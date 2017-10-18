Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AZN's Imfinzi SBLA; Ablynx U.S. IPO; Is Teva A Buy?

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Teva

Today we will discuss an article on Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) titled Teva: The Very Long Bull Case by The Knife Catcher. Mr Catcher has managed to write an article quite different from the "product, pipeline, market - thank you" kind of articles we often see about biotech. Plus Teva is trading right at its 52-week lows, and when that happens for a major multibillion dollar company, the investment case is always interesting.

Before we begin, here's a comparison chart for Teva and its principal competitor, Mylan (MYL).

Source: Google Finance

As we quite clearly see, coincidentally, the two stocks were trading at almost the same price last year. Since then, Teva has fallen and fallen, and is now down 65% from last year. MYL has maintained a steady movement, being up and then down 20% over the time period, to finally settle at a modest 2% increase from last year. Mylan is a sad case, but Teva is a disaster.

Now, the Knife Catcher points out a few well-known reasons why Teva is down. The usual Copaxone problem, where Teva's Multiple Sclerosis blockbuster lost to a patent challenge from Mylan, and then Mylan just recently launched a generic version at 30% discount to Copaxone's price. Worse, Copaxone may also lose up to 25% of its market share. Now, Copaxone, as the author tells us, accounts for 40% of Teva's EBITDA, so a 30% reduction in prices has been a disaster, added to a reduction in market share. Moreover, Teva has very little real cash and a very large debt; half a billion and $34 billion respectively. Those numbers are unbelievable - they were so when TEVA had a $45bn market cap; they are much more so with Teva's current market cap of $15bn. Going by simple numbers, Teva's product/pipeline has to be valued at upwards of $30bn for the company to simply break even in valuation terms. With Copaxone going down, this looks increasingly difficult.

The author presents a few counterarguments to the bear case. One of these is the potential for Trisonex, which is an old aresenic-based drug first approved in the US to treat an orphan disease which had about 400 US patients; the drug cost $22,000 but had considerable off-label use. The drug was recently approved for the same indication as part of Teva's portfolio. From reading the sources referenced here, I don't see how the author comes up with this statement - "Has over 1000 products planned to launch this year, which time will tell how well these could offset the revenue loss of Copaxone -- Trisenox could just be one." If he is talking about all the 1000 products, fine; but I don't see Trisenox as any kind of a major revenue generator.

The author mentions other probable but vaguely bullish points like the politics around drug pricing - but I personally don't think reduction of branded pricing is any good for generics; in fact, it is probably bad. That's because of two reasons; physicians always prefer branded, and if prices come down considerably, that's so much more incentive to prescribe those. The other reason is just complementary - if branded prices go down, generics have to go further down to keep their edge - nobody wins.

The author's next bull argument is that Teva is the largest generic drug manufacturer and therefore can have its operations vertically integrated and can easily push drugs through its pipeline. I don't understand what this means. How does being the largest manufacturer produce this sort of operational efficiency? Marketing efficiency, yes; manufacturing efficiency, not so obvious. However, generics are usually easier to do than biosims, so some of this is true.

The next argument - too big to fail - is problematic in so far failure is equated with bankruptcy. In my book, as an investor, failure doesn't have to be bankruptcy; failure is simply loss of value for the retail investor. Teva lost 65% of its value where its competitor was able to retain it - that's failure for me. If Teva continues losing value like this, or isn't able to recover to a decent enough figure by next year, that would be abysmal failure.

From the discussion, the only thing I see is the 52-week low price of Teva. If someone likes their risks in large doses, this could be a good entry point. Teva is a major company, and $14 is like bottom. It may go down some more, but it has to rise up, if only a bit, at some point. There's the "too big to fail" logic at work. So for a new investor, this is good bottom feeding, and I would be confident that, if bought smartly, in tranches to account for dips, then this could be a buy. But I really don't see - not at least from the article just discussed - what strong reasons one can provide for Teva's being able to replace Copaxone anytime soon. We shouldn't forget that for a generic company like Teva, Copaxone was an anomaly- one of the few drugs in its portfolio for which it held original patents. Replacing such a drug may not be easy.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of AZN, VRX, RXDX, ABLYF

FDA accepts AstraZeneca's marketing application for expanded use of Imfinzi

Company: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AZN AstraZeneca plc (ADR) 83.8B $34.78 5,107,493.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $35.60 $25.55 36.13 5B Oncology

Therapy: Imfinzi (durvalumab)

Disease: advanced (Stage 3) unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: " The FDA accepts under Priority Review AstraZeneca's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval to use Imfinzi(durvalumab) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced (Stage 3) unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy.

