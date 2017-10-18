Netflix: A Simple Lesson In Overvaluation

Netflix's (NFLX) stock continues to explode, gaining 53% year-to-date. Third quarter earnings were just released and the news was positive. Global streaming revenue in Q3 rose 33% and global memberships rose 49% year-over-year. The market has obviously been impressed and Netflix's valuation has pushed to record levels, especially its price/sales multiple. With that being said, I'm not a buyer and I won't be anytime soon. The valuation multiples, competitive environment, and Netflix's financing choice are prohibitive factors for me. I view Netflix as a great company, but I just don't see much upside in the stock at its current price.

Netflix Financial Snapshot and Analysis

Data is from Google Finance and Netflix's public filings.

public filings. YTD represents the first nine months of fiscal year 2017.

The 33% year-over-year increase in revenue has been driven by a 24% increase in average paid memberships and 7% growth in ASP. Revenue is expected to exceed $11 billion for the full year 2017, which would represents approximately 25% year-over-year growth.

Despite growing operating income, Netflix has produced negative free cash flow, which is due to growth in content spend (mostly from original content production). Basically, Netflix pays for titles before consumers enjoy the content, which is amortized by estimated viewing over time. What's concerning is a trend of increasing revenue and income, yet also increasing cash burn.

Over the last few years, Netflix has funded content production with debt, and anticipates to continue this trend because the after-tax cost of debt is lower than the cost of equity. I'm not a big fan of this practice and this is a big concern for me. Right now debt is growing at a faster rate than revenue and Netflix's debt/capital ratio already is 61%. A few more years of this could tip its ratio over 100%, which I don't like. When you consider that Netflix's valuation is very high, it makes it an excellent time to raise equity, so I don't agree with relying exclusively on debt.

Netflix's subscriber growth has been impressive, there's no doubt about that. Netflix is on track to finish 2017 with its most new membership adds ever. What's even better is that marketing spend continues to stay reasonable, so this appears to be more a result of organic word-of-mouth growth.

Netflix's Historical Price/Sales at an All-Time High

The chart below probably gives me the most concern. As you can see, Netflix's current price/sales multiple is well above its historical average and basically at an all-time high. Netflix's price/sales wasn't even this high after it's IPO. Keep in mind that the content creation business is low margin and other content creators generally trade below a 3.0 price/sales multiple.

What's also concerning is the recent stock price appreciation has mostly been a result of valuation multiples being stretched. Netflix's price/sales ratio has gone up approximately 9x since the middle of 2012. I'll use Facebook's (FB) price/sales to show you what the chart should look like for a reasonably valued growth stock. Facebook's stock also has performed well, but this has all been a result of improving performance. It's price/sales multiple has actually trended downwards since 2014 and maintained a level of normalcy.

The Value of 1 Subscriber Over Time

From 2013 to 2016, Netflix's value per subscriber averaged approximately $545, but this has since risen 52% to $829 per customer. This is significantly more than a Facebook member and consider that a Facebook member is a lot more valuable when margins are considered. Also, revenue per customer has increased less than 10% during that same time period, so again, valuation metrics are being stretched.

Enterprise value is presented in millions.

Comparables Analysis

Netflix also appears expensive when compared to other internet giants. I've attempted to normalize the price/sales multiple by dividing it by gross margins. As you can see, Netflix trades at an extreme multiple. Even without normalizing, Netflix's price/sales multiple is 2.7x greater than Amazon's (AMZN) and margins are very similar.

Market Cap, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, PEG Ratio, and Price Sales provided by Yahoo Finance

Competition

Netflix actually highlighted a few of my competitive concerns in its last earnings release:

Since 2013, we’ve taken the Long Term View that we’re in the early stages of the worldwide, multi-decade transition from linear TV to internet entertainment. Recently, it’s been unfolding right before our eyes: Disney announced plans to launch direct-to-consumer services for ESPN and its other brands, cable network owners are licensing their channels to virtual MVPDs like Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now, CBS’ All Access is expanding internationally, Apple (AAPL) is reportedly planning on spending $1 billion on original content and Amazon is streaming NFL games while its Prime Video service has gone global. Facebook launched its Watch tab for original videos. At the same time, linear TV networks like MTV, A&E and WGN are cutting down on scripted series. Last year, the number of original scripted series on linear TV (across broadcast, premium and basic cable) began to decrease as online services ramped up activity."

Netflix spins this positively given a quickly growing market, but these statements also allude to all of the big name companies that are entering the space and ramping up investment dollars. Being a Netflix subscriber myself, it's the best option for a cord cutter. However, in five years there's going to be many companies that offer a similar package and the market will get significantly more competitive, especially with Apple and Facebook looking like they will soon enter the arena.

Conclusion

When I can't make sense of a company's valuation, I don't buy. Netflix continues to impress based on subscriber and revenue growth, but that has been true for the last couple of years. I don't understand why investors are willing to pay almost 9x revenue for the stock now compared to half that a few years ago. Netflix also has yet to demonstrate they can actually produce cash, which has led to an unsustainable financing practice. Positive net income has not translated to free cash flow given the investments in content production. Actually, the more revenue Netflix has produced the higher its cash burn has been, which is an ironic trait for such a coveted stock. Pundits would argue that Netflix will be able to level off content production and turn its growing subscriber base into cash flow production. While there is some merit to that argument, it's entirely unclear when that will happen. Netflix's valuation implies a level of profit and free cash flow, I just think they are many years from getting there, which is speculative. There are quite simply other internet growth stocks which much better risk/reward profiles where you don't have to speculate five years into the future.