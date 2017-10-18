Pharmacy Bears: High On Drugs

We explain why we went long and address some other bear concerns that apply to both Walgreens and CVS.

Investment Thesis: "In the end, there can be only one" works well on Highlander, but in the pharmacy space we see two winners.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has suffered from the same fears as its equally well known competitor CVS Health Corporation (CVS). We wrote a bullish thesis on CVS a few days back and began to investigate WBA at the same time.

Why we bought WBA as well...

1) Compelling valuation

WBA trades at a forward P/E of 12.2. This is without the benefit of the Rite-Aid (RAD) stores acquisition which will be completed in the back half of the calendar year 2018 (fiscal 2019 for WBA). That is a multiple you apply to something in the cyclical industry and not one in a secular growth trend. The current dividend yield at 2.4% is one of the highest ever on WBA and we see further increases down the line as the forward dividend payout ratio is under 30%. The P/E while slightly above that of CVS is still exceptional low for a company of this quality.

2) Secular tailwinds

Combination of an aging population, small drug price increases and new drugs being approved will increase US prescription drug spending about 33% in the next 5 years. We WBA as perfectly positioned from this trend alongside CVS. While the growth seems high when politicians scream from the rooftops about it, the current overall rate is close to lower end of the growth range for the last 5 decades. The lowest levels were hit in 2010 as the flood of generics lowered prescription drug spending.

3) The Rhetoric does not scare us

One bear argument we heard is that these companies are gouging customers and this will be brought under control eventually. We have always maintained that the market makes the news. We find such arguments beyond silly and the only reason they are receiving attention is because the stocks (WBA and CVS) have fallen and Washington DC is collectively shrieking like a caffeinated chimpanzee.

Here is our logic. Below is the average operating profit margin of the S&P 500. 10.8%.

What about WBA? Would it shock you to learn that they have never made more than 6%?

What about CVS? Surely they must be gouging?

No. Almost identical results to WBA. CVS operating profit margin has averaged under 6.3%. So what does contribute to the high cost of drugs?

Biotechnology (37.3%) and Pharmaceuticals (25.8%). We do believe that the limited life of patents and the billions that are spent on many fruitless research pursuits, justify above average margins in these two sectors. Regardless, whoever may be the imaginary villains of your story, they are not WBA and CVS.

4) Competition from grocery/retail stores

But aren't the independent pharmacies coming for these "extravagant 40% below the S&P 500 average" profits?

We examined data from 2012 for the top 20 pharmacies in the US.

Source: Drug Store News

Then we looked at more recent data from 2016.

The top 10 are basically the same with a few assimilations and name changes. All have grown since 2012, mostly by addition of new stores. The only name where we saw a good jump in sales per pharmacy outside of WBA and CVS was Costco (COST). This seemed like a normalization as Costco pharmacies were horribly unproductive in 2012 ($3.62 million/store) compared to their CVS ($5.87 million/store) and WBA ($5.70 million/store) counterparts.

What about the real independents that don't fit the top 20?

No, they are not stealing market share either.

According to the NCPA's counting, the total number of independent community pharmacies has been relatively stable: 23,064 in 2010; 23,106 in 2011; 23,029 in 2012; 22,814 in 2013; 22,478 in 2014; and 22,160 in 2015. The data do, however, show a slight downward trend since 2012.

To summarize, we see steady expansion in this sector with the top players slowly stealing more market share due to their economies of scale on prescription drug prices. The independents are shrinking and the grocery store pharmacies which have always appeared similar to CVS & WBA stores for as far back as we can remember, have not made a dent in the giant moat these companies have.

Conclusion

WBA and CVS are two outstanding stocks trading at gigantic discounts. We really see no reason to choose just one outside of the possibility that you are still paying brokerage commissions that were typical in the 1980's or have inside information that this guy can provide.

Hence, we bought WBA as well and are hoping both (CVS and WBA) go lower so we can add. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate WBA and CVS as Strong Buys and at 8.0.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

