The Nest Egg Portfolio: Considering BP As A Dividend Powerhouse

BP's dividend is NOT covered by its free cash flow (but will be covered from next year on.

Introduction

After having convinced myself the dividends of Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) are safe in the longer run (click here to read the Total dividend article and here to read the Shell dividend article), a few readers were wondering if other major European oil and gas producers with both an upstream and downstream division could also be considered for the Nest Egg Portfolio (‘NEPO’).

In case you missed the previous article, please click here, here, and here to read it to make sure you’re fully up to speed!

Portfolio update

A closer look at BP PLC

In this article, I’ll have a closer look at British Petroleum, now known as BP (BP). BP became widely known all over the world after the Deepwater Horizon/Macondo disaster (when a Transocean (RIG) drill rig sank after an explosion) which is still costing the company a lot of money as not all damage claims have already been processed and paid out. However, the Deepwater Horizon-related cash outflow should continue to decrease as BP will still have to pay $5B in 2017 to be reduced to $2B in 2018, according to an August 2 analyst report from the Royal Bank of Canada:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

Reducing (and removing) the Macondo-related payments will obviously be a huge catalyst for BP, but as this is public knowledge, the markets are already taking this into consideration.

In the first half of 2017, BP reported a total revenue of$113.75B, which was approximately 30% more than in the same period last year. As a lot of BP’s costs are relatively fixed (like the depreciation and depletion charges), the company was able to convert a negative EBIT of $3.34B into a positive EBIT of $4.1B.

Source: Financial Report

After taking the interest expenses ($947M) and taxes ($1.4B) into consideration, BP reported an attributable net income of $1.6B, which is approximately 8.12 dollar cents per share of BP. That’s indeed a better result than in the first half of last year, despite expensing $1.26B worth of exploration activities (compared to just $604M in the first half of last year).

A positive net income is good for the ‘optics’, but we all know a resource company should be valued and judged based on its cash flows rather than on its ‘paper’ profits.

In the first semester of 2017, BP reported an operating cash flow of $7B. Not only was this a 25% increase compared to the same period last year, I do believe that $7B result is actually not even close to representing the true underlying cash earnings of the company.

After all, there was a tax-related cash outflow of $1.67B (versus the $1.4B due, indicating BP was paying a part of last year’s tax bill) whilst the company spent a total of $3.6B on its working capital position. Taking these two elements into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was actually almost $11B. This put BP in a comfortable position to fund the $8B in capital expenditures and the total dividend expenses of $2.85B to its shareholders as well as making a $77M payment to non-controlling interests.

Source: Financial Results

So, just like Total and Shell, BP’s dividends appear to be fully covered, but looking at the H1 results, there wasn’t much wiggle room to reduce the company’s net debt position which came in at almost $40B as of at the end of June.

As BP’s interest expenses appear to be increasing, it might be a good idea for the company to use the excess cash flow in H2 to start reducing its net debt to make sure its interest expenses aren’t jeopardizing its ability to continue its very generous dividend policy.

In the first half of the year, BP declared a total dividend of 15.915 pence per share, which works out to be approximately $0.20-0.21 per share using the current GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.32. This also means BP is only able to foot its dividend bill by counting on a substantial part of its shareholders to opt for the scrip dividend (which was indeed the case).

So, you could argue a part of BP’s dividend payments were ‘fake’ dividends and just lead to dilution. That’s also clearly visible when you look at the company’s share count.

Source: BP website

Indeed, the share count increased by 1 billion shares since the second quarter of last year, and we will very likely break through the 20 billion number by the end of this year. That’s problematic, as BP’s dividend spending pattern would need $8B per year to be fully backed.

Based on the H1 results, the dividend coverage ratio is just 75%, which means BP has been overpaying. That being said, if the Macondo payments indeed start to go down from next year on, the dividend could be fully covered. On top of that, the (Brent) oil price (BNO) has been on the rise lately (see the next chart), whilst BP’s investment in gas will start to pay off as well.

Source: stockcharts.com

Pretty much the entire 25% production rate increase from 2016 to 2020 will be attributable to a higher gas production rate as the gas output will increase by in excess of 40% by 2020. Some of the new gas projects which will be brought online will actually have pretty decent margins, as for instance BP’s large Indian gas project (R-series) will be able to sell its gas at $7/mmbtu which is more than twice the current Henry Hub price.

So, whilst BP’s dividends aren’t fully covered as of right now, it does look like they could be fully covered from 2018 on, and it will be interesting to see if the company A) continues its scrip dividend program and B) if it does, what it will spend the ‘excess’ cash flow on? Share repurchases to mitigate the impact from the scrip dividend? Or will the cash be invested in new projects and/or acquisitions?

I’m not adding BP to the Nest Egg Portfolio right now, and I’m also not particularly impressed with the option premiums I would receive for writing a bunch of (out of the money) puts. BP is on (the top of) my watch list and could be a good candidate to be added during a correction.

