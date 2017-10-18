Not So Common Sense: When To Use Active Vs. Passive Management

Knowing when to outsource, be it through a manager or ETF, and when to manage investments yourself can save a lot of time and frustration.

I recently attended an investment conference in Chicago hosted by a firm that does asset allocation and investment management for institutional clients such as pensions and foundations. The speakers were an interesting group consisting of both passive and active managers, including firms that did both, such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). The discussion got me thinking; I organized and researched their arguments then combined them with my own research and experience as someone who currently allocates institutional capital.

When is passive optimal?

While it is certainly possible to beat the S&P 500 using a diversified group of large cap stocks, it is not easy over market cycles. There is extremely high analyst coverage and very thorough and frequent reporting on most companies in the index. Liquidity is also extremely high so it is difficult to take advantage of market dislocations outside of extreme events such as the Flash Crash of 2011. If the ~2% yield of the index (SPY) and broad industry exposure is aligned with the objectives of this particular sleeve of your equities portfolio, there is little downside to using the index. If one is willing to create a highly concentrated portfolio and or time over/under allocation to specific sectors, it is certainly possible to beat the S&P 500 as a large cap sleeve but other risks will be absorbed along the way. This thesis applies to most large cap Western European stocks as well as they also respond almost instantly to news and it is very difficult to consistently gain an edge. As evidence of this, try to find an active manager that has beaten the S&P 500 since 2009 that focuses on similar stocks with at least modest diversification (20+ stocks). As someone who does this work, it is not easy. Managers that have beaten the S&P 500 handily tend to have done so prior to the year 2000 and tout their inception to date performance history rather than the last five or 10 years.

Another area where passive investing can be optimal is buying a heavily discounted sector in which the macro thesis is the impetus behind the trade rather than an individual stock's characteristics. As an example, you believe strongly that European banks are undervalued but aren't an expert on the individual stocks nor do you want to take on individual security risk given the complicated and difficult to understand European regulatory environment. Before making this investment or trade, make sure the ETF or other passive investment vehicle is suitably diversified so you actually get what you think you are getting. More on that subject later.

When should we pay an active manager (or do the work ourselves)?

There are a few areas that stand out where active management is worth the price in money (hiring a manager) or time (doing it yourselves). Specific areas of the small cap market, say in tech or energy, takes a lot of work. Securities are often illiquid or have a high bid ask spread. Stocks respond slowly if at all to important news announcements. Bottom line - there is a lot of potential for the individual or manager willing to put in hours of work and research to obtain a competitive advantage. The same thought process applies to foreign markets and individual segments within those markets. It is worth the time and annual expenses to find a good manager; many managers within this segment consistently outperform their benchmark. In addition, these areas require a ton of time to try to understand yourself. Passive investment vehicles have significant tracking error and are rarely as diversified as investors think they are. In most cases, they are concentrated in the large and mega cap stocks only and miss out almost completely in small and mid cap stocks. The whole point of investing in many of these areas is for growth, yet passive investment vehicles can only get decent liquidity by targeting the largest and most government controlled entities. I randomly chose Indonesia and subsequently the 5 star rated per Morningstar iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF (THD) as a test.

Source: Morningstar.com

It's almost entirely Giant and Large Cap with only 7.5% to mid- cap stocks and essentially zero to any company smaller than that. But it gets worse.

Source: Morningstar.com

Is the average investor getting exposure to Indonesia so they can own only large and giant cap value stocks? That is not where the emerging markets-esque growth is but that's exactly what they are getting.

Let's try a different type of ETF: Energy Sector Select SPDR ETF (XLE). Another five star per Morningstar designed to give exposure to the U.S. energy sector. Let's see how it is actually structured.

Source: Morningstar.com

Again, no exposure to smaller firms that are the bulk of the shale revolution. There is a small 14% allocation to mid cap stocks otherwise it is all giant companies once again. This is not a diversified investment in the U.S. energy sector as the following data reinforces.

Source: Morningstar.com

What about the individual holdings?

