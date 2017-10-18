Capstead Mortgage Corp.: Comparing The Performance Of Its Preferred And Common Equities

Is an investment in CMO-E a good or bad investment? That will have to be your decision alone.

In this case the, the common and preferred equity performed equally well, yet nothing to write home about.

CMO had an up and down year yet ended the period a tad more profitable than it did at its start.

This article is an update that examines Capstead Mortgage (CMO) as part of a general study I conducted that compared and contrasted the performance of the preferred and common equities of a number of REITs. I decided to review each company individually in the order I initially listed them, simply to avoid any suspicion that I have been cherry-picking the results to prove any conclusions I might draw from them. As usual, I learn as I write and from the following comment section where my followers offer their perspectives and teach me a different way of looking at the numbers. Consequently, with each succeeding review, I plan to refine and improve each article accordingly.

I have copied the list from my original article, "Common Vs. Preferred Investments In REITs. Numbers Don't Lie." The following are the mix of REITs I chose for the initial study: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Colony Capital, NorthStar Realty Finance, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Newcastle Investment Corp., American Capital Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:AMTG), Capstead Mortgage, Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS).

Since then, Colony Capital and NorthStar Realty Finance merged to become Colony NorthStar (CLNS), ARI-A was called, Newcastle Investment Corp. now trades as Drive Shack (DS), and MTGE is now called MTGE Investment Corp. (but uses the same ticker symbol).

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/15/14 16.51 5/27/16 13.43 (3.08) 4.15 - 3.08 1.07 MTGEP 5/15/14 25.00 5/27/16 24.95 (.05) 4.06 - .05 4.01 ABR 1/28/13 7.07 5/27/16 6.90 (.07) 1.90 - .07 1.83 ABR-A 1/29/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.79 (.21) 7.22 - .21 7.01 CLNY 3/12/12 17.09 5/27/16 16.43 (.66) 6.15 -.66 5.49 CLNY-A 3/14/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.99 .99 9.03 + .99 10.02 ARI 7/30/12 16.75 5/27/16 16.04 (.71) 6.24 - .71 5.53 ARI-A 7/26/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.65 .65 8.09 + .65 8.74 LXP 5/30/11 9.00 5/27/16 9.46 .46 3.21 +.46 3.67 LXP-C 5/30/11 45.00 5/27/16 45.96 .96 13.00+.96 13.96 NCT 5/30/11 2.22 5/27/16 4.42 2.20 12.00+2.20 14.20 NCT-D 6/6/11 23.34 5/27/16 24.12 .78 10.47+.78 11.25 MITT 7/30/12 22.93 5/27/16 13.91 (9.02) 7.82 - 9.02 (1.20) MITT-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.96 (.04) 8.25 - .04 8.21 OAKS 12/16/13 9.25 5/27/16 5.01 (4.24) 2.91 - 4.24 (1.33) OAKS-A 12/17/13 25.00 5/27/16 19.56 (5.44) 5.29 - 5.44 (0.15) AMTG 9/10/12 22.48 5/27/16 13.43 (9.05) 7.36 - 9.05 (1.69) AMTG-A 9/13/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.45 (0.55) 7.50 - .55 6.95 CMO 5/6/13 13.01 5/27/16 9.61 (3.40) 3.69 -3.40 0.29 CMO-E 5/8/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.37 (0.63) 5.63 - .63 5.00 ARR 5/28/12 55.52 5/27/16 19.26 (36.26) 16.09-36.26 (20.17) ARR-A 5/31/12 25.00 5/27/16 23.53 (1.47) 6.36-1.47 4.89 CYS 7/30/12 14.16 5/27/16 8.15 (6.01) 4.84 - 6.01 (1.17) CYS-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.21 (0.79) 7.27 - .79 6.48

Rather than bore you with the usual templated way I go about researching a new company and its preferreds, for those interested, check out my article from February 1, 2017, titled Capstead Mortgage: A Semi-Conservative Choice From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor.

In that article I concluded the following:

As a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am a little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun. I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. CMO is not facing such a threat currently, or as I suspect, not in the long-term either; however, I cannot state this with any certainty. Therefore, it's up to you to decide whether or not you want to invest in this company; if so, the only thing left to do is to determine if its preferred is worth an investment.

In the initial study, as shown above, CMO-E outperformed its common cousin, CMO. However, thanks to the efforts of several of my followers who explained the dollar-for-dollar ramifications of each investment.

25.00/13.01 = 1.92 X 0.29 (common profit) = 0.56, still much less than the 5.00 profit of the preferred.

Now, let's see how CMO has performed since then. I began this review where I ended the last one on May 27, 2016. To keep these updates as current as possible, I will use the last price each traded at as I write. To simplify, I've used five dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds, unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss CMO 5/27/16 9.61 10/17/17 9.68 0.07 1.30 + .07 1.37 CMO-E 5/27/16 24.37 10/17/17 25.20 0.83 2.34 + .83 3.17

Consequently, using dollar-for-dollar math we get the following:

24.37/9.61 = 2.54 X 1.37 = 3.47 common profit vs. 3.17 preferred profit. Or a slight edge for the common shareholder this time around.

Let's see how CMO performed over the past year with the following Yahoo Finance chart.

CMO appears to have had its ups and downs but ended the period slightly ahead of where it began it.

Consequently, CMO appears to have performed in accordance with the following conclusions I have drawn from this study. However, as I stated above, something is certainly not kosher with the way this company distributed its dividends.

When the commons appreciated, their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred cousins.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the perferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the occasion the common loses value, its preferred usually wildly outperforms its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds, the company has to do very well -- not just marginally well.

Now, let's see how CMO-E performed over the past year.

Therefore, at its current price it offers an effective yield of:

1.875/25.20 = 7.44%

That's an attractive yield, but is it a good investment?



Here, I'm only concerned with when it's callable, on 5/13/18. If called at that time, I don't like the thought of having to lose $0.20/share which really doesn't bother me because it's only a few cents above par and will be way more than covered by the dividends you will receive until then, if it is even called at that time, which I feel is unlikely.

According to Finviz's financial highlights below, CMO has a market cap of $925.50 million and has earned $58.40 million on sales of $211.50 million. It has a B/S value of 10.83 and shows a large debt/equity of 12.11. Its YTD performance has fallen by 5.00%. It was also downgraded from a outperform to a market perform by Wells Fargo in February.

Considering all the above CMO-E, although not a terrible investment, it's nothing to write home about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT-B, ARR-A, ARR-B, CLNS-B, CYS-B, DS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.