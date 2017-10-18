2 Under-Followed Banks Offering High-Dividend Yields

Credit Agricole and Natixis are two interesting income plays, which seem to be under-followed by U.S. investors.

Within the European banking sector, the French banks offer an interesting combination of high-dividend yields and cheap valuations. The sector was penalized in the recent past for its low-growth prospects and weaker capital levels, but this has improved recently with the economic recovery in Europe and the improved capitalization at French banks. Particularly, banks more biased to fee-based businesses have good growth prospects, making them attractive to income investors.

French Banking Overview

The French banking system is somewhat concentrated, with a small number of players having a higher share of the market. The market leader by number of branches is Groupe BPCE, followed by Credit Agricole Group (OTCPK:CRARY), Credit Mutuel Group, Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) and BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY). Other smaller players include HSBC (HSBC), Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY), through Banco BPI, and Barclays (BCS).

Concentrated industries generally result in higher profitability levels for the established players, given that competition tends to be softer between players. Credit Agricole is the leader on mortgages with a market share of 31%, which is the most important banking product because usually clients have a higher business relationship with the bank where the mortgage is financed.

Core retail products are relatively of low profitability (mortgages, for example, are a 7-10% return on tangible equity product) and the value of the relationship is mainly in the cross-selling of other products to the customers. This is especially important in France due to a particular feature within the European banking system, namely the bancassurance business model.

Indeed, French banks rely heavily on bancassurance, which means that both banking and insurance are part of the core business, a model that is not usually followed in the rest of Europe. This enables the banks to have a deeper relationship with the customers, providing a variety of financial products beyond banking, including insurance or asset management. This means that retail and corporate banking have a lower weight on the French bank's profits compared to other European banks and their earnings can be therefore somewhat more recurrent in the long-term due to their higher weight of fees on revenues.

Since the 1980s, French banks have built large insurance operations, thanks to the growing popularity of tax-subsidized life insurance products, which were easily assimilated into savings products traditionally distributed by the banks. French banks capitalized on their existing branch networks to distribute the products to a large percentage of the French population, making insurance a very important business for French banks.

Their success has been significant and French banks have a market share above 60% within life insurance products. On the other hand, their market share in Property & Casualty [P&C] is rather small (about only 5%) as those products are traditional insurance and banks don't have much synergies selling them.

This business model has been particularly good in the low interest rate environment like the one experienced over the past few years in Europe, because it leads to lower exposure to net interest income on the bank's top-line. Indeed, French banks have a much higher weight of fees on revenues than most European banks, making them less sensitive to interest rates. In a rising interest rate environment this is bad, but in Europe the prospects of interest rates going up seem to be quite low in the next 1-2 years.

Despite this business mix, like most European banks, the French banks also face a challenging revenue environment due to the low interest rate environment. This means that the banks should continue focused on cost-cutting as an important way to improve earnings, particularly within corporate and investment banking activities. Efficiency levels in France are quite poor and there still seems exist a lot of potential to cut costs among French banks. This should continue to be an earnings growth driver for the French banking sector in the next few years.

On the other hand, regarding the asset quality, the French banking sector has better metrics than average. This is supportive for a recurrent earnings stream and robust profitability, especially in the current supportive economic environment. Non-performing loans [NPLs] are not as elevated as in Southern Europe, despite some banks having exposure to subsidiaries in Italy. Therefore, asset quality is important to maintain a good profitability level, but is not expected to be a major earnings growth source in the coming years.

Income Plays

Given this backdrop, banks with higher exposure to insurance and asset management seem to offer the best income prospects due to superior growth, profitability and dividend potential in the next few years. French retail banking does not have much growth prospects while investment banking is naturally volatile, making banks biased to asset gathering (asset & wealth management and insurance) the best plays for income investors.

Additionally, capital levels have improved markedly over the past few years and French banks have nowadays capital levels close to the European average. Therefore, a solid capitalization is also a support for their dividend outlook, as the banks are now in a position to distribute excess capital to shareholders.

Within French banks, Credit Agricole and Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFY) have a higher weight of their earnings coming from less rate-sensitive businesses of asset gathering and financial services (consumer financing and leasing). On the other hand, BNP Paribas and SocGen are more biased to corporate and investment banking, which is more volatile and sensitive to capital markets.

For income investors, the French banking system offers a few interesting income plays given that on average the dividend yield of the listed French banks is close to 5%, much higher than the European banking sector average at close to 3%. Particularly, Credit Agricole and Natixis offer a more recurrent earnings stream, being therefore the best options for investors focused on the long-term sustainability of dividends.

As I've analyzed previously, Credit Agricole offers an interesting dividend yield of 4.5%. Credit Agricole is the majority shareholder of Amundi, the largest asset manager in Europe, and has therefore a significant exposure to this business. It also has a large exposure to insurance, having therefore good growth prospects in asset gathering businesses. About 40% of its earnings comes from these businesses, a weight that is higher than compared to BNP and SocGen, its two closest peers.

The bank can increase significantly its dividend in the next few years, taking into account that its dividend payout ratio is somewhat conservative and the improvement in its capital levels may enable the bank to become more aggressive towards its shareholder remuneration policy in the near future. Additionally, Credit Agricole trades at only 12x forward earnings and 1x P/BV, at a discount to the European banking sector, making it attractive to long-term income investors.

Another interesting play is Natixis, which currently offers a dividend yield of about 5.7%. Natixis offers corporate and investment banking, asset management and specialized financial services, being part of the French banking giant Groupe BPCE. It has around $800 billion of asset under management and is the French bank with higher exposure to the U.S.

It has a diversified business profile, with its Investment Solutions & Insurance segment being the largest one accounting for around 37% of its revenues. Its Wholesale Banking segment represents 35% of revenues, while the company's Specialized Financial Services has a weight of 27%.

It has good growth prospects within its asset management and insurance businesses, something that was recently strengthened with the acquisition of 40% of the insurance business it didn't' owned, highlighting its focus on insurance growth. It has a lot of potential to increase its assets under management in life insurance, given that Natixis will be the exclusive distributor of these products in the BPCE network.

In the first six months of 2017, Natixis has delivered a very good business momentum with revenues up by 11% and net income increasing by 32%. This growth was mainly driven by asset management and insurance, which are expected to remain its major growth sources in the next few years.

Its business model is capital-light compared to most banks, as it relies mainly on fee-based products and takes very small credit risks. This enables it to distribute a large part of its earnings to shareholders, leading to a high and sustainable dividend yield.

Its fully loaded capital ratio is 11% and its leverage ratio is higher than 4%, comfortably above its capital requirements and the bank does not need to retain profits due to its low-risk profile.

Reflecting its solid position, its dividend payout ratio was 85% in the past year a level that is high, but sustainable due to the bank's fundamentals. According to analysts' estimates, its dividend should continue to increase in the next three years at about 8% per year, while its dividend payout ratio should decline to 75%. Therefore, Natixis seems to offer an interesting combination of high and growing dividend yield, which seems to be sustainable due to the bank's good capitalization and growth prospects.

