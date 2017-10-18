Scorpio Bulkers Is Set To Surge

Image Credit: Scorpio Bulkers, September 2017 Investor Presentation

Scorpio Bulkers Overview

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) is a modern dry bulk pureplay, with 52 vessels currently on the water and an average fleet age of under two years. Their primary business model is providing capacity for the world’s major shipping routes in the coal, iron ore, steel products, and grain trades. Each one of these sectors is seeing sustained demand growth while the forward supply of dry bulk vessels (defined by the current outstanding orderbook) is near all-time lows.

I’m bullish on the industry overall, and I recently shared an alternative top trade idea, Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), for members of Value Investor's Edge, which has appreciated by over 50% in the past two months. I believe that today's best opportunity in this sector is Scorpio Bulkers. It has the best fleet, the cleanest balance sheet, and offers a lower risk, fairly simple, opportunity for investors to speculate.

Although the market has significantly improved, and we recently posted fresh three-year highs for the market rate index (“BDI”), we are still in the baby stages of a meaningful recovery. SALT stock might not look super cheap based on a one-year chart (SALT has roughly doubled over the past year), but we are coming off all-time record sector lows (set in early 2016), and even in the mid-$7s, SALT has nearly 30% upside just to my estimate of their fair fleet asset values. If investors believe that surging markets will cause asset prices to strengthen further, there’s significantly higher upside above and a print in the $20s wouldn’t be surprising. Additionally, if the market rates stabilize during 2018, SALT might be the first major dry bulk stock to offer a dividend payout, which could be a source of further retail interest and sizeable overall gains.

SALT is part of the dry bulk shipping sector, which also includes Diana Shipping, Inc. (DSX), DryShips (DRYS), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), Seanergy Maritime, and Ship Finance International Limited (SFL). I am bullish on several of these names and have posted exclusive in-depth research reports on Value Investor’s Edge, but this report will cover the specific reasons why SALT is attractive today.

SALT currently has close to 75M shares outstanding for a current market cap of around $560M.

Company and Coverage History

Scorpio Bulkers came public in late-2013 at a split-adjusted $177/sh. It had fairly horrendous timing in the markets, and it had committed to a large newbuild program without first securing the proper level of equity capital. I’ve watched the firm since IPO and wrote multiple bearish reports on it during 2015 when it traded at a split-adjusted range of $20-$30/sh. My final bearish report was posted in November 2015.

In early-2016, the company’s profile significantly changed, especially after shares naturally plummeted following a 12-1 reverse split. It sold off several newbuild contracts and raised two significant sets of fresh equity, essentially rebooting the firm with a new ownership base. Following the equity offering, SALT was transformed into one of the strongest balance sheets while it still traded at a discount due to its recent reverse split and dilution. I heavily purchased common shares in March 2016 at $2.98 and loaded the wagons with its unsecured debt (SLTB) at $9.10. The SLTB has turned into a fairly low-risk triple bagger, and I ended up selling my SALT shares in spring 2017 at $7.50.

I provided the historic context to illustrate that I am very familiar with this firm, both on the highs and the lows. The dry bulk market has significantly strengthened this fall, and I’ve recently added back to SALT in the high-$6s and low-$7s. This is currently one of my top ideas and my favorite overall dry bulk investment idea.

The rest of this report will cover positive trends at SALT along with potential risks for an investment in this company. I will directly cover why I believe SALT is the best risk-reward proposition for general investors who wish to speculate in the dry bulk sector.

Dry Bulk Positives and Why SALT?

Modern Assets & Strong Values

SALT has 52 ships on the water with an average age of just 1.7 years. According to VesselsValue, the preeminent source for live ship valuations, SALT’s current fleet is worth $1.065B, plus another $124M for the latest six additions from Golden Ocean. This leads to a current VesselsValue estimate of $1.19B for the combined fleet.

VesselsValue utilizes an algorithm to track values based on historic transactions and I expect a significant increase in dry bulk valuations within the next few weeks if market trends continue. This is supported by steadily increasing dayrates combined with several recent sales & purchase transactions at higher levels. In my opinion, SALT’s fleet valuations have at least 10%, perhaps even 15%, in near-term appreciation upside.

Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Following the recent addition of six vessels, SALT has an estimated net debt balance of just $550M. With the fleet valuations provided above (without expecting near-term appreciation), this leads to a conservative debt-to-assets ratio (“D/A”) of 46%. If the fleet values appreciate as expected, this D/A would drop closer to 40%. A typical ‘healthy’ balance sheet in the shipping sector is around 50% D/A and banks often allow secured debt leverage up to 60%. Some firms have even higher leverage.

Regulation Ready

There are two major regulations that will impact the shipping sector within the next 2-3 years: Ballast Water Management ("BWM") and the Global Sulfur Limit. Both of these regulations are excellent for the environment, but they have the potential to completely upend industry dynamics.

Specifically, compliance with the BWM requirements, which will be enforced beginning in 2019, will cost firms between $500k and $1.5M per vessel plus a significant offhire time relay for retrofits and installations. 48 out of 52 of SALT's ships are fully compliant and the final 4 are ready for installation.

The sulfur limits begin in January 2020 and will lead to increased fuel costs for all vessels. SALT's fleet is 100% modern design eco models, which means they will significantly outperform older peers, earning several thousand dollars more per day, per ship, than less modern peers (virtually every other dry bulk shipping company fleet) in the future higher cost environment.

The slide below highlights the ballast water treatment installation (September Presentation, slide 13).

Best Supply/Demand Balance

The overall dry bulk industry has a very favorable forward supply/demand balance, with demand poised to grow by 4-5% per year for nearly all of the major cargo routes. Additionally, future supply is set to grow at the slowest pace that we've seen in the past two decades. The entire industry is set to benefit, but the prospects are even better for the ship types owned by SALT.

Scorpio is exposed to three of the strongest overall trade routes: iron ore (+ steel products), grains, and coal, but their medium-sized ships give them more diversity of cargoes.

As the above chart (September presentation, slide 11) illustrates, SALT’s Ultramax vessels (34x) have many growth angles while their larger Kamsarmax vessels (18x) are more traditional, but still have an 18% exposure to grain markets. The focus on grain is important because this is a market that is set to continue rapid growth and is currently benefiting from positive demand surges in China.

While larger bulk vessels focus primarily on iron ore and coal and smaller bulk vessels stick to the minor bulks like forestry products and minerals, SALT occupies a ‘sweet spot' with its midsize Ultramax and Kamsarmax vessels, which ensures steady employment prospects (slide 21):

Furthermore, the forward supply is much smaller for these mid-sized vessels compared to the larger Capesizes and Very-Large Ore Carriers (“VLOC”). Through late-2017, we've already seen almost all of the deliveries and market rates are still strong. Going forward, demand is projected to continue at a similar clip while supply ceases. In fact, when combined with expected forward scrapping, there’s a small chance the global mid-size fleet could actually see negative growth through 2019. If this occurs, rates could rapidly shoot up to several multiples of today's levels. The below chart breaks down the tiny supply growth expected for 2018 and 2019, with my green mark showing the two classes relevant to SALT (slide 16).

Healthy Bank Support & Room to Grow

All dry bulk companies went through difficult times the past few years, and SALT was certainly no exception. However, SALT responsibly raised equity even at painful times and they were the first to normalize relations with their banks by forgoing covenant waivers and resuming full debt payments. They have recently instituted a $50M share repurchase and they can now initiate dividend payouts when cash flows improve without banker objection.

Evidence of this strong bank support (and very clean balance sheet) was provided when SALT agreed to purchase six vessels from Golden Ocean in late-September. They were able to add this fleet growth without issuing any fresh equity and the banks agreed to finance 60% of the deal up-front. With their current strong balance sheet and bank support, I believe SALT could add at least 10 additional vessels with zero equity issuance.

Most Likely Dividend Payer?

As we’ve already covered, SALT has a clean balance sheet and has earned bank trust as evidenced by the recent Golden Ocean transaction. Given their clean balance sheet, modern fleet profile, and strong bank support, I believe SALT is one of the most likely candidates to start paying dividends if rates continue to improve. This is more speculative as we do require sustained market improvements, but if SALT does pay a dividend, I expect their stock to significantly appreciate.

