PNC Financial In The Right Place At The Right Moment Ahead Of A Fed Hike

Is PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) in the right place at the right moment? PNC seems to have a bullish cocktail that can provide the share with more steam to continue looking for new highs.



In this article, we will discuss how PNC Financial is positioned in the banking sector and how does a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December, the company’s expansion plans, fundamentals, and the chart are pointing for a bullish continuation for PNC shares.

What does a rise in interest rates in December mean?

The Federal Reserve doesn’t usually hike its interest rates in December, it has occurred only four times since 1990, but according to the CME Fedwatch tool, 90% of traders are expecting a rate hike during the last month of the year.



When it happens, the Financials sector is among the top performers in the 2-month windows previous to the decision. According to CNBC Investor Editor John Melloy, the hedge fund analytics tool Kensho showed that financials were up 100% of the time and returned more than 10% as an average.



In Melloy’s research, Financials had an average return of 10.74%; while materials were 7.80% up, information technology was 7.68%, and industrials were +7.57%. The S&P 500 average was up by 5.87%.

The Federal Reserve is a principal actor in the banking revenue

Continuing the interest rate hike, banks are reporting that last quarter’s earnings were boosted by the June 14 rate hike. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), BoA (NYSE:BAC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C) among others cited in their quarterly report that the Fed’s decision benefited its businesses. So it seems will happen with the December’s hike.



As you may know it, the higher the interest rate is, the wider banks' profits are. As banks hold massive cash holdings due to consumer and businesses balances, they will have higher yields.



According to Morgan Stanley researchers, retail banks that have big businesses in variable rate loans are best positioned to benefit as they can raise rates with more flexibility. Regional banks and institutions such as Bank of America, JPMorgan or Citigroup.



In plain words, higher interest rates point to more bank profits as it provides bigger margins... if the bank has variable portfolios. Analysts think that the interest rate will result in a more optimistic near-term fee revenue growth for PNC Financial.

PNC is well positioned according to its fundamentals

PNC Financial’s fundamentals are sound; growth in revenue and earnings per share, expanding profit margins and a good cash flow are among the strengths of the company. Those factors are leading to a solid stock price performance.



PNC is one of the most profitable companies in the bank industry, operating profit margin is among the strongest of any peer while net profit margin tops the industry average. The company has a PEG of 1.65x, one of the lowest in the bank industry.



In the same line, P/E is 17.22, indicating a discount compared to its peers' average of 23.01 and the S&P 500 median of 25.45. The price-to-book ratio is 1.41, showing a significant discount versus the industry average of 1.32 and the S&P 500 of 3.17.



PNC’s effectiveness is good as the company makes $0.27 per every dollar of revenue, above the industry average of $0.24. However, sales growth is 4.93% versus its peers of 5.71% indicating that the company is losing market share.

How does the future look for PNC Financial?

After talking about its current situation, let’s explore how the future looks for the regional bank. PNC Financial Services group, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 14.1% rise in its quarterly profit on October 13 as the institution benefited from the interest rate hike made by the Federal Reserve on June 14.



Earnings per share beat estimates by $0.03 to $2.16 from $1.84. Revenue was also a beat with an increase of 8.6% YoY to $4.16 Billion. PNC reported an above-peer loan growth rate and it explained that their expansion plans are going at a good pace.



After gaining 16% in 2017, shares of PNC are currently trading in consolidation mode above 133.00. However, analysts at Deutsche Bank and Barclays expect that the loan growth back on the franchise expansion situation that fueled the stock’s rally will remain in the last quarter of the year.



Remember that after adding franchises in Dallas, Minneapolis and Kansas City in 2017, the firm is planning to expand its middle market business in Houston, Nashville, and Denver in 2018.



In addition, Barclays notes that the revenue growth outpaces expense growth, adding a few hundred basis points of positive leverage in 2017.

What does the market think about PNC?

Analysts at TheStreet Ratings consider PNC Financial as a “Buy” with a target price of $177.90. The agency quotes PNC’s growth in revenue and earnings per share as well as the cash flow from operations.



Credit Suisse has a “Neutral” rating for PNC Financial with a target price of 140, recently upgraded from 135.12. The firm raised 2017 and 2018 forecasts to $8.38 and $9.29 per share, respectively from $8.35/$9.25.



Ford Equity Research has PNC as a “Strong Buy” on the back of its very positive earnings strength, a good relative valuation with an operating earnings yield of 6% and a good price movement.

What does the chart say about PNC Financial?

The PNC unit is trading at all-time highs above the 135.00 area. After breaking above the 133.00 resistance, the share traded higher to 137.41 on October 12, then it came down to trade above the mentioned 133.00 area, where the market is building up a support.



While the PNC share is trading in consolidation mode, current technical conditions favor the upward momentum. MACD is confirming the bullish middle-term trend while the RSI is measuring its good health. Moving averages are also pointing to the upside.



To the upside, PNC should keep the 133.00 area before attempting new highs at 140.00. Then, $150.00 per share would be the most obvious target. TheStreet Ratings has a price target of $177.



To the downside, if the pair fails to hold 133.00, traders should pay attention to the 130 level as next support, then 120.00 will be the destiny.

Conclusion: What’s going on with PNC

Different factors indicate that PNC Financial has the potential to reach further highs in the middle term. The fundamental and technical pictures point to the upside while a possible interest rate hike in December adds that pinch of salt to believe in a good return on an investment in this financial institution.



Expansion plans will also influence business operations as well as expectations that revenue growth is outpacing expense growth in 2017 will provide “a few hundred basis points of positive leverage.”



Rating firms recently upgraded their expectations for PNC, citing a healthy company with better growth expectations and an environment that will provide the bank with extra benefits.



Long story short, PNC Financial is in the right place at the right time. Are you?