Imfinzi is currently approved in the U.S. to treat urothelial carcinoma."

Analysis: This NDA is based on just the PFS data from the PACIFIC trial. These results are:

"The median progression-free survival from randomization was 16.8 months (95% confidence interval [CI], 13.0 to 18.1) with durvalumab versus 5.6 months (95% CI, 4.6 to 7.8) with placebo (stratified hazard ratio for disease progression or death, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.42 to 0.65; P<0.001); the 12-month progression-free survival rate was 55.9% versus 35.3%, and the 18-month progression-free survival rate was 44.2% versus 27.0%."

As for safety, the data was: "Grade 3 or 4 adverse events occurred in 29.9% of the patients who received durvalumab and 26.1% of those who received placebo."

The drug seems safe enough; however, PFS decreases and approaches placebo figures at 18-month, which seems to be the upper limit here. The median time to death or distant metastasis reflects these numbers (23.2 months vs. 14.6 months; P<0.001). However, this is a novel development in a major disease area with an unmet need.

Valeant's B+L to launch next-gen intraocular lens

Company: Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume VRX Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc 4.46B $12.81 8,543,271.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $24.30 $8.31 54.15 542M pharmaceutical and medical device

News: "Valeant Pharmaceuticals unit Bausch + Lomb introduces its next-generation hydrophobic acrylic intraocular lens, enVista MX60E with StableFlex technology.

Analysis:This new intraocular lens will be available in 2018. According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Intraocular Lens market accounted for $3.74 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $5.49 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. B+L is a leader in the IOL industry, and this new enVista MX60E IOL is a strong addition to its Advanced Optics (AO) family of IOLs. Moreover, Valeant, which owns B+L, could use some good news.

Ignyta's entrectinib a Priority Medicine in Europe for NTRK Fusion-positive solid tumors; shares ahead 5%

Company: Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RXDX Ignyta Inc 807M $14.35 1,044,247.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $14.75 $4.15 245.78 61M Oncology

Therapy: entrectinib

Disease: NTRK Fusion-positive solid tumors

News: " Ignyta is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) has designated entrectinib a Priority Medicine (PRIME) for the treatment of NTRK-positive, locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients who have either progressed following prior therapies or who have no acceptable therapeutic options."

Analysis: Entrectinib is in phase 2 development right now, and it is claimed to be the first TRK or tropomyosin receptor kinase inhibitor with clinically demonstrated activity against primary and metastatic CNS disease, and does not have undesirable off-target activity. RXDX is a small, $800mn company with a cash position of about $60mn.

Ablynx prices $175M U.S. IPO at $20.95

Company: Ablynx (OTCPK:OTCPK:ABLYF)(OTC:OTC:ABYLY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume ABLYF ABLYNX N.V. NPV 1.2B $20.20 908.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $50.00 $9.10 121.98 53M Oncology

News: " Belgian biotech Ablynx (OTCPK:OTCPK:ABLYF)(OTC:OTC:ABYLY) has priced its $175M U.S. IPO of 7.2M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $20.95 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. Gross proceeds will be ~$150M. The company intends to raise another $25M via the private placement of 1,193,316 ordinary shares at $20.95.

Analysis: We covered this small Belgian co earlier. The company has a proprietary nanobody technology with a better safety profile than normal antibodies. Its lead drug candidates are Caplacizumab and vobarilizumab, and caplacizumab recently saw success in a phase 3 trial. As we then commented: "Ablynx (OTCPK:ABLYF) surged over 24% yesterday on the back of successful results from a phase 3 study of caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura(aTTP), a rare blood disorder characterized by the formation of blood clots in small blood vessels. The study met its primary endpoint by a large margin, as well as key secondary endpoints. Caplacizumab's safety profile was consistent with earlier studies, and the one patient death was not treatment-related. The company's marketing application in Europe is currently under review. A U.S. application is slated for next year."

The US IPO will make it more accessible and transparent.

