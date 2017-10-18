General Electric: How To Play The Dividend Cut Fear

We review some of the valid reasons GE is hated, why a dividend cut is possible, why GE still has value, and finally how to “play” the dividend cut fear.

General Electric (GE) has infuriated many investors. Not only has the stock price dramatically underperformed the market, but analysts are hypothesizing the company may announce a cut to its big 4.1% dividend yield as early as this Friday (when GE releases quarterly earnings) or on November 13th at new CEO John Flannery’s big investor update. This article reviews some of the valid reasons why GE is hated, why a dividend cut is possible, why the company still has value, and finally how to “play” the dividend cut fear.

Why GE is Hated:

There are a lot of valid reasons why many investors hate GE, not the least of which is the terrible stock performance, as shown in the following chart.

It’s hard for many investors to understand how the leadership team at GE has gotten paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the years while they have destroyed value for shareholders as the stock price has tanked.

For many, it is a welcome change to see Jeff Immelt on his way out the door considering he presided over the 2009 dividend cut (GE’s first dividend cut in over 70 years), and he’s a big part of the reason why the company may announce a second dividend cut soon (more on the dividend cut later).

Further, it’s also a welcome change for many to learn of the new CEO John Flannery’s announcement to replace several members of the leadership team, considering what the old team has been doing clearly isn’t working.

Aside from the poor stock performance and dividend cut fears, investors are still not happy with the whole GE Capital fiasco. GE basically got itself into “big banking” just in time to suffer from the financial crisis but has been largely exiting that business in recent years thereby missing out on the full benefits of the subsequent rebound.

At this point, a lot of investors are simply fed up with GE. For example, as a measure of extreme selling pressure, its money flow index currently sits at only 22, according to Stock Rover (Money Flow Index is a technical measure of price and volume, or money flow over the past 14 trading days with a range from 0 to 100. An MFI value of 80 is generally considered overbought, or a value of 20 oversold). And considering the price declines, the leadership changes, and the threat of another dividend cut, it’s not surprising that so many investors simply hate GE.

What is Causing the Dividend Cut Fears:

There are several factors contributing to the fear that GE may cut its dividend. For example:

1. Wall Street Analysts: Several prominent analysts have recently hypothesized about the increasing likelihood of a dividend cut, and this has stoked fear among many investors. For example, J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa said last week that a cut is "increasingly likely.” And just this week, Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie explained: “We see no quick fix to GE's problems as years of financial engineering, complex reporting, and misaligned incentives are coming to bear.” Richie actually took the unusual step of recommending clients buy put options on GE that will increase in value if the shares continue to drop (we’ll have more to say about GE put options later). Tusa also said the early departures of key executives (as we mentioned above) is a "negative" signal.

2. Dividend Coverage Ratio: The following chart shows GE’s dividend coverage ratio has been steadily worsening in recent years.

And here is a look at GE’s free cash flow generation (from which dividends are paid) through the first half of 2017:

What’s most concerning about the above data is that free cash flow from operations ex-DT and pension (from which the company’s $8 billion annual dividend is paid) was only $2.467 billion through the first half of the year, and if you exclude the cash GE receives from its non-core, non-industrial, GE Capital business (remember this is the business they’ve been working hard to exit), free cash flow was negative. This is not a sustainable position from which to pay dividends.

3. Now is a Logical Time: It makes some logical sense that the dividend would be cut now considering the new CEO John Flannery has already demonstrated he is not afraid to make big changes (he just replaced several members of the senior leadership team), and considering a dividend cut now would be considered a purge of the previous management team’s errors, thereby enabling the company to move forward in a more financially healthy manner. Investors are patiently awaiting any new information about a potential dividend cut from John Flannery during this Friday’s earnings release and especially the November’s 13th investor update.

Why GE Still Has Tremendous Value:

Before getting into the details of why GE is still a very valuable company, it’s important to note that we are contrarians, and we are NOT afraid to purchase a stock that is hated (in some cases, we prefer to purchase stocks that are hated). For example, we took a lot of heat when we went against the grain and purchased Caterpillar (CAT) in the low $60s twenty months ago, but the same naysayers were nowhere to be found when we sold our shares for a 120% profit just a few weeks ago. Similarly, we took a lot of heat for purchasing Prospect Capital (PSEC) in early 2016 when it was trading at an unwarranted discount to its NAV, and then we took even more heat when we sold our shares for a big profit earlier this year shortly before the stock took a big nosedive, as shown in the following chart.

Regarding GE, we fully understand things can still get a lot worse, and there is no guarantee they will ever get better. Nonetheless, here are four reasons why we still like this tremendously valuable company.

1. Wide Moat Business: GE’s business benefits from three very attractive wide moats. First, GE has enormous scale. What would be considered major undertakings at other industrials companies, are easily accomplished at low costs for GE considering it can spread the cost across the organization. GE also has a large R&D budget, which makes accomplishing things easier than at other smaller firms.

Secondly, GE has complimentary business segments that allow expenses to be reduced by sourcing at low prices from its own internal business groups. For example, GE’s oil and gas segment can efficiently source industrial components from its transportation segment, and so can its aviation segment from the healthcare segment. This is not entirely dissimilar from how Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is able to source products and services at attractive prices from companies within the Berkshire family, such as using Burlington Northern railroad to ship supplies at a lower cost than contracting with a non-Berkshire railroad company.

