ETF macro-classification (+$8.3 billion net) attracted the largest net draw of the five broad-based equity ETF macro groups.