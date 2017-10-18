UnitedHealth Faces 50% Share Drop Or Worse

UnitedHealth has been a huge winner under Obamacare, which is on the way to big changes or being gone.

I rarely, as in almost never, suggest not only selling, but outright shorting a big company with significant upward price momentum. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is going to be among those rare exceptions. The spike in share price on an inconsequential narrow earnings beat sucked the last greater fools in and I am calling a top on UnitedHealth.

I might be wrong about the exact top, but make no mistake about it, UnitedHealth has multiple headwinds, a corrupted internal management culture in my opinion and a very high valuation, that I believe make it very likely shares will see a significant decline in the range of 50%. I recommend selling UnitedHealth Group stock now, and if you are experienced, short the stock or buy puts. This may read a bit like a Citron Research piece.

The ObamaCare Bonanza Is Over - Almost

The absolute biggest travesty of ObamaCare in my opinion is that the insurance companies were subsidized, yet did not maintain more level premium costs the past several years. It was a scam of the biggest proportions. It was a skim of your money and mine by an oligopoly in a business that we have no substitute for.

President Trump, regardless of whether you question his motivations, has now moved to eliminate the cost sharing (NYSE:CSR) subsidies to insurance companies. Contrary to some ideological rants, this does not really reduce any government costs and according to Congressional Budget Office, and might actually increase government expenditures.

Here are two good summaries of what getting rid of the CSRs will do:

What you will come away with is that the biggest losers with the new CSR action are middle class Americans who need health insurance: individuals who make over $48,000 and families in the high five figures and lower six figures of income. Both will have to pay higher premiums and will not receive premium credits.

The insurance companies, at least very short-term, will not see a dramatic drop-off in earnings, however, that is only the short-term. The CBO projects that without the CSR subsidies, the cost of health insurance plans will rise about 20%. Those receiving credits for premiums (not what the CSRs change) will break about even as their premium credits will go up.

There is a large group of people, me included, who are paying huge health insurance premiums already and expect to see higher premiums in January, who do not receive premium credits. Governor Kasich described the plight of many middle Americans when he ripped the gutting of the CSR and called it a political move. Many people, I would suppose most, are now hunting even harder to find replacement health insurance - I am.

Here is where President Trump's other actions come into play. An executive order allowing short-term plans to become longer is now in effect. These plans are not truly major medical coverage, but the premiums are lower and most people do not understand the pre-existing conditions clauses.

President Trump is also allowing small businesses to band together to get lower insurance costs as well via Association Health Plans (AHPs). I am likely to look into that as are tens of thousands of small business owners who are getting whacked. Make no doubt about it, this is a threat to the pricing power of companies like UnitedHealth Group.

Millions of people are likely to leave ObamaCare with premiums set to rise substantially again in January. They will take the short-term plans that have a history of problems, including denying coverage for claims due to a condition being pre-existing, even if the insured did not know about it, or get into AHPs.

What are the impacts of people leaving the exchange. The first is that many people will end up with inadequate coverage that could leave them bankrupt when a large claim arises. The second is that companies like UnitedHealth will see lower or no revenue growth due to people no longer being insured through major medical plans.

To be sure, the impact on the insurers will not be a crushing blow. UnitedHealth has already pulled off the exchanges in many states so people not buying on the exchange is a moot point. However, this will lead to some flattening of revenue growth.

As Congress begins to become more militant with the insurance and pharmaceutical industries, further pressure on revenue and profits will come to pass. President Trump's actions should not be viewed in a vacuum. There are more pressures on the health insurers coming. I view the current level of health insurance company profits as at or near its peak.

UnitedHealth's Management Culture Is Broken

If you haven't seen the movie or don't remember the movie "The Rainmaker" from 1997, now is a good time to watch it. The behavior of UnitedHealth, and a subsidiary that sells short-term health plans called Golden Rule, has generated tens of thousands of complaints. Do simple searches of "UnitedHealth complaints" or 'UnitedHealth scam" and you will see a massive amount of angst with the company. Do we truly know they are not behaving badly like the "fictional" company in the movie?

To be sure, some of the complaints are just sour grapes, however, we should be careful not to dismiss the smoke because sometimes there is a fire. UnitedHealth is facing multiple class action lawsuits alleging various violations including price gouging on drugs: "Despite Lawsuits Over Drug Prices, Insurance Giant Touts Revenue Growth, Claims To Have Lowered Drug Costs."

Furthermore, there were two whistleblower lawsuits that federal prosecutors joined. One case filed from California was just dropped, however, another has advanced.

The claims of the whistleblowers were that UnitedHealth was overcharging Medicare. The potential damages appear to reach into the billions of dollars. Having reviewed hundreds of Medicare supplement claims for clients whom I had sold policies to in the 1990s and early 2000s, I frankly believe that it is highly likely that UnitedHealth was playing fast and loose with the system to generate higher revenue. Certainly, I have no proof, however, when Federal prosecutors get on board, I take notice.

Separate from complaints and potential legal problems, I would point out that executives from the health insurance companies, including UnitedHealth, Humana (HUM), Aetna (AET), Anthem (ANTM) and Cigna (CI) are among the highest paid in the nation. This is despite not truly being in a growth industry.

I would contend, these executives have presided over a heist of the American people by using the monopoly pricing pressure of healthcare to gouge since the advent of ObamaCare.

