Anardako Petroleum - A Good Opportunity, But Only With Oil Above $60

Investment Thesis

Anadarko Petroleum (APC) is the second independent oil & gas that I will present in my general study today. The company has been very conservative with its cash and indicated recently that CapEx will be cut by $300 million. However, the company indicated that it still expects to invest $600 million to expand its onshore midstream capacity.

The Colorado gas explosion cost Anadarko and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) - which are the two biggest gas producers in Colorado - precious cash but also production, thereby, their respective stocks dropped over 10% on the news.

On April 27, a home in Firestone, Colorado - a suburb north of Denver - exploded, killing two men who were replacing a hot water heater. What at first appeared to be a tragic household accident was soon linked to an Anadarko-owned gas well that was less than 1,000 feet from the property. Sure enough, investigators eventually discovered that an abandoned return flowline connected to the well hadn't been properly capped. Gas from a cut in the pipeline seeped into the home, causing the blast.

The $2.5 billion share repurchase program had a positive effect on the stock. Morgan Stanley's Calio said about APC’s buyback announcement:

In our view, APC’s announcement is a harbinger for incremental capital discipline and transparency among E&Ps that could both improve valuations and modestly reduce the 2018 production growth outlook, all else equal (like oil price).

However, Anadarko is still facing tough headwinds and I do not recommend investing in the company right now.

Independent oil & gas companies

Anadarko Petroleum is part of a general study of twelve solid independent oil & gas companies listed below:

Apache Corporation (APA) Anadarko Petroleum ConocoPhillips (COP) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Cabot Oil (COG) Noble Energy Hess Corp. (HES) Murphy Oil (MUR) Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Devon Energy (DVN) EOG Resources (EOG) Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

After studying each of them in detail, I will compare them in a final article.

Case 2: Anadarko Petroleum - Stock Analysis

APC is forming a descending channel pattern. The descending channel pattern is a short-term bearish continuation pattern, whereby the price movement is contained within two parallel descending trend lines.

However, APC shows a strong support at $47.75, and depending on the oil prices staying around $55, I believe the stock could dip further around $44.50.

Financial Table

Anardako Petroleum 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.32 2.64 1.69 2.05 1.67 1.92 1.89 2.39 3.77 2.72 Net Income in $ Million −3,268 61 2,235 1,250 1,034 692 830 515 318 415 EBITDA $ Million −3,156 1,600 −1,767 −938 −12 276 282 816 1,160 892 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 2.3% 132.4% 60.9% 61.8% 36.1% 43.8% 21.6% 8.4% 15.3% EPS diluted in $/share −6.45 0.12 −4.41 −2.45 −2.03 −1.36 −1.61 −0.90 −0.58 −0.76 Cash from operations in $ Million −4,504 1,243 1,127 257 −137 1,229 785 1,123 1,123 857 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,957 1,544 1,360 1,206 1,022 857 739 887 1,194 1,102 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −6,461 −301 −233 −949 −1,159 372 46 236 −71 −245 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.31 2.17 2.07 0.94 2.95 1.39 3.98 3.18 5.83 6.01 Long term Debt in $ Billion 16.86 16.06 15.92 15.67 18.75 15.67 15.88 15.32 15.33 15.48 Dividend per share in $ 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 507 509 508 508 509 510 517 552 551 552 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 934 846 787 779 827 792 780 774 795 631 Global liquid price ($/b) 47.12 55.98 44.45 50.28 29.65 41.77 42.49 42.75 50.34 47.19 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 3.52 2.93 2.41 2.59 1.75 1.61 2.36 2.48 3.00 2.84

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues were significantly lower quarter over quarter. However, oil equivalent production was 2.72K Boep/d, over 40% higher than in 2Q'16.

2 - Free cash flow has been an issue with Anadarko Petroleum and seems to be worsening.

3 - Total production was disappointing, down 20% from a year ago. The decline could be explained by the divestitures of assets in the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Eaglebine, and Utah, receiving net proceeds of $3.5 billion.

Oil volumes of 331K Boep/d in 2Q17 or 52.5% of the total production. The oil production increase from last year was driven mainly by the Delaware Basin operations and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico operations.

APC’s 3Q'17 and 2017 production expectations:

APC’s production guidance range for 3Q'17 is 630K Boep/d to 652K Boep/d or a midpoint of 641K Boep/d. Production below 700K Boep/d in 3Q'17 is the result of a decline in APC’s capital expenditures as I indicated above.

The full-year production guidance range for Anadarko is 633 Mboed to 644 Mboed or a midpoint of 638.5 Mboed.

Significant news after last results:

1 - Anadarko Announces $2.5 billion share repurchase program on September 20, 2017.

[T]oday announced its board of directors has authorized a $2.5 billion share-repurchase program. The authorization extends through the end of 2018,

This is nearly 50% of the shares outstanding. The news triggered an impressive rally, pushing the stock to the $50 resistance line with an RSI at 80 (suggesting an overbought situation).

2 - Anadarko shutting down production at two U.S. Gulf platforms ahead of Nate on October 5, 2017.

The company said it has removed all staff and shut oil and natural gas production at the Horn Mountain platform and would do the same at the Marlin platform on Friday. Non-essential personnel are being removed from the company’s Constitution, Holstein, Lucius and Marco Polo platforms as well.

3 - October 9, 2017, Anadarko to invest $200 million in Peruvian oil area.

U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum will invest some $200 million to develop an offshore oil area near Peru’s northern coast, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Monday. Kuczynski and company executives signed three exploration and drilling agreements with state oil agency Perupetro in blocks Z-61, Z-62 and Z-63 in the Pacific Ocean adjacent to the Lambayeque and La Libertad regions.

Analysis

Last conference call transcript. Click here

Anardako Petroleum released its second-quarter results on July 25, 2017. Production was 631K Boep/d, down 13.1% quarter over quarter. Revenues were down 27.8% compared to 1Q'17.

The company is still targeting:

1 - Around 150K Boep/d from Delaware and DJ Basins onshore combined, as laid out in the March.

Courtesy APC (Sales volumes).

2 - An average of approximately 160K Boep/d in deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Courtesy APC. (Sales volume.)

3 - Internationals

International and Frontier region sales volumes averaged 104K Boep/d during the 2Q'17, an increase of 21% year over year.

Anadarko also cut its capital expenditures by $300 million for the full year and adjusted full-year sales volume guidance to reflect recent asset sales and deferred production in Colorado linked to one of the company's wells.

Robert A. Walker, CEO, said in the conference call:

The adjustment to our full-year sales volume guidance reflects the divestitures of Eaglebine and the Utah CBM, which were not in previous guidance, as well as the impacts of our response efforts in Colorado.

The company closed on the previously announced divestiture of the Eaglebine asset for $534 million during the quarter. Additionally, the company closed the sale of coal-bed methane assets in Utah for $70 million.

On September 6, 2016, the company expanded its position in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico by acquiring Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) assets in the Gulf of Mexico for a total cash consideration of $2 billion and up to $150 million in contingent payments.

Conclusion:

I believe APC is an opportunity at this level, assuming oil prices above $60 a barrel which is still elusive. Net debt is now $9.47 billion, with estimated 2017 EV/EBITDA of 7.5x which means the company is overvalued based on oil price below $60 per barrel, in my opinion.

One important weakness for long-term investors is that APC dividends are very low - $0.20 per year or 0.5% yearly - and the company generates a negative free cash flow (yearly basis).

While the share buyback is always a good news for shareholders, I really do not see this move as paramount.

Based on the lack of free cash flow, the cash used for the buyback would have been better used reducing long-term debt, in my judgment.

I recommend APC as a Hold.