Source: us.spdrs.com & WER

You aren't buying a diversified U.S. energy play. In fact it is not even close; it an investor in XLE is buying two large super majors encompassing 40% of the fund's assets, Exxon Mobile (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which are both struggling to cover their distributions and simultaneously invest enough to keep production flat, the largest oil services firm Schlumberger (SLB) at 7.2% of the fund, and a handful of other companies at tiny allocations that includes only one infrastructure component at less than 3% of the fund. XLE is what it is, but it is not a diversified energy play in any shape or form. In XLE's defense, it is just mirroring the index and does a good job of it. In my opinion, an investor would be better off with a combination of more specialized funds or doing the hard work themselves if up to it.

To keep it simple, let's consider BP Capital's TwinLine MLP Fund (BPMIX) and TwinLine Energy Fund (BPEIX).

Source: bpcfunds.com

Net of fees, the TwinLine fund has held up much better and absolutely crushed it in 2016. The reason why? Careful security selection and discipline to stay in the higher growth rate yet higher quality names.

Source: bpcfunds.com

Halliburton (HAL) is the only overlap between the TwinLine fund and XLE. It has strict limits on MLP exposure as well as other types of securities so you always know what you are getting (within reason). What about the MLP specific fund?

Source: bpcfunds.com

The BP fund beats its ETF peers like the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) with less volatility, better diversification, and a much more comprehensive exposure to the sector.

Source: bpcfunds.com

Be wary of ETFs' claims of sector exposure when they are more often than not concentrated in a couple household names and ignore large parts of the sector. Energy is a perfect example of this. Instead, consider hiring a manager like BP Capital or doing the work yourself.

Fixed Income - The Active Management Layup

You can theoretically invest in the S&P 500 though it would be an expensive and pointless exercise. You cannot, however, invest in the vast majority of bond indices even if you had millions of dollars at your disposal to do so. Fixed income has large spreads, very specific security risks (think of a revenue municipal bond tied solely to the well being of a natural gas power plant in a small town in West Virginia with a declining workforce and population due to the slow demise of coal). Active managers allow individuals to obtain exposure to a variety of bonds at minimums ranging from $250,000 to $500,000 in most cases. They are able to mitigate spreads and buy in bulk, increasing annual returns by 1-2% above their management fee through this alone. It is hard to quantitatively define this, however, without really digging into the return attribution which only some managers provide. If you have the right platform and scale, it is theoretically possible to also get decent prices on bonds but it is extremely difficult not to simply cross the spread on the way in and on the way out. Good active managers can mitigate a lot of these costs though certainly not all. In addition, particularly on the muni side, it takes a ton of manpower to dig deep into an individual security's risk. What's the recovery rate the Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) bonds that I own if the firm defaults? Literally no one knows and even the most seasoned professionals can only estimate. Skilled bond managers select an array of bonds with the risk profile and income generation that match what the investor needs without taking on nearly as much duration risk.

What's your other option? Buying a long-dated bond mutual fund is one way to guarantee massive equity like losses if (when?) interest rates rise meaningfully. You can't hold a bond fund to maturity. Among traded fixed income securities, I like short duration closed-end funds along the lines of the Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF). They are not low risk relative to other fixed income securities but they have many favorable characteristics such as short duration, strong diversification, limited "very junk" rated securities, and lower leverage.

Other Areas Prime for Active Management

Emerging markets is another classic area that active investing can provide a lot of alpha and the index tracking ETFs fail to gain broad exposure.

Preferred shares, due to their illiquidity, issuer specific risk, and unique prospectus terms also lend themselves better to active management rather than passive through a vehicle like the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). It is really easy to build a moderately diversified preferred stock portfolio that yields 50-100 basis points higher than PFF.

Asset classes with unusually high gains, such as technology in the late 90s, should not be invested via passive vehicles. They severely overweight the stocks contributing the most to the bubble. We are not always smart enough to avoid sectors entirely in a bubble (I am included here unfortunately), but we often know things are out of whack or too good to be true. This is a signal that an active manager is probably a better choice than knowingly investing in a vehicle that by definition overweights stocks that are gaining most in value. It is also much more realistic to make this change than time the exit from the sector entirely.

I hope the logic behind when to use active versus passive management has been helpful. Questions and discussion is welcomed on this always evolving part of the capital markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.