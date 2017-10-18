Gold Bulls Close To Regaining Upper Hand

December gold futures closed 0.90% lower on Tuesday at $1,291, while spot gold declined 0.70%. Silver fell 0.98 percent to $17.00. Gold prices were pressured by a firmer dollar, though worries over tensions in the Middle East and North Korea kept the decline in check. In this commentary we'll examine the main technical underpinnings for the gold price, which are still supportive of gold's latest recovery effort.

Adding to investors' caution on the near-term gold outlook, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren stated on Monday that the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates in December, then three of four times "over the course of next Year," assuming the U.S. unemployment rate continues to fall and inflation rises. Higher U.S. interest rates tend to strengthen the dollar and push bond yields higher, putting pressure on gold prices.

Also weighing on gold prices on Tuesday was speculation that President Trump might pick a policy hawk to lead the Federal Reserve to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Trump has a pool of five candidates to choose from for the next Fed chair and is likely to announce his choice before going to Asia in early November, according to a Bloomberg report. Jerome Powell is expected to be the next Federal Reserve chairman, according to a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll. Most of them, however, said current Fed Chair Janet Yellen would be the best option.

Before we turn our attention to the near-term outlook for gold, let's briefly examine the technical condition of the U.S. dollar index. The dollar index (DXY) rose on Tuesday above its 15-day (3-week) moving average after spending the last few days below it. Of greater importance, however, is the dollar's intermediate-term benchmark, the 60-day moving average.

I wrote in last week's gold commentary, "A weekly close under the 60-day MA, which is visible at the 93.00 level in the DXY chart below, would increase the chances of a gold rally since the yellow metal normally responds favorably to greenback weakness." To date, the DXY has resisted the attempts of dollar bears at pushing the index under the 60-day trend line. Thus, the intermediate-term position of the dollar remains stable. This in turn is putting some pressure on the dollar-denominated gold price and making it harder for it to make upside headway right now.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

However, the dollar's current technical position as discussed here doesn't negate the recent immediate-term (1-3 week) buy signal in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy. Remember that a buy signal under the rules of the 15-day MA trading method is predicated on a 2-day higher close above the 15-day trend line, provided that the gold price has declined more than 4% from its nearest high. IAU met the conditions for this last week, and provided it doesn't violate the nearest pivotal low of 12.11 (the Oct. 6 intraday low) on an intraday basis, the buy signal for IAU will remain intact.

Also worth mentioning, a weekly close above the 60-day trend line would be an important step in repairing the intermediate-term uptrend for IAU (and gold) which was established earlier this year. See IAU daily chart below.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

In summary, I would reiterate that as long as IAU remains above the 12.11 level the bulls still enjoy a slight advantage over the bears in their attempt at re-establishing control over the interim trend. More importantly, if IAU can recover above the 60-day moving average (blue line in above chart) by the end of this week it would likely catalyze another rally leg next week as the bears are spooked into covering short positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.