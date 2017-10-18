Gold: No Reverse, Still Downtrend

The U.S. real rate almost linearly affects the price of gold.

The data provided by Google Trends confirms that the news about the situation in North Korea impacts the price of gold. However, they are becoming less and less relevant.

In fact, the dollar does not significantly affect the dynamics of the gold price.

Investment Thesis

The analysis of the key factors that really influence the gold price reveals the persistence of the general negative trend in this market. Therefore, the forecast of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF Fund (NYSEARCA:GLD) price's reduction below the level of $119 in the horizon of this year remains actual.

Before predicting what will happen on the gold market in the nearest future, let us define what factors now have the greatest impact on the price of this precious metal.

I often see similar statements: "the dollar's price fall supporting the gold price..." Ok, fine, let's take a closer look at this dependency.

The following graph shows a 60-day rolling correlation between the price of the dollar and the dollar index for the period from 2012 onwards:

As you can see, the average level of correlation over the past five years amounts to -15% which is a very insignificant relationship. During certain periods, the inverse interdependence between the dollar index and the price of gold was greater than 80%. But these periods were very short and unstable. It is also important that during the last 6 months the inverse correlation between the price of gold and the US dollar index has not exceeded 20%. So, based on the facts, it must be recognized that the dollar, at least for now, has no significant impact on the price of gold.

Moving forward.

Recently, gold has been positively responding to the news about a possible military conflict between the United States and North Korea. As it turned out, using data from Google Trends, one can examine and assess this interdependence.

The following graph shows the popularity of the search query "news North Korea" in the last 90 days:

Source: Google Trends

This graph shows the 10-day rolling correlation between the popularity of this phrase in the search engine and the cost of gold:

Here the situation is clear: during the last month the growth of popularity of the phrase "news North Korea" in the search engine has been consistently accompanied by rising gold prices and vice versa.

By the way, I've entered this phrase in Google and here's what I've got:

It looks really alarming ...

On the other hand, according to Google Trends, the popularity of North Korea situation is falling, which means that judging by the identified direct correlation it will negatively affect the gold price.

And, finally, let's evaluate how gold reacts to the change in the real interest rates in the United States.

Over the past two months, the 60-day rolling correlation between the gold price and the real rate has been holding at the level of -90%! It is almost linear, inverse interdependence.

In order to determine the temporary impact, let's take a look at the 30-day rolling correlation:

The result is the same.

And now let's analyze to what extent the current gold price corresponds to the current level of real rates:

As you can see, judging by the current U.S. real interest rate, the balanced price of gold is at the level of $1230, which means the market will aspire to this level.

Putting It All Together

So, (1) the dynamics of the dollar now doesn't have a significant impact on the gold price; (2) the geopolitical tensions around North Korea clearly affect the gold market, but the relevance of this topic is becoming less relevant and will probably come down to nothing quite soon unless the real, rather than verbal, aggravation of the situation takes place; (3) the gold market continues to linearly depend on the level of the U.S. real interest rates, and, therefore, the market remains negative.

In the previous post when the price of gold was $1313 I predicted the descent of the futures and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF Fund (GLD) to $1281 and $122 respectively, and it happened.

Now the gold market has naturally entered the consolidation stage which does not preclude the persistence of the downward trend.

In my opinion, in the next week or two, the gold price will move in a broad corridor between $1281 and $1316. After that, the downward movement to the level of $1250 and below will probably follow.

Applying the foregoing to the dynamics of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF Fund GLD (a fund that tracks the price of gold) I expect the lateral movements along the price of $122 with subsequent reduction to $119 and below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GOLD FUTURES over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.