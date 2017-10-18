Sears Holdings: This Is The End

Since the publication of our first article on Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) in June, its stocks made a little move upward, but then tumbled again to its 52-week lows. As mentioned before, we started to short sell the company’s stock at around $11 to $12 range back in April and continue to hold our position to this day. Over the last few months, nothing much changed, as Sears continues to lose money, close its stores, and its Canadian counterpart Sears Canada, as expected, started the bankruptcy process that will have a direct impact on the Sears Holdings, which owns a near 12% stake there.

So far, the only thing that helped Sears Holdings to stay afloat is the influence of Bruce Berkowitz and Eddie Lampert. However, by the end of this month, Bruce Berkowitz, the owner of the Fairholme Capital Management that has a ~27% stake in Sear Holdings will step down from the board of directors. In addition, in the recent SEC filing, Mr. Berkowitz stated that he is about to shut down the fund and all of the Sears shares will be transferred directly to his shareholders. This will help him to avoid flooding the market with the selling orders and legally avoid different taxes. As for the Eddie Lampert, who serves as Sears chairman and CEO and along with his hedge fund ESL Investments owns around 49.1% of the company combined, things will only get worse. With the loss of his biggest ally, he lost the majority control of Sears Holdings, and there is a great chance that Fairholme investors will not tolerate the company’s recent losses and will be in the opposition to the hedge fund manager.

To a lot of people, it seems that despite recent losses, Mr. Lampert, as the biggest shareholder of Sears, will benefit from the more than possible bankruptcy of the company, as he and his fund will get some lucrative real estate assets that are currently in a possession of the retail company. While this might be true, as Mr. Lampert made a number of loans to Sears in the past, we don’t think that his possible credit returns will be greater than his overall investment loss. And as the debt continues to pile up and the cash is running out, it’s too late to improve the situation.

When we tried to evaluate Sears’s business, we found out that there is nothing that could shed the light on how to stop the losses. It’s impossible to create a traditional DCF model with the current financial situation and the bankruptcy is the only option to get out of this mess. The table below compares Sears to its competitors, and from it we could see that the company makes profit loss on its EBITDA, which means that it’s losing money on its operational activity alone. Because of that, we couldn’t determine the multiples of EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT and don’t have enough information to make a proper valuation of the entire business. In addition, it has a small EV/S multiple of 0.3x in comparison with its peers’ median of 0.6x, which points out the low worthiness of the company.

Source: Capital IQ, own estimates

In the second table below, we decided to find out how efficient is the company from the operational standpoint. We saw that Sears has the negative shareholder equity (-$3.8B on 28.01.2017) and it finances its operational activity from the credit money. With the equity value of a little over $700M and a negative EBITDA of over $1B, it has more than $4B in debt, which signals to us that there is a great chance of bankruptcy in the upcoming months.

Source: Capital IQ, own estimates

Since we are shorting the stock, we have nothing to worry about, as everything that we described in this article pretty much describes the reality in which Sears is in today. We are not quite sure what game Mr. Lampert is playing right now, as the possible credit return from the bankruptcy process is not going to be greater than his investment loss and there is no reason to continue to run such a dysfunctional and inefficient business. In addition, there is a great chance that former shareholders of Fairholme will rebel against ESL Investments and could even ally themselves with other Sears investors in order to create coalition to oust its CEO and start the liquidation process to cut the company’s losses and make a deal with all of the creditors. We believe that the upcoming months will decide the fate of this once well-known retail giant and we continue to sell short its stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.