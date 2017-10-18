Brocade: Merger Arb With 8% Upside In 6 Weeks

The risk of a CFIUS block is overstated, and clearance should be obtained by mid-November.

Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD) is a merger arbitrage stock trading 8.7% below the transaction price. I think the market is mispricing the risk of obtaining CFIUS approval before mid-November. Even in the event of a break in the deal, I only see 7-15% downside, suggesting a very compelling risk/reward from here. The high gross return potential is even sweeter when considering that the deal is likely to close within the next 6 weeks, suggesting a high annualized return, with drivers uncorrelated to the broader market.

Background and context

Brocade agreed to be acquired by Broadcom (AVGO) in November 2016, for $12.75 in an all-cash deal. With the exception of CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) clearance, all other conditions have been satisfied (included relevant antitrust bodies and shareholders). The deal is expected to close by the end of November.

Brocade is a leading supplier of networking hardware, software, and services. It provides Storage Area Networking solutions which are typically deployed within the data center, and IP Networking solutions. Products include switches, routers and related software and services.

BRCD and AVGO pulled and refiled their application before CFIUS on October 2nd. Refiling with CFIUS has become increasingly common of late – the primary reason is due to the backlog in CFIUS itself, which means that the process for all deals is taking longer (filings have increased significantly while a number of key positions remain unfilled). What is somewhat unique about the BRCD/AVGO refile is that CFIUS has agreed to go straight into the 45-day review period (vs. the normal 30-day initial period plus an additional 45-day review), suggesting that the two parties are engaged, and only need a bit more time to resolve any outstanding issues. This is consistent with the view reported by CTFN in mid-September that approval is likely relatively soon, and that according to a person close to the matter “it’s not a difficult deal, there is no issue”.

On October 3rd, BRCD agreed to sell its data center networking business to Extreme Networks. This divestiture had already been announced, but was previously contingent on the closing of the AVGO deal; AVGO was to be the seller. This new development removes uncertainty on timing of the deal and suggests a level of confidence in obtaining the required clearances from CFIUS, in my opinion.

What are the possible issues for CFIUS?

The role of CFIUS is ostensibly to protect US national security interests from foreign takeovers. There are three possible areas of concern, none of which are deal breakers in my view:

Broadcom have dual headquarters in the US and Singapore, and its CEO, Hock Tan, was born in Malaysia (although educated in the US). There is no apparent link to China, Singapore is a US ally and AVGO (in its previous guise as Avago) was not deemed unsuitable as recently as 2015 when it acquired Broadcom.

While “tech” in nature, the product range does not appear to have military applications. Where semiconductors have been a no-go area for CFIUS (e.g., Lattice Semiconductor), the switches and routers sold by BRCD have ready competition, both domestic and foreign (e.g., Cisco, Huawei) and pose no obvious risk.

The US federal government is a large customer. BRCD sells data-center products, so there may be a concern over accessibility of sensitive information by foreign powers. I think such a link is tenuous – BRCD sells the kit, it doesn’t manage the data; and large domestic systems integrators such as IBM and EMC typically provide (or could provide) a layer between BRCD and the end user.

Ultimately, I think there is very high probability that CFIUS will approve this deal.

What if CFIUS blocks?

Even if I’m wrong about the low risk of a break, the downside risk to the stock seems relatively low. I think the downside is roughly between 7-15% currently, based on peer multiples and market gains since the deal was announced:

Peers appear to trade on low to mid-teen P/E multiples (see below). Applying a median multiple of 14.2x to BRCD’s consensus FY17 EPS of $0.71, yields a price of $10 (based on the median estimate polled by Bloomberg)

The undisturbed price of BRCD on Oct 28th was $8.69. Since that date, the Nasdaq 100 Index has risen from 4,805 to 6,123. Applying this 27% gain to the undisturbed price yields a value of $11

At a current price of $11.77, that suggests between 7% and 15% downside on a deal break, vs. 8% upside on successful completion.

