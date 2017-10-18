Ford: No Reason For The Low P/E

General Outlook on Operations – 2005 vs 2017:

Ford (NYSE: F) at the end of 2005 was basically a break-even company with a “plan” to return to North American auto operations profitability by 2008 (2005 Annual Report, page 4). As we know, profitability worsened and bottomed in 2009/10 with net income at -10% of sales. What’s important to note, though, is that Ford was just barely profitable before this despite having very high Revenue (around $170B/yr). At the time, Ford had very high business (Selling, Admin, and Other) costs, which did not scale well to the decline in sales. In 2005, 14% of revenue was spent on business costs, when auto operations were only contributing 4.8% (the rest being “financial services”) (2005 Annual Report, page 53). This means management were expecting themselves (a vehicle manufacturing company) to make $16.28B in non-vehicle manufacturing income, just to break-even. For a while, they did it, and everyone was deluded into thinking that was the new normal for auto companies to survive - essentially selling the vehicles below true cost to make it up with “Financial Services”. Looking back, this was silly.

Today, Ford actually makes money on operations. Their business expense is only 8% of Revenue (much leaner than 14% in 2005) and auto operations contribute a hefty 9.9%. Financial Services (also in fundamentally better shape - perhaps an article for another day) is just gravy on top of a well-managed, profitable, auto manufacturing operation (2016 Annual Report).

Next 2-3 years – Best Case, Worst Case, and Most Likely Scenarios:

Best Case Scenario: Ford continues to maintain or slightly improve total Revenues. This is not what the market generally thinks will happen over the next 2-3 years, but it is within the realm of possibility. Sales have been shifting to higher cost (and higher margin) products for a while now. In September, trucks were up 19.9% YOY and cars were down 1.5% (Ford Crushes Competition In September). If this continues, even if the total number of vehicles declines, it could be partially or wholly offset by an increase in higher-priced vehicles. Combine this with cost cutting plans (Ford to slash $14 billion in costs) and Ford may well improve profitability from 2016 levels and increase the dividend, while maintaining their cushion, which would move the stock price up, even if the market sentiment keeps the P/E the same. If Hackett paints a rosy picture for the next few years and the market starts to believe it, the P/E could improve substantially and still be “low” by today’s market standards. The share price could conceivably be $20 within the next 12-18 months in this scenario.

Worst Case Scenario: Ford Sales drop through the floor like they did in 2008. That drop was about 43% ($177B to $100B) and absolutely ruined the bottom line despite major cuts. They were losing about $12B/year at the worst. If Ford were to hit $100B again, for sure profits would decline but I believe the company would be able to weather the storm with modest profits – here’s why:

Ford is already planning on cutting their costs and investing in future tech (EV, Autopilot) without increasing overall business costs. If sales drop-off I am confident a pause will be put on large investments in tech. Planned cuts will be put into place quickly and possibly expanded if necessary.

There is no sign of fuel costs increasing as they did before the 2008-2010 crisis. The fuel cost destroyed the market for trucks and made discounting ineffective. There is a lot of room to discount on trucks right now and fuel cost is less important than 10 years ago (when Eco-Boost and V6 options did not exist for the F-150).

Ford has more sales outside of the U.S. than it did before the last downturn. These sales could still be strong if the cycle turns down in the U.S.

Business expense is only 8% (very lean, historically speaking) and decreasing

Most Likely Scenario: Ford Sales follow the auto cycle in the U.S. at a decline of about 4% per year for the next 2-3 years (U.S. car sales have soared the last 2 years - but the future doesn't look as promising). This scenario is easily managed by Ford in its current position. As outlined above, Ford is preparing for this already despite total Revenue continuing to bob around 2016 levels.

Opportunity and Conclusion:

Ford will continue to be profitable even through the downturn of the auto cycle in the U.S. Its current P/E ratio is around 7 and the overall market is around 25. If the auto market softens and Ford stays ahead of the decline by lowering expenses the market will realize the sky is not falling on Ford profits and its PE ratio should increase to near the market average. If profits decline even as much as 30% (and Hackett keeps the outlook promising from there) a PE Ratio of 15 would still raise the share price to approximately $17.25. It is possible profits will not decline that much and with some investor confidence, PE could go even higher than 15 over the next few years.

I see a substantial up-side for the share price of Ford. If it goes to $17-$20, that would be an increase of 40 to 65 percent. I think this is realistic in the next 2 years. I think the downside risk is less than the market has factored in. If sales do decline and the financial results prove that Ford can remain profitable, the PE ratio should increase. If Ford was to lose all profits for a while and they still pay their dividend (easily managed with their current cash position) the stock will not decline because the market won’t allow the yield to get that attractive. Big upside potential, small downside risk makes Ford a buy at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.