Summary of Benefits

SALT offers the newest fleet on the market, is fully regulation ready, is sitting in the best niche of a very promising overall sector, has a clean balance sheet, and has no financial restrictions on shareholder returns. This is an excellent speculative opportunity: it's not surprising that insiders own 18% of this firm and just added more shares at $7.06 a couple weeks ago.

Downside Risks

The three biggest risks to an investment in Scorpio Bulkers all relate to any sort of global economic slowdown or depression. These fears are stoked when we get major geopolitical tensions or when we see scarily backward economic policy ideas.

Exposure to Chinese Demand

The biggest risk to dry bulk firms is their massive exposure to China. China is the world’s largest importer of iron ore, coal, bauxite, and grains and is a major exporter of steel products. All signs point to continuing surges in Chinese demand across all sectors, but any significant slowdown could hurt the dry bulk sector disproportionately. Chinese regulation shifts have been a recent focus, both due to overall economic concerns and also due to environmental improvement goals.

Asset Prices Could Weaken

I believe the current SALT fleet is worth $1.19B (VesselsValue figure) to $1.33B (my forward estimate), which gives SALT a very strong balance sheet and a current per-share net-asset-value (“NAV,” i.e. tangible book) of $8.50-$10.30/sh. This provides significant upside potential and also an inherent margin of safety in Scorpio Bulkers; however, if the markets weaken, asset prices could slide downward like we saw during 2016. If this occurred, SALT could quickly end up with a balance sheet close to 60% D/A and their NAV could be reduced to a few dollars. Such an outcome is unlikely as bulk ships still remain below long-term average values (I actually expect ships to appreciate further), but this is a viable concern if rates did drop.

Winter and Spring Seasonal Weakness

The spot rates for dry bulk firms, as showcased by the Baltic Dry Index (“BDI”), tend to drop during the winter months and into the start of spring. This can be clearly seen with a look at a five-year chart, although the 2017 downturn was far shorter-lived than average. For investors who are less familiar with the typical market patterns, weaker rate prints in early-2018 might lead to weaker stock prices. This would essentially be evidence of a ‘broken market,’ but I’ve been involved with shipping names for a decade and the retail-driven stock market is often quite obtuse.

How Likely Are These Risks?

The risk of a global economic slowdown is a legitimate issue that could derail a commodity and trade-focused investment in a dry bulk shipping firm like Scorpio Bulkers. However, despite lots of headlines ‘scares,’ all actual developments thus far seem to point to rising US-China trade based on a healthier balance of raw materials for finished consumer products. US exports to China are likely to grow far faster (in %-terms, and possible in $-terms) than US imports from China, helped by the burgeoning energy trades (LNG, oil, LPG).

This rapidly improving trade balance will likely satisfy more protectionist-leaning policy makers, while the underlying US-China trade flows are likely to keep growing. US consumer sentiment is at a 13-year high, oil prices remain low enough to continue promoting consumer spending, and US labor markets remain very strong despite some seasonal and catastrophe-related impacts.

In short, the virtuous relationship between the US and Chinese economies seems stronger than ever and I believe that if US energy exports continue to surge, and China continues to shift to more efficient production methods, we could see another decade of strong trade growth across the globe.

I am not significantly worried about asset prices weakening and although I expect to see the normal seasonal weakness this spring, the fleet supply/demand balance appears very manageable.

Conclusion

Due to the positive demand developments covered above, combined with reduced forward supply additions, and with the market clearly in a strong balance (as evidenced by recent 3-year highs), I’m bullish on the dry bulk sector overall. My current favorite as an all-around investment case is Scorpio Bulkers, where I believe there’s at least 30% upside just to current fair value. Additional recovery and a potential dividend in a bullish outcome provides even further upside.

Scorpio Bulkers is set to report their earnings next Monday morning. The most important part of this report will be their forward guidance for Q4-17, which will undoubtedly be for far higher earnings. Stay tuned!

