Amazon: Will Winner-Take-All Mentality Support The Stock?

It is time for Amazon (AMZN) to back up the 10% stock price recovery of the past three weeks. The company is gearing up to deliver 3Q17 results on Thursday, October 26th, after the closing bell.

My take on Amazon's earnings

The Street is betting on revenues of $41.9 billion, interestingly surpassing the top end of management's own guidance range of $39.3 billion to $41.8 billion. EPS consensus of two pennies (about $10 million in estimated net income) also looks fairly optimistic, considering Amazon has guided for a worst-case scenario of $400 million in operating losses.

The quarter will likely be marked by a much heavier cost load compared to 2Q17, as Amazon "prepares for the Q4 holiday peak," according to CFO Brian Olsavsky. In line with the narrative, as the top three graphs below indicate, variable costs tend to be the richest in the September quarter, excluding the holiday season (with little-to-no seasonality in fixed costs). As new warehouses go live in the back end of 2017, I expect fulfillment costs (Amazon's second largest expense category, other than cost of sales) to spike and account for a good chunk of the earnings pressure. And if history serves as a guide, investments in technology and content, up +43% last quarter and +34% in the trailing 12 months, are unlikely to subside.

As is usually the case, I will be paying close attention to the performance of Amazon's AWS (Web Services) business. This segment, representing only 10% of total company revenues, accounted for more than half of Amazon's segment op profits ex-SBC last year. In 2Q17, cloud delivered a solid $4.1 billion in sales for a robust YOY growth rate of 42.1%, despite the usual pricing pressures. The performance suggests that the IaaS and PaaS businesses appear to be firing on all cylinders - at least for the market leaders, including peer Microsoft (MSFT). I'm curious to see if strong client adoption will continue into 3Q17.

My views on Amazon stock

Those who follow me know that I'm not a big fan of richly priced stocks (see chart and table below) that rely on far-out earnings and cash flow generation potential to justify their current valuations. AMZN is a prime example, in my view, as I have presented in detail a few months ago.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Amazon - AMZN 270.7x 47.5% 5.7x Netflix - NFLX 157.7x 49.9% 3.2x

Historically, however, AMZN has traded on market leadership, horizontal expansion (into previously-untapped verticals like groceries, content/media production and distribution, and delivery) and top-line momentum. On that front, any investment thesis that relies on Amazon taking the industries in which it operates by storm appears to be playing out as expected.

But I question how long this "winner-take-all" approach to assessing the company's prospects and the stock's valuation (i.e. assuming that being the largest also means being the most valuable) may last. Take 2Q17 results, for example. In prior quarters, a sizable $850 million top-line beat would have likely sent shares up, regardless of how the company performed farther down the P&L. Instead, reduced margins and the severe scaling back of EPS expectations (see table below) caused shares to tumble about -6% immediately after 2Q earnings and -10% over the four-week period following the print. The earnings call had more discussions around cost trends than I had seen in quite a while.

Because I do not feel comfortable betting on financial performance upside that I cannot more easily quantify today, I continue to find it safer to stay put and not accumulate shares of AMZN at this moment.

