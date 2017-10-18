Antares Pharma: A Company To Keep An Eye On

On the 12th of October, the company announced that it had received notice from the FDA which identified deficiencies that will prevent the drug from moving forward.

Antares Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATRS) QuickShot Testosterone (XYOSTED) is awaiting Phase 3 approval by the FDA for treatment of low testosterone levels associated with hypogonadism. On 12th October, the company announced it had received notice from the FDA which identified deficiencies that will prevent the drug from moving forward to being marketed at this point. This acted like an early announcement of non-approval. The FDA has not provided any further information about these deficiencies, which are likely to be issued to Antares Pharma on 20th October. With so little information in this announcement, the uncertain market responded with over 38% decrease in Antares Pharma’s stock price ahead of the official FDA decision date. The company has reassured investors that once they know these deficiencies, they will work quickly with the FDA to resolve them; however, they may only get to know these deficiencies on the 20th of October. Let’s go over some of the fundamentals of this drug and determine whether it can be saved at a future date.

Hypogonadism is the inability to produce adequate amounts of testosterone which can affect puberty, the normal production of sperm, sexual dysfunction, libido, decreased bone mineral density, decreased muscle strength, and loss of body hair. Hypogonadism is the most common male endocrine (hormone related) problem, and due to an aging population, incidence of hypogonadism is expected to rise. It is becoming increasingly recognized as a disease that warrants further attention. Current treatment for hypogonadism is testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). As hypogonadism affects men of all age groups, and with increase in public awareness, screening and recognition of symptoms, the estimated market size for QuickShot Testosterone is 4-5 million men in the U.S. with 481,000 new cases projected annually in men aged 40-69.

Currently available treatment options are efficacious; however, there are side effects associated with the administration and keeping the testosterone levels at normal physiological levels (300–1,100 ng/dL). There are three main routes of administration at the moment, intramuscular injection which involves having your GP or another individual help inject the drug into your muscle (usually the buttocks) and are painful/uncomfortable. A second method involves topical gels applied to the skin or patches on the inside of the mouth which increase the risk of transference. The third method is slow release testosterone tablets which are inserted under the skin and left there for weeks, which can increase risk of infections. Side effects of current treatment can range from headaches, acne, infection, to depression. More serious events like: cardiac disorders, prostate events, and stroke have also been reported. Side effects are exacerbated when testosterone levels peak above the normal physiological levels.

Phase II clinical trials for QuickShot Testosterone on 39 patients reported mild-to-moderate side effects in 17 patients; however, the investigators have ruled them to be unrelated to the drug or device. The QuickShot Testosterone is also currently the only once a week treatment for hypogonadism, other current or developing treatments range from: 3 times a day to once a day administration of the drug (with the exception of implants and intramuscular injection methods which can be painful, uncomfortable and have their own side effects). The QuickShot Testosterone has proven ability to maintain reliable and consistent serum testosterone levels within the week. Injections are fast, easy to self-administer and pain-free. The device has safety features to prevent accidental triggering and is easily disposable. These features make it a desirable treatment. Phase III clinical trials in 283 adult males have been completed with results still pending for the public. Data presented by Antares Pharma shows QuickShot Testosterone has no issues with drug efficacy.

The active ingredient to QuickShot Testosterone is Testosterone Enanthate which is a compound commercially available and already FDA approved (Delatestryl intramuscular injections). This drug is not a new compound. Subcutaneous administration of drugs is not new either, it is currently used to administer many drugs, including one from Antares Pharma: Otrexup, a commercially available treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The only thing new here is the pairing of the drug to this route of administration: self-administered subcutaneously. There are two things the FDA will need to consider for approval: safety and drug efficacy. In other words, whether this different route of administration of the drug will cause new adverse side effects which make it less desirable than other routes of administration. And whether the drug administered this way is the same, if not better, than the intramuscular injection or other administrative methods in terms of efficacy (maintaining the testosterone at normal physiological levels). From the Phase II results, we saw that the drug administered with the QuickShot Testosterone could maintain testosterone levels in normal range after 6 weeks of use. There were no significant adverse effects that differed from the normal ones observed with Testosterone Enanthate treatment.

Based on the science, a lack of significant adverse effects in Phase II, its ease of administration, and its ability to keep testosterone levels within the normal range (300-1,100 ng/dL), QuickShot Testosterone had a good chance of approval in the upcoming FDA decision.

