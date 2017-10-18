FANG: The Default Stocks To Buy When The Market Misbehaves?

That is, they would have both considerable market insurance and a somewhat more reasonable entry point.

If he is right and these stocks sell off only very mildly in a serious market correction, investors can have their cake and eat it.

Cramer argues that FANG stocks have become "the default stocks to buy when you get freaked out," supposedly by market trouble.

Big Technology companies are what is known as the FANG stocks, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT). The list might differ somewhat (not everybody includes Microsoft or Netflix), but these companies have shown a near inexorable rise in their share price and have been the backbone of the stock market rally for years.

Normally, people who are sitting on returns like this might get a little nervous, especially in a market where volatility is at record lows and which hasn't experienced any meaningful correction for quite some time.

One could add to that some stretched valuations, where Amazon and Netflix are really in a category of their own whilst Apple has a more palatable valuation.

One of the main differences explaining the valuation aspect between these stocks is the level of increasing returns that the companies are exposed to, which makes the position of some of these companies near unassailable.

This creates interesting positive feedback loops. For instance, Amazon can survive on wafer thin margins because investors allow it and these margins further cement its position in e-commerce, reaping economies of scale, scope and some network economies.

Facebook and Google have cornered the digital ad market simply because their deep knowledge of users allows more precisely targeted ads, giving them an unassailable lead.

Apple, Microsoft and Netflix share fewer of these increasing return mechanisms (which makes Netflix valuation fairly disconcerting, but there is more to it than that).

Here is Jim Cramer, from CNBC:

CNBC's Jim Cramer remembers the days when the market declined and traders would flock to safety in "recession-proof" stocks like General Mills and Kimberly-Clark. But times have changed. Now, the "Mad Money" host sees traders fleeing to the FANG stocks, Cramer's acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet when their favorite sectors go awry. "Look, it's highly unusual for non-dividend paying, high-multiple stocks to be the lovey blanket of safety that these FANG names have actually become in our market. But, you see, their growth has nothing to do with the economy," Cramer said. "FANG is driven by a global secular trend that's not going away any time soon." ... These have become the default stocks to buy when you get freaked out. Until something replaces them in terms of their commonality — which is the love of the consumer — I think it stays that way.

If he is right, and we think he very well could be, this is a pretty powerful fundamental for the market and explains at least part of the low volatility and the sheer inexorable rise.

There are probably a lot of investors who are waiting for any of these FANG stocks to sell off a bit to establish a position. As it happens, in the recently started SHU portfolio we are doing the same.

This means that any serious sell-off could be met with a host of bargain hunters, people like us who are waiting to get in at lower levels. This could get funny.

For instance, one of the implication is that any sell-off in FANG won't be very deep, as people see it as an opportunity. This depends of course what the cause of the sell-off is in the first place.

Anything really serious (war with North Korea, a recession, financial crisis, stuff like that) and this isn't likely to hold in the same extent.

But anything more garden variety stuff is likely to lead to shallow corrections, especially in FANG. In fact, if you read Cramer, it's even considerably more pronounced.

Any market trouble will lead to traders fleeing to FANG, in Cramer's view. Actually, it isn't all that surprising. If these companies have near unassailable market positions, this is likely to transfer into near unassailable stocks as well.

Can this be seen in the evolution of the stock price of Amazon? From all of the FANG stocks, Amazon has a habit of producing big fluctuations in quarterly earnings, sometimes missing expectations by a large margin. For instance:

Q2 2017: EPS of $0.40 versus expected $1.02

Q3 2016: EPS of $0.52 versus expected $0.78

Q4 2015: EPS of $1.00 versus expected $1.56

These are big misses, but the share price has a habit of being dented just a bit and then recovering in due order, seemingly with the exception of the reaction to the Q4 2015 figures but the first leg of that sell-off from $700 to below $500 was in reaction to Chinese angst, not the quarterly figures which were only published on Jan 28 of 2016.

So we're not quite so sure about Cramer's thesis. Those first couple of months in 2016, there was a considerable sell-off in Amazon. On the other hand, it did take a sort of perfect storm combining a big market worry (Chinese devaluation) with a substantial earnings miss.

It's perhaps interesting to compare this with the behavior of other FANGs at the same time

Well, from $120 to $90 is also a fairly substantial sell-off, but not in Google though, even after a steep sell-off in reaction to the Q4 2015 figures:

Facebook experienced a fairly mild sell-off at the beginning of 2016 and there was a big swing in the share price in reaction to the Q4 2015 figures (a 10%+ earnings beat).

Conclusion

Unassailable they may be, but the FANG stocks are neither invulnerable in the face of a market correction, nor impervious to any earnings disappointment.

Yes, it's likely that many other stocks will sell off much steeper in a market correction or react more violently to earnings surprises, but we very much doubt whether the FANG stocks are "the default stocks to buy when you get freaked out," as Cramer has it.

That isn't what happened in the latest semi-serious market scare, when the prospect of a Chinese devaluation (and the specter of a tidal wave of deflation) spooked the market, and stocks like Amazon and Apple sold off pretty heftily, even if Facebook and Google did so in a less dramatic fashion.

It would have been nice to have our cake and eat it, having something of a market insurance play and a better entry point to get into one of these FANGs, but when things go seriously wrong in the market, these stocks are unlikely to escape without considerable damage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.