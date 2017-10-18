What To Do About Albemarle Corp.

With Albemarle ALB)

Tesla (TSLA) and GM (GM) have been in the news a lot lately. There is talk of their latest all-electric vehicles (EVs) the Model 3 and Bolt. Several investors have financially benefited from stock rises and falls due to the hype. You may be wondering “Is there somewhere else I can look for growth?”. The answer is yes. Let’s look at one of the major components that make up these increasingly popular EVs.

In this article, we will focus on the batteries that are an essential part of EVs. Battery technology used in mass production of EVs is referred to as “Lithium-ion”. Lithium-ion batteries are advantageous in the EV application because of the high energy density, low maintenance and low self-discharge rate properties. Lithium batteries are also used for local energy storage applications because of the same benefits. The variable nature of renewable energy (Think about solar panels. Solar panels only produce electricity during daylight hours) require storage solutions during peak output hours. Then during off-hours, release stored energy.

A major material used in lithium-ion batteries is Lithium, which composes approximately 33% of the battery by weight. Other major compositions include Cobalt, Manganese and Nickel.

Ablemarle Corp., a lithium mining company has seen 230% stock price growth in the past three years after remaining flat the three years prior. Albemarle is clearly benefiting from the EV macro-trend.

A graphic from Electric.co describes the U.S.’s Department of Energy Plug-in EV sales estimates. By the year 2020, 20 million EVs are expected to be the roads. During 2018 Tesla is expected to produce the same storage capacity in lithium-ion batteries as the entire world did in 2013. The EV market is clearly quickly ramping up.

70% of rechargeable batteries are expected to be lithium-ion technology because of the superior application benefits. This is causing the lithium-ion battery market to explode. A 21.7% annual growth of automotive only battery packs is expected because of this EV craze. The 70kWh battery Tesla uses in its EVs is estimated to have approximately 63 kilograms (139 pounds) of Lithium Cabonate Equivalent, the main product of lithium mining operations. This can be compared to 25 grams (0.06 pounds) of lithium in a typical cell phone battery.

Lithium prices have recently spiked, benefiting lithium miners such as Albemarle. Slide 8 of Albemarle’s 2Q2017 investor presentation shows a 36% increase in lithium sales over 2Q2016 and notes increased demand as a main performance driver. It is also useful to note that Adjusted EBITDA Margin grew from approx. 37% to approx. 40% since 2Q16.

Although more lithium supply is expected to come online, it is not expected that demand for lithium will slow down.

Politics Man, Politics

Politics can have a lot of influence on industries. In this case, I see a positive influence on ALB.

Many countries are passing legislation which is turning into an all-out ban on internal combustion engines (ICEs). For example:

Netherlands: By 2025 the Netherlands said it will only sell electrified vehicles. As of 2016, EVs and hybrids accounted for 6% of the Netherland’s car population.

Norway: By 2030 Norway will be selling only electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2016, EVs and hybrids accounted for 28% of the Norway’s car population.

India: Has made promises to sell only electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030. India has yet to build much of an infrastructure for EVs. Less than 1% of their car population is EVs or hybrids. Keep in mind that India’s population ties China for the largest in the world.

China: Has also made promises to “eventually” sell only electric and hybrid vehicles. China is the largest producer of EVs in the world, accounting for 40% of production. In 2016, 1.4% of China’s car population was EVs and hybrids.

United Kingdom: By 2040 our friends in England will ban the sale of ICEs. In 2016 1.4% of the UK’s car population was EVs and hybrids.

France: By 2040 France will ban the sale of ICEs with the additional goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. France’s car population was 1.4% EVs and hybrids in 2016.

Let’s Look at the Stock Price & Dividend Growth

At market close on October 13 ALB traded at $138.94, a P/E ratio of 21. The S&P 500 has as estimated P/E 25.5 leaving some room for growth. Although, with investors looking to take advantage of the macro-trend and trying to move away from the volatility/uncertainty of Tesla, I expect ALB to continue growing beyond the 25 mark.

Currently, ALB is yielding 0.92% dividend. A small portion of the 2Q2017 investor presentation mentions ALB’s dividend growth at 5% YoY. ALB has been increasing their dividend steadily at approximately 5% YoY with an exciting 13.5% increase in 2014. I have been studying ALB for a short period of time and have not listened to any earnings conference calls but history shows Albemarle is interested in returning value back to shareholders.

ALB is paying $1.28/share/year with an EPS of $6.61 leading to a payout ratio of 19%. With a healthy payout ratio of 19% there is plenty of room to grow for this young company.

Conclusion

Albemarle is in a great position to benefit from the macro-trend of EVs. There is also political pressure that will be forcing purchases of EVs long term. Whether an investor is looking to make money in the short term or benefit from the dividend growth of a maturing company, ALB is likely a great buy. I will be watching for the next dip and will pick up shares. My buy target is $130.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.