About Risk Management

In the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, a reader brought up a good point in the comment section. He was wondering how the portfolio would be able to deal with a severe correction on the financial markets as the cash position of 9,437 EUR was indeed not sufficient to cover the total of 19,550 EUR in commitments in case every single written put option would be exercised. As the ‘coverage ratio’ was just 48%, the question was definitely valid, and ‘managing risk’ is an inherent and important part of building your portfolio.

So, perhaps a brief explanation is required here.

First of all, a margin portfolio is usually based on the entire value of the portfolio. So, looking at the total portfolio size of 100,000 EUR, the 10,100 EUR which isn’t covered is less than 10% of the gross portfolio value. So, whilst this would not be a preferred outcome, I do think that even during severe shocks, there would be no margin call. Of course, a (temporary) negative cash position is not something a retiree would like to see, so I obviously want to avoid this scenario.

A second reason why I feel comfortable doing this is the fact the expiration date of the options are spread out over several months (and quarters). Sure, technically, an option could be called any given moment, but it’s more likely an in-the-money option expiring next week will be called than an option expiring in March.

Thirdly, there are always ‘spikes’ in exposure. In this case, I felt comfortable writing a Put 17.50 on Red Electrica (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) expiring in December in the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio exactly because the exposure to Shell would probably be reduced. And, indeed, as of the time I’m writing this (Wednesday), it looks like Shell is holding its ground above 25 EUR/share, and I would be terribly surprised to see the company’s share price below 23.50 EUR at the expiration (Friday). So, if this option indeed expired out of the money, the total exposure immediately drops from 19,550 EUR to 17,300 EUR, and the existing cash position of 9,437 EUR would result in a ‘coverage ratio’ of 55%.

And, finally, we can obviously expect to continue to generate cash inflow by either A) writing call options, like I did on Bpost and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCPK:AAUKF) and B) dividends hitting the cash position. Just to give you an idea, the next two net dividends from Eurocommercial and Wereldhave (which will be paid shortly) will increase the cash position by 300 EUR. Shocking? No, not at all. But this will increase the ‘coverage ratio’ to in excess of 56%.

And, if all of this isn’t enough, you can also easily close an open option when things go south. Sure, you might lose a few hundred euro, but at least you’ll still be in control of your cash position and open commitments.

Incoming dividends

I’m unaware of any dividends which have been detached from the shares. Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) will go ex-dividend for its 2.10 EUR dividend shortly. Shareholders will be able to get the dividend in cash or in stock at a ratio which will be announced on November 3rd.

Source: Eurocommercial website

In case, I missed a dividend payment, please let me know!

The current portfolio + updates

Updates/Other News from Europe

Bpost (BPOSFY) (BPOSYY) announced it’s paying an enterprise value of $820M to acquire Radial, a US-based parcel delivery firm which used to be part of eBay (EBAY). Some said this transaction is expensive (as Bpost is valuing Radial at 12 times its EBITDA), but I’m actually pretty pleased as Bpost is able to pay the majority of the price tag by spending its own net cash (which totalled 481M EUR as of at the end of June). The acquisition will expand Bpost’s reach and is perfectly complementary to Bpost’s European operations. The main risk would be a poor incorporation of Radial in the existing corporate structure, and I hope the Bpost management realizes it might be best to manage Radial as a separate division inside the Bpost structure. Macro-managing it from Brussels would probably be the worst possible idea.

Source: Bpost presentation

It looks like this acquisition will be ‘the one’ for Bpost after it pursued an acquisition of its Dutch competitor PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) which was torpedoed by the Dutch government last year (even though the government doesn’t have a stake in PostNL).

The European Investor wrote a good article on the expected change in the Dutch tax law. The 15% dividend withholding tax will be abolished (good news!), but it looks like REITs will have to start paying corporate taxes in the Netherlands and won’t be able to benefit from a tax-exempt status (bad news). This tax law could have a negative impact on the NEPO positions Eurocommercial Properties and Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) but would be a clear positive for the dividends paid by PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY), OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) and Binck Bank (OTC:BINCF) (OTC:BINCY). Keep in mind that although the positions in Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) and ArcelorMittal (MT) were purchased on the Amsterdam stock exchange, these companies are incorporated in respectively Jersey and Luxemburg and will not be impacted by the new Dutch law.

You might want to check up on my recent Europe-focused articles about Banco Santander (SAN) wherein I have a look at the potential impact of an independent Catalonia and the article about D’Ieteren (OTCPK:SIETY) (OTCPK:SIEVF) which is in the final stage of selling a minority stake in its crown jewel vehicle glass repair division. The sum of the parts is much higher than D’Ieteren’s current share price which basically just reflects its 94.85% stake in Belron which owns the Carglass brand. The D’Ieteren article is a PRO article, so you should try to read it before it disappears behind the PRO-paywall after 30 days.

Conclusion

Business as usual in the Nest Egg Portfolio, and I’m looking forward to see the Q3 financial results rolling in as these will set the tone for the full-year dividend expectations. BP belongs on the watch list, and I hope the company will get a bit cheaper as I do like the exposure to natural gas.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRBF, BINCF, EUCMF, OCINF, RDEIF, WRDEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.