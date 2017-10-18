Freeport-McMoRan: Reversing Higher

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) looks to be reversing higher on an improving growth outlook, as well as debt reduction. FCX’s share price is trading near its financial crisis lows but is showing signs of buying support. Moreover, the macro outlook for copper is improving as copper is starting to outperform gold prices. Finally, with rising free cash flow, management is continuing its effort to reduce the company’s long-term debt load. FCX looks like an attractive buy at current levels due to the growing number of factors.

Price Action

Below is a 20-year chart of FCX. During times of economic weakness, industrial metal prices decline, leading to a selloff in miners, such as FCX. Steep declines in industrial metals occurred in the early 2000s, again during the financial crisis, and lastly from 2011 to early 2016. These were periods when global economic growth projections were being lowered, thus weighing on industrial metals.

Based solely on price action, FCX’s share price looks to have found buying support around the $10-15 range. Although a clear-cut reversal formation is still in the works, sentiment is turning positive around the commodity producer. Moreover, with its share price trading at depressed levels, there looks to be a lot more upside in the stock should the fundamental narrative continue to play out.

Growth Story

FCX is positioned well should underlying commodity prices continue to rise. The company’s large Grasberg deposit in Indonesia anchors FCX's mining business. Grasberg is defined by its high concentrations of copper and gold and a reserve base that will last decades. The mine gives management a high confidence that Grasberg will rank among the world's lowest-cost and most profitable mines many years down the road.

Although there have been a number of issues with the Grasberg mine, the situation looks to be improving according to management. Management is becoming more optimistic about its work with the Indonesian government and operationally how it is dealing with labor issues. Moreover, FCX’s North and South American assets are also very long-lived, but less advantaged geologically, being more average with respect to cost positioning.

Management believes that global demand for copper is improving, which should benefit its operating margins. In its most recent earnings call, management stated that it is encouraging to see both North American and European demand rising for copper. Moreover, supply side issues are abating from previously historic amounts, which weighed on FCX’s bottom line. According to management, even with modest demand growth of 1% globally per year, they estimate 5 million tons of new copper projects will be required due to the current supply situation, which will greatly improve FCX’s revenue growth.

Copper/Gold Ratio

Copper prices are showing signs that long-term strength could be attainable. Below is a chart of copper to gold prices. The indicator has long been used as a signal of global economic strength. Copper, an industrial metal, tends to outperform when the global economy is expanding, and thus demand for industrial metals is elevated to fuel the expansion. Moreover, when the global economy is weakening, investors demand less copper and instead seek shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold.

Although gold has outperformed broadly over the last decade, copper is showing signs of life. Global growth is improving, with both developed and emerging countries picking up steam. The IMF expects global growth of 3.6% in 2017 and 3.7% in 2018, a slight upward revision from its July forecast. Moreover, for developing economies, the IMF kept its 4.6% GDP growth estimate for 2017 while raising its 2018 estimate to 4.9%. The IMF’s assumptions also include generally higher commodity prices next year.

As copper prices potentially continue to trend higher in coming years amid stronger global growth, FCX’s share price and profit margins should similarly improve.

Debt Reduction

Lastly, stronger free cash flow out of FCX has allowed management to reduce long-term debt. In its most recent earnings call, management stated that it continues to meet its debt reduction targets. The target set in early 2016 hoped to try to reduce debt by $5 billion to $10 billion over the two-year period ending year-end 2017. To date, it has managed to reduce debt outstanding by $9.5 billion, possibly surpassing estimates by year-end. Although assets have been sold off in the process, going forward, management wants cash flow to be the main driver of debt reduction. This is largely due to both stronger cash flow, as well as management being comfortable with the assets currently on its books. A quote is provided below from management about its debt reduction process.

“You can see our debt reductions going from over $20 billion to net debt now being $10.7 billion, and then where that would move to with just using cash flows. We're no longer looking at any kind of capital raising through sales of stock or sales of assets. We'll do some small sales of assets in ordinary course of business, but as I said, we basically reached our goals with our balance sheet. And now we're focused on safe production from our current sets of assets with this great team of operators and development and we got the financial strength to go forward. “

Conclusion

FCX looks like an attractive buy at current levels as its operating environment is improving, while management is also getting control of the company’s balance sheet. Improvements are beginning to show up in the company share price, as buying support picks up at historically depressed levels. Moreover, there are a number of reasons to be bullish on copper prices, and thus FCX’s margins. Lastly, management has done a lot of work to clean up the company’s balance sheet, with the focus now being on strong cash flow and debt reduction. Overall, FCX’s share price could continue to trend higher due to the favorable factors listed in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.