Once approved, QuciskShot Testosterone would easily take the greatest market share as existing customers are likely to prefer a convenient once a week, pain-free treatment over 3 times a day treatment. With a potential growing market of over 400,000 a year, we can expect QuickShot Testosterone’s market share to continue to grow. The global market for TRT is expected to reach $1.3 billion in 2024. If we look at existing market share trends for Antares Pharma’s other product: Vibex partnered with Teva (NYSE:TEVA), we can see their initial market share of 5% increased to 27% within a year. We can expect similar, if not better, market share trends for QuickShot Testosterone due to its many benefits compared to the currently available drugs and Antares Pharma’s aggressive approach to discussing Medicare opportunities with payers, allowing the affordability of the drug to the population that requires it. In addition, due to the pain-less and self-administration features, it is likely to completely replace painful intramuscular injections which comprises 60% of the TRT market at the moment. By 2019, QuickShot Testosterone should command at least 50% of the TRT market.

Drug Price Price per month * , ** AndroGel $602.58 for 37.5g (1.5g daily) $603.00 Androderm $544.83 for 30 films (1 film daily) $545.00 Testim $328.86 for 150g (5g daily) $329.00 Delatestryl $104.82 for 5mL intramuscular injections (about 1-2mL every 2-4 weeks) $104.82 Aveed $1,020.67 for 3mL intramuscular injections (about once every 10 weeks) $408.00 Testopel Pellets $933.02 for 10 implants (2-6 per 3-6 months dependent on fluctuations) $186.60 Striant $697.07 for 60 films (2 films daily) $697.00 * Based on average dosage required **Based on drug prices paid in cash, from www.Drugs.com (N.B insurance prices differ).

Fig 2: Summary of prices for current TRT, in order of popularity to patients.

Current drugs on the market for TRT are between $100–700, with the generic cheaper option of Delatestryl intramuscular injections. Intramuscular injections are painful and require another person to help administer it, therefore, although it is the most similar in terms of active compound and administration, it is unlikely to be the closest competitor for QuickShot Testosterone. Due to the ease of administration, the efficiency of the administration (once a week compared to daily) and the pain-less feature, I estimate the price of QuickShot Testosterone to be closer to the other drugs on the market at about $400–600 per month for TRT, about $4,800–7,200 per year.

Currently, according to the Antares Pharma website, the QuickShot Testosterone product does not have a partnering company which means Antares Pharma has decided to market this drug-device combination themselves, much like their other drug-device combo: Otrexup.

Fig 2. Total revenues for year ended 2016 as percentages from various sources.

Currently, Antares Pharma's revenues comprises of 3 main sources: Otrexup which is Antares Pharma’s self-marketed drug making up 29% of the total revenues. Development revenue making up 20%. The last largest source of revenue is from sales of devices to marketing partners. Three drugs are currently on the market, contributing over 50% of Antares Pharma’s total revenues. In the next few years, Antares Pharma has plans to market 3 more drugs with TEVA, and another one with AMAG which means expected income from partnerships is expected to increase. Vibex EPI, a generic substitute for EpiPen, is in the pipeline, but due to some major deficiencies identified by FDA in 2016, it is not expected till later in 2018. However, once marketed, it opens up an avenue into a $2.7 billion revenue market (reported in 2016) which is currently monopolized by EpiPen. Along with the other three partnership drugs, we will continue to expect a large portion of Antares Pharma’s revenue from sales of their devices, licensing, and royalties.

When QuickShot Testosterone is marketed (expected late 2017/early 2018 likely the latter now), it will also contribute significantly to total revenues. In the U.S. alone, TRT sales in 2016 were approximately $1.9 billion, with only 9% of those affected by hypogonadism actually being treated. AndroGel by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), currently one of the popular treatments, received net revenue of $675 million in 2016. Total prescription for TRT drugs (both injectable and topical) were around 500,000 in the December of 2016. If we expect an average initial market share of 15.5% in the first year (based on the progression of Vibex 5- 26% in first year), and assuming cost of $4,800 for TRT treatment per person per year, we can expect revenues in 2018 to be at least $372 million. With a product gross margin of 46% and 51% for the last two quarters at Antares Pharma, we can expect approximately $186 million in gross profits for QuickShot in 2018. However, as currently more than half of their revenue are from sales of the devices, by marketing QuickShot themselves, we expect a lower product gross margin. Antares Pharma’s market peers who also develop, licence, manufacture, and sell pharmaceutical products (AbbVie, Mylan NV (MYL) and Endo International PLC (ENDP)), have an operating margin of 30-40%.

In short, the science behind QuickShot Testosterone is sound, and there is a big market for it. The current share price of $2.30 may offer a good entry point for those who believe in the science behind QuickShot. I expect that the drug, if approved, will generate $1.4 billion by 2020 and operating profits of $487 million. Hence, the current market capitalization of $360 million is very low. On September 22, 2017, the company received labelling comments from the FDA which the company responded to on September 29, 2017, it is likely that the deficiencies are still pertaining to the labelling and not the drug itself. In which case, it may be too early to dismiss Antares Pharma.