Monopoly pricing power occurs when there is no substitute for a good or service. You can't say buy a car instead of having that heart surgery you need. Well, you can, but you might as well be buried in your car then.

In 2016, the CEOs of these companies earned exorbitant amounts as tracked by the ALF-CIO's PayWatch website:

UnitedHealth Stephen J. Hemsley $17,765,612 Anthem Joseph R. Swedish $16,455,697 Aetna Mark T. Bertolini $18,662,306 Cigna David M. Cordani $15,279,857 Humana Bruce D. Broussard $19,722,400

Notice anything about the clustering of their pay? All pretty close. Amazing isn't it. Consider what their insulated boards are making and the next level of C-level executives. As a potential shareholder, I have to wonder if these guys are worth it or if the system is just rigged in their favor for now.

If the system is rigged in their favor right now, then what happens if that system is disrupted? President Trump is nothing if not a disrupter and the Congress doesn't seem to look upon these companies highly.

I find it interesting that there were mergers proposed between the members of this oligopoly that would have triggered golden parachutes and "change of control" bonus clauses. Folks, if it walks like a duck.

The attempt at mergers which have been denied by the DOJ also screams out to me that earnings are peaking. Why would the executives of companies on such tremendous runs and paying out such enormous bonuses want to give up the independent success of those companies? That's an important question to ask.

Medicare for All Is Coming

I am not sure if a national healthcare plan will ever emerge in America for the simple reason is there are so many people who are paranoid about socialism for healthcare somehow morphing into something else. I get it. Free markets, when truly free, are great things. As I discussed above, healthcare is not a free market though, as there are no true substitutes, and it suffers from monopoly pricing power.

In order to fix healthcare in America, we will need to see major reforms and that idea that adding more private competition is a farce as we have seen for the past few decades - once again, consider monopoly pricing pressure.

The reform I believe is coming will have to do with Medicare. While I do not see a single payer system emerging as that would cause major opposition by a large minority of the population, there is another solution with Medicare.

If people were simply given a choice of enrolling in Medicare at any age, then that would introduce true competition to the health insurance companies. A large efficient non-profit competing with the health insurers would force them to streamline their businesses and become much more efficient.

Right now, Medicare is by far the most efficient health insurance outfit that exists. Because Medicare can piggyback existing systems, like Social Security, it has very low administrative costs.

The other factor that makes sense to open Medicare for all is that implementing a sliding scale for premiums based on income would be seamless, once again piggybacking, this time on the existing tax system.

If Medicare were open for all, that would introduce the "competition" that many free marketers clamor for. It would also allow Medicaid to be folded into a single national healthcare plan where the poorest among us received their insurance for free and others received lower premiums based on age and income.

I believe in what Winston Churchill said about Americans: "You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else."

I believe the right thing, and millions agree with me, is to open Medicare for all Americans. Doing so would offer choice without eliminating the private health insurance sector. In fact, as Medicare requires a supplemental insurance for many, opening Medicare for all would likely help private insurance companies that offer supplemental coverage.

UNH Is Dramatically Overvalued

I have been health insurance licensed for over two decades and did a senior economics paper on healthcare years ago. I am very familiar with the health insurance landscape in America both academically and professionally. I have never been more disgusted with an insurance company than I am with UnitedHealth Group (though Humana has come close repeatedly for shutting down insurance plans harming consumers). That doesn't really matter much from an investing standpoint. I hate a lot of company's management and business ethics.

What matters to investing is a company's business model, management skill and profits versus the valuation of the stock. In this regard, betting against UnitedHealth Group is easy. I have broken down UnitedHealth Group's broken business model, questionable management and now I will put a nail in this.

UnitedHealth Group stock is dramatically overvalued for their expected future profitability. Without an increasing user base, with many people now actively trying to avoid paying rising premiums and Congress with health insurance companies in their crosshairs, the likelihood of UnitedHealth or other large health insurance companies making their growth and profit numbers in the next few years are dimming.

Does UnitedHealth Group's revenue growth appear even a little sustainable in a healthcare market with a flattish number of users and rising pressures? I don't think so. If health insurance is overpriced by 20% (I'm being very nice there) and half of that is taken out, then UnitedHealth could see a revenue decline of $18 billion. That would come almost directly out of earnings given profit margin is 4.56% right now and net earnings are $8.1 billion.

Earnings at UnitedHealth are expected to be $9.45 this year. That translates to a P/E ratio of about 21 given recent prices just above $200 per share. For a company with slowing growth that is a bad equation. I want PE/growth to be about 1 for a stock. If growth slows or goes negative in coming years, then, UNH is in big trouble. I expect growth to stop or reverse soon. It is not unusual for UNH earnings to fall into negative growth territory and I believe that is coming again.

In the most recent year, free cash flow dropped substantially, down to $1.75 billion, as dividends and the buyback continued to rise. Total dividends paid exceed $725m this year. The buyback will approach a billion this year.

What happens to UNH's buyback, if as I expect, free cash flow falls? What happens if the Fed makes money less easy? What happens if Jim Cramer says companies aren't at peak earnings like he did yesterday (hint: I consider that a huge contrary indicator)?

Ultimately, the arguments I am making against UnitedHealth can be made against most of the other big 5 health insurance companies. They have had their heyday and that day is almost over. It is time to take profits and sell UnitedHealth Group stock.

