Cummins To Acquire Brammo For Battery Technology

The deal positions Cummins via its new Electrification Business as an innovative provider of electric powerplant offerings.

Brammo has created a family of modular energy storage and drivetrain technologies for vehicles and other applications.

Cummins is buying the assets of Brammo for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Engine powerplant company Cummins (CMI) has announced that it is acquiring the assets of Brammo for an undisclosed amount.

Brammo has developed a family of battery packs for both stationary and mobile devices.

Cummins is acquiring Brammo’s electric drivetrain and powerplant technologies to build its Electrification Business as it moves into nascent markets for electricity storage and power applications.

Target Company

Talent, Oregon-based Brammo was founded in 2002 to create electric vehicles such as motorcycles and related electric drivetrain technologies.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Craig Bramscher, who was previously a consultant at marchFIRST and other consulting firms

Below is an overview video of Brammo’s Empluse electric motorcycle:

(Source: brammo)

Brammo sells a variety of proprietary electric storage devices and related control systems & sensors which can be integrated with a number of OEM vehicles and applications via multiple communication protocols such as CAN bus or Bluetooth.

Investors funded $73 million in equity and debt since inception and included vehicle-maker Polaris Industries (PII) among others.

Notably, Polaris didn’t acquire Brammo, although it must have had an option to do so.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Cummins didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I assume the deal was for a non-material amount.

Cummins recently created a new division it calls the Electrification Business, which Brammo will be folded into upon transaction close.

The deal for Brammo will serve as a foundation of sorts for the new business segment, which is still in early days.

As Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger stated in the deal announcement,

To be a leading provider of electrified power systems just as we are with diesel and natural gas driven powertrains, we must own key elements and subsystems of the electrification network. By adding the expertise of Brammo and its employees to Cummins, we are taking a step forward in our electrification business and differentiating ourselves from our competition. As always, when markets are ready, Cummins will bring our customers the right power solution at the right time to power their success.

Note the ‘when markets are ready’ reference. Cummins probably thinks the technology isn’t ready for prime time yet, but with further development and market education, electric powerplants will continue to grow market share.

The deal also provides Cummins with an entry into new markets and Brammo’s modular approach to product development will give Cummins the ability to offer a wider variety of electric power solutions.

So, this acquisition is really about positioning Cummins for future growth in the medium- and long-term; accordingly, there won’t be a near-term financial impact.

I’m bullish on the transition to electric drivetrains over the longer term, so I view the deal as an excellent move by CMI.