Thirdly, GE benefits from high customer switching costs. GE is able to service its products in a high quality and efficient manner that makes switching to another manufacturer too risky in terms of costs, efficiency and potential downtime. Worth noting, GE also has a wide array of patents it has accumulated over the years that help separate GE from the competition.

2. Growth Opportunities: Considering GE’s three wide moats (as described above), it will have many opportunities to participate in (and benefit from) continuing long-term economic growth. As the global economy gets bigger, GE will generate more revenues. Further, we believe GE’s strategy to focus on industrial internet applications and digital technologies and data is smart, and that too will help the company remain relevant (and benefit) as the global economy grows and evolves.

3. Valuation: Despite all the negativity surrounding GE, the company continues to generate an enormous amount of revenue and it remains very profitable.

Further, it has room for considerably more operational efficiency. For example, the company had recently initiated a formal plan whereby management compensation is tied to the companywide goal of reducing structural costs by $1 billion in 2017 and 2018. We’ll see if this goal changes under new CEO John Flannery, but the point is that there is room to trim some fat.

For perspective, here is a look at GE’s operating margin versus other large industrial companies. In our view, GE’s low operating margins are an indication that there are likely significant cost-saving opportunities.

Similarly, GE’s relatively low price to sales ratio (as shown in the following chart) is an indication of opportunities for improvement, in our view.

Further still, we believe GE has room for multiple expansion considering it trades at a low price to forward earnings multiple relative to peers.

Further still, not only does GE has an opportunity for a share price increase from multiple expansion, but also simply from earnings growth as indicated by the company’s growth opportunities as described earlier.

4. Cash: GE has a lot of cash in its GE Capital unit. Specifically, at the end of last quarter, GE Capital has around $160 billion in assets, $70 billion of which was cash and short-term investments. Considering, GE only pays out around $8 billion per year in dividends, they can easily support that for many years to come simply by using some of the cash at GE Capital. In fact, that’s exactly what GE has been doing, as GE Capital has been paying dividends to GE (see our earlier free cash flow table for an example).

Importantly, as a recent Forbes article notes, cash from GE Capital (“GEC”) has tax advantages too:

“Unlike corporate dividends, intra-company dividends are not paid on any set schedule or amount, and since GEC is losing money from an EPS perspective, those payments are tax-advantaged for GE at the corporate level.”

And the same Forbes article goes on to remind us of GE’s very strong S&P credit rating of AA-. Granted, it might be considered ideal if GE generated cash from its core industrials businesses to support the dividend, but given the strong credit rating and a large amount of cash, GE isn’t exactly in the dire liquidity crunch that many investors seem to think. We’re not saying GE won’t cut the dividend (it’s a possibility), but we are saying they don’t have to (they have access to plenty of cash if they want to maintain the dividend via GE Capital while GE's core industrial businesses work to capitalize on future growth opportunities).

And worth noting, it seems whenever GE is asked about maintaining the dividend, company representatives always reply by saying something like:

"The dividend is really I think incredibly important for our investors and for the team."

...as Jeff Immelt said in the last quarterly call, or...

"The dividend remains a top priority."

as GE spokeswoman Deirdre Latour said in a statement to CNBC in response to the JPMorgan report we mentioned earlier.

How to Play the Dividend Cut Fear:

If you are an income-focused investor and you like General Electric’s long-term prospects, but you are nervous about near-term volatility, then you may want to consider the attractive income (premium) that is currently available for selling GE put options. The premium (income) available is larger than usual because of the heightened fear and the company’s upcoming earnings announcement. Not to mention, Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie has conveniently recommended investors basically take the other side of this trade (i.e. buying puts, as we mentioned earlier) thereby creating more interest, volume and opportunity.

Selling puts on GE allows you to collect attractive income now, and it gives you the possibility of purchasing the shares at an even lower and more attractive price in the near future (if the shares get put to you before the option contract expires).

For example, here is a look at the premium income that is currently available for selling November 17, 2017, puts with a strike price of $21.

This amounts to approximately 9.7% of extra income in your pocket on an annualized basis ($0.17/$21, annualized) which you get to keep whether or not the shares are put to you. Also important, not only does this contract run through this Friday’s earnings announcement (earnings announcements create volatility and increase options income available) but it also runs past the November 13th investor update from CEO John Flannery (an event that adds uncertainty, fear, and attractive premium income).

Worth noting, put options are sold in contracts of 100, and considering GE trades at only around $23 per share, this trade is in reach for many investors, whereas similar trades on stocks with higher share prices are often out of reach for some investors (e.g. Amazon (AMZN) currently trades at over $1,000).

We have not yet entered this options trade, but as members of our Marketplace service know, we have a lot of discipline in our approach to placing options trades and we’ve also been having a lot of success. For example, we currently have five open put option sales in our Blue Harbinger CVI portfolio and they’re set to expire very profitably this Friday (the open trades include Simon Property Group (SPG), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR), to name a few). Also, members of our service (The Value & Income Forum) will receive new email alerts when we replace the expiring positions with new attractive income-generating options trades over the coming weeks. If you’re not currently a member, consider joining.

Conclusion:

We do currently own a small position in GE that we initiated within the last two weeks. Obviously, there is no guarantee that GE’s stock price will recover anytime soon, let alone ever. However, we suspect the share price will eventually recover, and we believe the heightened uncertainty has created some attractive income-generating opportunities in the options market. Regardless, it will be very interesting to see what GE’s new management team can do to improve a company that has chronically let down its shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are currently short Put Options on SPG, WFC and DLR.