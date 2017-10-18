On Tuesday, in a widely circulated post, one of the financial world's most popular pundits said something interesting.

They're telling you to buy at any price. And, not only that, they're telling you that your life depends on it.

And, here's the thing. That is not hyperbole. "They" refers to one of the most recognizable pundits in the financial universe, the "buy at any price" bit refers to that pundit quite literally telling you to ignore multiples, and the "livelihood depends on it" bit refers to that same pundit, in the same post, suggesting that with technology set to make further inroads into society, buying tech stocks (QQQ) is the only thing you can do to preserve your livelihood.

If you think any of that is a deliberate attempt to misconstrue a new post from Josh Brown, well then I challenge you to read his post (which is getting all kinds of praise) called "Just Buy The Robots" and come to a different interpretation. Here's the key quote that I'm referring to:

We could be in the midst of the first fear-based investment bubble in American history, with the masses buying in not out of avarice, but from a mentality of abject terror. Robots, software and automation, owned by Capital, are notching new victories over Labor at an ever accelerating rate. It’s gone parabolic in recent years – every industry, every region of the country, and all over the world. It’s thrilling to be a part of if you’re an owner of the robots, the software and the automation. If you’re a part of the capital side of that equation. If you’re on the other side, however – the losing side – it’s a horror movie in slow motion. The only way out? Invest in your own destruction. In this context, the FANG stocks are not a gimmick or a fad, they’re a life raft. Market commentators rhetorically ask aloud what multiple should investors pay to own the technology giants. That’s the wrong question when people feel like they’re drowning. What multiple would you pay to survive? Grab a raft.

Again, those are his words, not mine, and if you read the article, he is not being facetious - not in the slightest. Here's another excerpt just to further exonerate me from charges that I'm twisting his point:

Friend of a friend owns a small chain of grocery stores in New Jersey. A few years ago, when Amazon got into groceries, he changed his mind about investing in the growth of his own business. He started buying Amazon shares with his investment capital instead. He saw what happened to Circuit City and Tower Records, Borders and Barnes & Noble. So he bought some Amazon and then he bought some more. This wasn’t retirement investing. This was something else. What should we call it? Disruption Insurance? I don’t know. Anyway, long story short, Amazon is up over a thousand percent over the last ten years, and he [doesn't] need the stores [anymore].

Ok, so unequivocal.

This is a problem. For one thing, it probably isn't true. On Tuesday evening, I took a look at this from a different angle in a post called "'Downtown Josh Brown' As A Brand" which I encourage you to read. In that piece, I said the following about Josh's argument:

In my opinion – and, at least based on what can be surmised from letters that are public, Howard Marks agrees with me – Josh’s explanation for what’s fueling the demand for popular tech stocks isn’t accurate. Marks’ description of how the proliferation of ETFs has supercharged the “perpetual motion machine” seems spot-on and when you throw in the bid from price insensitive investors whose motivation for buying clearly has less to do with the fear of a dystopian future run by robots and more to do with things like, in the SNB’s case, keeping a lid on franc strength, you’re left to question what, if any, merit there is to an explanation based on retail investors snapping up Amazon because they’re afraid the neighborhood grocery store they planned on opening won’t be viable.

I've been over those points in these pages more times than I can count. Obviously, every individual investor has their own reasons for buying tech. And, undoubtedly, big money is buying on the "disruption" thesis. But what you have to understand is that, as Marks said, ETFs and passive flows have made this is a self-fulfilling prophecy. It's "Heisenberg's Wave Paradox." To wit, from the wave post on DealBreaker:

As Goldman explains, “Information Technology has been the primary driver of above-average fund returns versus their benchmarks in 2017 with the average large-cap mutual fund overweight Info Tech by 144 bp, the largest overweight across all sectors.”

It’s the same thing with hedge funds. Look at the sector tilt to Info Tech: (Source: Goldman) The problem with that is that it simply makes the wave bigger. And in doing so, it drives down volatility on the stocks that are driving up benchmarks and creates more momentum for those same shares. Well, “there’s an ETF for that” when it comes to low volatility and momentum, and suddenly, the very same stocks are getting even more money thrown at them by investors plowing cash into low volatility and momentum ETFs which, in some cases, are seeing their exposure to Info Tech rise at alarming rates.

Sovereign wealth funds and central banks like the SNB are participating in this same dynamic.

And see, that underscores the logical flaw in Josh's analysis and other analysis like it. This is a chicken-egg scenario. When Marks' perpetual motion dynamic is driving prices higher, it makes it seem to Josh's "friend of a friend [who] owns a small chain of grocery stores in New Jersey," that those Amazon shares are going higher because everyone is betting on tech disruption. And then, that "friend of a friend" buys, making the wave bigger. That encourages someone else's "friend of a friend" to buy and the momentum that buying creates makes tech synonymous with the factors (think: momentum and low vol.) that are used to create factor-based ETFs. By definition, those ETFs rebalance into tech. The money that flows into those vehicles then gets funneled into those same tech stocks, reinforcing the dynamic. And around, and around, and around we go. There's no way to distinguish between fundamental buying and mindless mechanical flows.

That creates the illusion that you should buy at any multiple - as Josh explicitly says you should.

And, don't take my word for it when it comes to the contention that this is bad advice. Ask former Bay Street derivatives trader Kevin Muir, who wrote this on Tuesday about Josh's piece:

This sort of “it doesn’t matter what you pay for an asset” is the type of thinking that prevails at tops. The idea of a new paradigm also permeates market participants’ thinking. Owning an asset regardless of price is what created the dotcom bubble. It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now.

Importantly to the Heisenberg critics out there, Kevin is not subject to the common critiques of my work. He does not write under a pseudonym, his background as a professional trader in complex instruments is verifiable, and his track record and trading recommendations are chronicled on a near-daily basis via his excellent blog, The Macro Tourist.

Meanwhile, you'll note that "long Nasdaq" is now seen as the most crowded trade on the planet by BofAML clients - more crowded even than Bitcoin:

(Source: BofAML)

Long story short: when the pundits start telling you to buy at any price and when they suggest that doing so is a "life raft" (his words, not mine), it is a good sign that people have lost track of history.

Draw your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.