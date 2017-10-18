The Vision Is Clear: Listen To Merck And Invest In Microcap KalVista Pharmaceuticals

It’s been nearly a year since I last recommended a stock, which was Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) when it had a market cap of ~$200M. Today it trades at a market cap over $800M. This has been the trend for a lot of biotech stocks as the sector and the overall market have been on fire. Obviously this has made it more difficult to find undervalued stocks with significant upside. There are still some that I think are significantly undervalued like Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) but probably none more than KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV). KalVista is a small, thinly traded biotech company that is developing plasma kallikrein inhibitors to treat hereditary angioedema (NYSE:HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). I must admit, until the recent partnership with Merck (MRK) was announced last Tuesday I knew little about the company. On October 10th it was announced that Merck and KalVista were partnering to develop the company’s plasma kallikrein inhibitor pipeline for DME. I took notice of the deal because it was substantial for a micro-cap stock trading at a valuation under $100M. Based on meeting various milestones Merck signed on to pay up to $760M and tiered royalties for candidates commercialized for DME. Importantly, KalVista also received a sizeable, non-refundable, upfront cash payment of $37M and on top of that Merck also bought 10% of the company. On news of the deal the stock quickly shot up to $15/share. It has since come back down to ~$9.80 a share which puts it at a dirt cheap market cap of under $100M. I couldn’t find any other biotech stock that has a deal of this magnitude with a large pharma company close to this price. This is a huge bargain. With a low valuation and share float, big pharma deal, Merck a 10% owner, over $60M in cash and a drug pipeline with an established mechanism I think KalVista could easily double from current levels and still be an attractive investment.

Plasma Kallikrein as a target for HAE and DME is low risk

It has been known for quite some time that components of the kallikrein kinin system such as plasma kallikrein play a role in inflammation making it an obvious drug target for disorders resulting in severe swelling like HAE and DME. HAE is a rare condition caused by uncontrolled activation of plasma kallikrein which leads to swelling all over the body that can be fatal. There are therapies currently on the market, all from Shire (ADR), which treat components of the inflammation pathway and combine for over $1.2 Billion in annual sales. Although KalVista has several targets currently going through Phase 1 studies for HAE they are not alone in focusing on plasma kallikrein as a target. Shire’s new drug lanadelumab which specifically targets plasma kallikrein and not other components of the pathway recently posted stellar Phase 3 results in reducing HAE attacks. Over 26 weeks the 125 patient trial showed strong efficacy with an 87% reduction in HAE attacks compared to placebo. However, like all other approved HAE therapies lanadelumab must also be administered through injection. Injected drugs are never ideal and any oral therapies that can be developed expand compliance and the overall market. This is KalVista’s strategy. Take market share by developing plasma kallikrein inhibitors which can be taken as a pill. There is no doubt that targeting plasma kallikrein has proven efficacy for HAE and if KalVista can develop an oral drug to treat instead of an injection it will put them at a clear advantage to the competition. They will have multiple shots on goal as they are bringing several diverse compounds with potent selective inhibition through early development with one already near Phase 1 completion and another entering this year. Importantly, KalVista maintains all rights to the HAE indication.

Although targeting plasma kallikrein in HAE is low risk, the market is dominated by Shire and the disease is rare. A much bigger market and one where plasma kallikrein also functions is DME. It’s estimated that 16% of diabetes patients suffer from DME which is caused by retinal swelling and eventually leads to blindness. Current standard of care is anti-VEGF injections into the eye, but over 40% of patients do not respond to anti-VEGF treatment resulting in a big unmet need for alternative therapies. Enter Merck. Plasma kallikrein has been identified as a VEGF independent mediator of DME. The Phase 1 data of KalVista’s first in class intravenous plasma kallikrein inhibitor termed KVD001 was very promising. KVD001 was well tolerated in the 14 DME patients resistant to anti-VEGF therapy and improvement in visual acuity was observed over 84 days with just a single dose.

*Slide from corporate presentation 10/10/2017



Dr. Sun from the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston summarized the data:

We saw a favorable effect of treatment in terms of best-corrected visual acuity and CST in the 12 patients followed to day 84, which is a fairly late duration response after a single injection,” Dr. Sun said. “This finding raises the question of whether KVD001 has prolonged durability and whether we may see it provides efficacy beyond the 30-day dosing interval that is typical for our other treatment alternatives.

The success of the trial is illustrated by the Merck deal. In my experience it is quite rare for a large Pharma to partner based on a single small Phase 1 study. Phase 2 will be initiated this year with the primary outcome measured as a change in visual acuity following the final injection over 3 months. KalVista is also working on an oral formulation to treat DME which has already shown impressive retinal thickening reduction in mice.

*Slide from corporate presentation 10/10/2017

$100 Million Market Cap is Absurd

Shire paid $6.5 Billion to acquire Dyax in 2015 largely for the rights to lanadelumab and to keep their HAE franchise intact. If KalVista is successful in early trials with one of their oral inhibitor compounds targeting HAE the company will be quickly acquired or they will partner that drug as well. Merck will obviously keep a close eye on the progress of both DME and HAE and wouldn’t be a stretch for them to acquire the small company outright if they can build on their early success.

*Slide from corporate presentation 10/10/2017

As biotech investors know big rewards do not come without risks. As with all small cap biotechs there are substantial risks that KalVista may not be successful in developing an oral inhibitor or fail to overcome the competition. Quarterly cash burn rate to date fluctuates but is close to $20M annually. This will increase as clinical trials progress but with over $60M of cash on hand there should be enough funds to reach the next catalyst without having to dilute. However, with the tiny market cap I like the risk-reward profile here.

Conclusion

Thinly traded KalVista is currently undervalued at a market cap of under $100M. The established mechanism of plasma kallikrein in HAE and DME largely de-risks the pipeline. The fact that Merck gobbled up the rights to DME from KalVista so early in development with only a small single Phase 1 data set available shows their confidence in both the company and the ability of plasma kallikrein inhibitors to be effective in treating DME. KalVista will change the game if they can develop oral inhibitors for plasma kallikrein in HAE and DME but currently I think investors are only placing any value on the injectable plasma kallikrein inhibitor for DME.

Investors looking to invest in a micro-cap biotech with a promising drug target for an unmet need in a big market, a hoard of cash and coming off a big time partnership signing with Merck should consider KalVista. I’m letting Merck do the bulk of the investment research on this one and following along. At current valuation it seems almost too good to be true.