Analyst Ratings

Biogen (BIIB): Morgan Stanley reiterates buy; Stifel Nicolaus upgrades from hold to buy and raises target from $300.00 to $415.00; Mizuho upgrades from neutral to buy raising target from $319.00 to $400.00. We recently wroteabout BIIB.

Celgene Corporation (CELG): BMO Capital Markets raises target from $160.00 to $167.00 with positive rating; Sanford C. Bernstein initiate coverage with outperform rating and target of $162.00. See our coverage on CELG here.

Exelixis (EXEL): Royal Bank Of Canada raises target from $33.00 to $39.00 with outperform rating; Stifel Nicolaus reiterates hold with target of $26.00; Needham & Company LLC raise target from $30.00 to $33.00 with buy rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT): Robert W. Baird reiterates buy with target of $101.00. See our coverage on SRPT here.

More ratings in appendix below.

Insider Sales

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB): Director Ringo William R disposed 1000 shares in Sale+OE of $33,700.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA): EVP & CSO Haqq Christopher sold 6000 shares for $86,100.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): Director Goldsberry Debby sold 1150 shares for $3,140.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS): Ivers-Read Gillian C sold 3000 shares for $253,620.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE): Pres & CEO Wolchko J Scott sold 17168 (12% of their holding) shares for $66,600; GC, Secretary Tahl Cindy sold 8091 (15%) for $31,124; CSO Shoemaker Daniel D sold 13225 (13%) for $51,203.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH): CFO Crowley John W. sold 6755 shares for $124,366.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS): COB & CEO Crooke Stanley T disposed 16500 (2% of their holding) shares for $981,090; and SVP Geary Richard S disposed 8268 (40%) for $496,080 in a Sale+OE.

Intersect Ent, Inc. (XENT): Pres & CEO Earnhardt Lisa D disposed 20000 (4% of their holding) in a Sale+OE of $567,336.

Insider Purchases

Biotime Inc (BTX): Director and 10% holders Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,692,307 shares for $6,999,998. Biotime announced on Oct.17, 2017, the closing of its previously announced public offering of 9,615,385 shares of common stock.

Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN): Director Heller Frances K acquired 10000 shares for $38,988.

Earnings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) reported its net loss for the three months ended on September 30, 2017 stood at $2.4 million as compared to a net loss of $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits amounting to $10.54 million as of September 30, 2017.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported sales of $19.7 billion for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 10.3% as compared to the third quarter of 2016. Operational sales results increased 9.5% and the positive impact of currency was 0.8%. The company's net earnings for the quarter stood at $3.8 billion while its diluted earning per share was at $1.37.

We started the Total Pharma Tracker and offered a discounted price for the first 30 members, assuming that it will last until the year end. But we have already reached our target numbers! So we thought we should extend the offer to people who are still trying to decide.

7 more days - subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker in the next 7 days and you will still get the discounted price of $400/year. Lock in that price now before it goes up.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY to get on top of your healthcare investments.

Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Aduro Biotech ADRO HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $18.00 Allergan PLC. AGN Deutsche Bank AG Set Price Target Buy $251.00 Allergan PLC. AGN Credit Suisse Group Set Price Target Outperform $266.00 -> $243.00 Ardelyx ARDX Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $13.00 Astrazeneca PLC AZN Cowen and Company Reiterates Hold $37.00 Audentes Therapeutics BOLD William Blair Initiates Outperform $35.00 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $7.00 Cara Therapeutics CARA Scotiabank Raises Target Outperform $31.00 -> $31.50 Second Sight Medical Products EYES HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $5.00 Immune Design Corp. IMDZ Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Outperform -> Market Perform Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $13.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $64.00 Impax Laboratories IPXL Canaccord Genuity Set Price Target Hold $19.00 Impax Laboratories IPXL Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $25.00 Intuitive Surgical ISRG Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold $332.00 MediWound MDWD Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $10.00 NxStage Medical NXTM Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold $30.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $50.00 Ignyta RXDX Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $15.00 Steris Plc STE KeyCorp Reiterates Buy $91.00 Verastem VSTM Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $17.00 XOMA Corporation XOMA HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $38.00

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Date Abbott Laboratories (ABT) October 18 Athena Health (ATHN) October 19

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) $80 Million $16/Share

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.