Working Longer To Pay For Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A retiree I know asked for advice on getting by financially; her income withdrawals were, to her mind, starting to make a noticeable dent, having crossed some hundred-thousand-dollar threshold meaningful to her. I looked at her portfolio. Her assets were, overall, healthy – not super-rich, but seemingly sufficient to meet all of her life’s needs. Nevertheless, and this is true for not a few retirees, her assets were skewed heavily to the illiquid (i.e., her home), and it was the slow but steady reduction of the liquid portion of her portfolio that concerned her. She didn’t at all like my idea about downsizing her home, nor the suggestion that she sells it on condition that she could rent it back (the rent would be “too high”); she saw absolutely no current expenses that could be cut; and she bristled at my proposal that she employs her grandchildren to conduct a garage sale of no longer needed items. My final suggestion – that she formulaically link spending to portfolio performance – won me no plaudits either.

As we’ve stipulated many times before, retirement is not rocket science. The options are usually based on common sense but are no more pleasant to hear than a doctor’s advice to exercise more and eat less. A financial advisor’s bag of tricks consists primarily of behavioral coaching, as indicated above, plus portfolio tweaking that can perhaps help on the margins. This retiree’s situation is not so grave that she can’t just keep going; of her own accord, she’ll likely eventually want to travel less or be willing to reconsider downsizing her home.

But the above scenario got me thinking about one more trick that is too late for her (based on her age and personal expectations), but not too late for many others reading this, and that is extending or returning to work. Everybody knows about this, of course, but many people (judging from comments posted in this forum) are reluctant to take that step because, frankly, they are burnt out. From all we see on the comments boards, the corporate world can be a soulless place; worse, it can claim your soul in countless ways – by demanding you prioritize work over family or via the activities it requires of its workers.

But, if we can circumvent this issue, then so many retirees would be better off because of the extra income they could count on, not to mention the fewer hours they would have each day to spend! So this is a quite vital issue, and I commend at the outset Roger Nusbaum for being one of the few commentators out there who addresses it often in a meaningful way. I saw a recent survey by AARP on lines of work for the over-50 crowd, but I didn’t find it meaningful at all; for the most part, these areas require very specific qualifications – you have them or you don’t; they’re the very things many career professionals are fleeing. In contrast, Nusbaum writes about extracting income out of a hobby, or something that you would enjoy, and he usually helpfully includes the math needed to make it work out.

Many of these sorts of hobby jobs are derided – “they don’t pay the bills,” so the saying goes. But logically, if your plan already entailed dialing down from a peak-career corporate position to…nothing, then even a low-paying hobby job represents a premium on your expected income. The possibilities are endless, but one example springs to my mind as a model of retirement employment. In the neighborhood I used to live in, I was a regular customer of a certain flower shop. I must have been in there literally hundreds of times over the years. The reason (besides wanting flowers): It was such a happy place. The employees, mainly college or post-college but some older folks too, knew every customer by name and were always happy. They worked in a place of beauty, and they appreciated the relationships they had with their customers and colleagues. I never considered going to competing shops, nor was I concerned with the prices. I wasn’t just buying a commodity; I left the shop in a better mood than when I entered it. Personally, this would not be the kind of work I would ever do – I’m too much of a klutz for it; but this and opportunities like it could supplement a retiree’s income, limit the time and inclination to spend and provide stimulation and satisfaction from the ambience and relationships.

None of this is to say that you can’t earn undertake meaningful work and earn a high income. It’s just that if there were any time in life when one presumably has the ability to break the link between employment and income, that time would be when one had no expectations of employment income in the first place. So if you always hankered to be a musician, artist, craftsman, educator or whatever, but felt you couldn’t afford too, in retirement you can.

What kinds of work can you envision as a new retiree or work returnee (after a gap year or two)?

