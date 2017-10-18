Conventional Fund Investors Remain Cautious In September, While APs Turn On The Afterburners

Conventional mutual fund investors opted to sit on the sidelines in September, embracing fixed income and money market products, while authorized participants (APs - ETF investors) remained risk-seeking. Although mutual fund investors redeemed some $27.9 billion from stock and mixed-equity funds for the month, for the sixteenth consecutive month, APs were net purchasers, injecting $17.2 billion. Year to date through September 30, 2017, conventional equity mutual funds handed back some $119.4 billion net, while equity ETFs took in $226.4 billion.
On the fixed income side of the equation, the focus of fund investors and APs stayed in step, with conventional bond funds attracting $207.6 billion year to date and bond ETFs drawing in $101.3 billion for the same period. In this segment, I highlight the September fund-flow trends for both types of investment vehicles.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.