Bank Of America: The Magic Number

It's not a magic number, but now it has been met, it is a good time to re-evaluate.

$26.43 was the target for the rally from the 2016 lows.

Last March I published an article on Bank of America (BAC) with the following chart and conclusion.

...the 'meat of the move' is over. Price can fall 15% from the $25.7 high and rally slowly back up again, but there is not much reward to be had at current prices. I will be closing the rest of my shares this week, and I will re-buy if price gets near $22 again.

The projected target for the last rally shown in the chart was $26.43, which was the exact high this week. It's therefore a good time to update the view and look at what could happen next.

Drivers

The meat of the move referenced above was driven by reflation, the hawkish shift in the Fed and the move higher in yields.

Sure, there are plenty company specific fundamentals to consider, but the main driver is fairly clear. The below screenshot shows the correlation with bonds (TLT) in March 2017.

Software developed by Arbitrage Trader

BAC moved higher as TLT dropped (and yields rose). The beta adjusted 200 day correlation was 0.9 and the relation shown in the middle left chart is as clear as day.

Compare that with an updated view.

The software searches for a correlation, but struggles to find one over the last 200 days. At times they move together, at times inversely, but there is no reliable relationship. This explains why BAC has been largely range bound and directionless for most of 2017.

Lacking clear drivers it has also lacked trend and consolidated. Until recently.



This shows the 50 day correlation is back to 0.86 and the middle left chart shows the beta adjusted portfolios moving in sync again. The prevailing trend was re-ignited by the fall in TLT.

However, you will notice recently (in yellow box) TLT has reversed and BAC has shown some relative strength and continued higher in recent sessions. This can be attributed to earnings, and a euphoric rally in the broader equity market, but without support from TLT I would argue the rally will not be sustained.

But what about earnings?

Here is Goldman Sachs (GS) over the same period for reference.

You can conclude BAC's earnings were more positive than those of GS, but in my experience, earnings moves do not stick over the longer term unless they mark a huge fundamental shift in the company. Were Q3 earnings that good? Would they justify BAC swimming against the tide for months, even years? I doubt it.

Yes, earnings are decent, and improving, but this was always expected. After all, BAC has more than doubled since June 2016; the solid earnings we see today were priced in long ago.

Outlook

Now BAC has reached technical targets and has done so under conditions that are likely temporary (i.e. earnings), the odds favor a pullback. But to where?

I consider the entire move from the 2016 lows as one complete trend sequence. This should be retraced to set up the next phase of the rally and common retrace targets are the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibs at $22.78 and $20.52 respectively. I think a move below $22 is likely, if only to take stops and flush out some weak longs.

If for any reason price gets below the 2014-2015 highs of $18, a much larger correction is unfolding, but I give this scenario slim odds.

Here is a rough projection of the most likely scenario on a longer term chart.

After any retrace, the rally should continue to as high as $33. This will again likely relate to a spike higher in yields, but may take many years to unfold.

Everyone will have a different style and approach to trading. I assume the majority of readers have a long term view so will just hold. With the above scenario this looks a wise decision. I am more of a short term trader so will wait to buy any retrace below $22.

Conclusions

$26.43 was my target for this rally. It isn't a magic number, just a place to re-evaluate. Having done so, I don't see any new drivers for price and any reason for a sustained rally. When the correlation with TLT broke down over the summer, BAC was directionless. The September rally was driven by the fall in TLT, but now TLT has reversed any continued strength is likely temporary.

BAC remains a hold for long term positional traders, but I would be careful buying up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.