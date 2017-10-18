McCormick: Shares About To Get Red Hot

This is an updated excerpt from an October 8th, Ian's Insider Corner post.

Consumer defensive stocks have been getting pounded this year. Stocks across the sector are down 20-30% off their highs across the board. McCormick & Co (MKC), on the other hand, has bucked the trend, and is still in striking distance of its highs (MKC - lighter blue line):

MKC stock widened the gap even farther a couple weeks ago as McCormick put up a big earnings report for Q3. And contrary to how things often go with unexpected results, the deeper you look into this quarterly release, the more it sparkles.



It'd be easy to think this blowout quarter came primarily as a result of the RB Foods acquisition. That would be a mistake though. And it also wasn't an effect of currency, on net McCormick's results grew by just 0.2% due to the falling US dollar. I'd actually expected more of a benefit from FX this quarter. It appears it will take longer for that effect to translate into stronger results, adding another tailwind to results going forward.



But no, what really mattered for McCormick this quarter was strong organic growth across the board. The company, overall, grew consumer sales volume on preexisting products by 2.4%, and also raised prices by 2%. Acquisitions added 4%, and currency 0.2%, to get to the total 8.6% growth figure. 4.4% internally may not sound amazing, but it's significantly stronger than previously, and it also stands in stark contrast to the tremendous weakness across the rest of the US packaged foods space. McCormick, unlike many of its rivals, has a wide enough moat that it can still sell more product while at the same time raising prices even during this dreadful year for packaged food sales.



Especially impressive was the industrial segment, which was up almost 14% on the quarter, despite negative currency effects, powered by a massive increase in organic demand. I've written previously about the book The Dorito Effect, which highlights in particular McCormick's industry-leading R&D and promotional efforts to shape new flavors and menu items at chain restaurants and other corporate cafeterias.

This is a huge long-run growth avenue as consumers around the world demand more interesting and novel flavors and combinations of different tastes and spices, and restaurants will continue throwing money at McCormick to deliver.



Internationally, things are turning up after a difficult patch for the company. The UK remains weak, however the market there fell off a year ago, and so ongoing soft results are now flat y/o/y rather than outright declines. In China, the company is making big inroads in e-commerce sales. And in India, McCormick is growing sales at a double-digit clip. There's a lot more to this business than just North American sales.



Getting back to the earnings beat, it's important to remember that the RB Foods acquisition affected just two weeks of the reported quarter. On the other hand, three weeks of financing costs for the deal were reflected in quarterly results, thus resulting in the deal being effectively flat to results for this reporting period. Going forward, RB Foods will be highly accretive to earnings (5% over the next 12 months, 10% once fully digested), and so this quarter's blowout results are especially positive given that the megadeal hadn't even started feeding into results yet. And remember, RB Foods is quite seasonal (30% of sales in peak quarter), with the upcoming Q4 being the big one.



Encouragingly, given the company's increasing scale, it was able to drive down operating costs as a percentage of sales dramatically, leading to a gigantic 160 basis points improvement in gross margins. Oftentimes, companies hype up potential “synergies” out of mergers, but in this case, McCormick appears to be actually delivering on what it promised.



I know there's been some griping about the company taking on a significant debt position to acquire RB Foods. However, management put it in no uncertain terms that they aren't going to lever up the business or abandon its shareholder-friendly dividend policy. From the earnings conference call:



By curtailing our share repurchase program and M&A activities, and utilizing the expected strong cash flow from the combined businesses, we will pay down prepayable debt. We're committed to returning to our historic credit profile over time. We have paid a dividend for 90 consecutive years with annual increases in the past 31 consecutive years. We are a dividend aristocrat and plan to maintain that status.

Going forward, the company is moving toward a new plane of profitability, as one of the analysts indicated on the call. McCormick had guided 4.05 to 4.13 in earnings for 2017, they've bumped that 4.20 to 4.24 with just one quarter left in the year, showing just how acceleration we're getting with the RB Foods acquisition coming in better than planned and also the industrial business taking off.



Given the $1.11 earnings this quarter, and $1.50 they've guided for Q4, you can see we're heading much close to $5/share of EPS for next year than $4. Remember, 2016 Q4 came in at just 1.23 – this $1.50 quarter we've got coming up will be huge. Figure $1.11 + $1.50 + $1.00 + $1.00 for Q1 and Q2 2018 (they are weaker quarters seasonally) and we get $4.61 of EPS coming up. And in fact, analysts are right around there, with consensus forward earnings at $4.66.



That's 21x earnings, which may not sound cheap. But McCormick historically trades at least that high, and McCormick is now growing earnings at a rapid clip, that $4.66 figure would be a 29% growth rate against the previous 12 months figure of $3.61. The company made a large successful acquisition that is leading to a massive bump in margins and growth rate going forward, and yet the stock hasn't re-rated upward yet. It will though.



McCormick used 4% debt (and which came in at a lower interest rate than expected when they planned the deal) to buy a business that is immediately yielding 6.5% and that a large chunk of (Frank's Red Hot) is growing at 8%/year.

That's a great use of cheap debt to pour on the upside for shareholders. Management seemed excited on the conference call to have bought RB Foods and not have found any hidden problems after taking over – with such a wide gap between the profits off the new business and the debt service, it was a nearly certain driver of big EPS upside unless their was a hitch in the deal. But everything has turned out as expected, and now the company has successfully transformed itself into a much more valuable business. Given a flat overall stock market, I'll be surprised if MKC isn't trading north of $125 inside two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.