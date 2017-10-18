General Electric: A 25% Dividend Cut Is In The Cards

General Electric (GE) will report financial results for the third quarter this Friday and speculation is rampant that the industrial company will guide for lower profits and potentially even slash its dividend. Whether or not General Electric will cut its dividend on Friday, I expect investor sentiment to remain bearish over the short haul. In my view, a dividend cut would be the perfect time to buy into General Electric.

Dividend cuts are never a good thing, at least not for shareholders that have bought into the whole dividend growth story. As income investors we want our income vehicles to produce reliable, preferably growing dividend income over time, and - in this respect - General Electric is one of the best dividend stocks around. General Electric's dividend history spans more than a century since the industrial company has paid a dividend every quarter since 1899. Though GE slashed its dividend payout during the last recession in 2009, dividend growth quickly resumed (it is worth keeping this in mind as investors are increasingly fearful of a dividend cut now).



GE Capital Is Saving The Dividend…So Far

There is no immediate need for General Electric to cut its dividend even when taking into account that GE's industrial core business has negative free cash flow. The reason: GE Capital pays a hefty dividend to its parent, which is propping up General Electric's cash flow. As a matter of fact, General Electric has guided for GE Capital dividends (paid to the parent company) in the amount of $6-7 billion in 2017, $4 billion of which GE Capital has already paid in the first half of 2017. In other words, GE Capital's dividend to the parent company already accounts for the majority of General Electric's ~$8 billion projected dividend payment in 2017.

When Will A Dividend Cut Come?

General Electric will present third quarter earnings this Friday, which potentially is an opportunity for the company to give investors specifics about the future path of the dividend. GE's new Chief Executive Officer, John Flannery, is also expected to update analysts and investors on November 13, 2017 where he will lay out a plan for General Electric's future. In case General Electric won't make a dividend announcement this week, the November presentation most likely will discuss GE's dividend policy going forward.

The market certainly is negative about General Electric's dividend right now as more and more analysts are fueling investor doubts. JPMorgan already said that it sees a dividend cut as an "increasingly likely" scenario. Goldman Sachs is taking it a step further: The investment bank does not only see "a potential dividend cut to come" according to a recent CNBC piece, but is reportedly advising clients to buy put options.

How Much Could General Electric Slash Its Dividend?

This is highly speculative, of course, but I think GE will want to strike a balance between alleviating cash flow and not alienating shareholders too much. A dividend cut of about 25 percent could be a compromise as GE will still be able to use its GE Capital cash flow to pay shareholders a sustainable dividend. A 25 percent dividend cut would approximately save the company $2 billion in cash flow each year going forward that could be used to be make growth investments in the industrial core business.

A Dividend Cut Is Already (Largely) Priced Into General Electric's Shares Right Now

Whether or not General Electric will cut its dividend this Friday or in November, the market firmly believes that a dividend is in the cards. Though I think that GE Capital can support the majority of General Electric's dividend over the short haul, John Flannery might give in to mounting pressure and cut the dividend. That way he will relieve GE cash flow and be able to shift the blame for the dividend cut as the incoming CEO to GE's previous leadership that relied heavily on financial engineering in an effort to boost shareholder returns.

In any case, I think a dividend cut is already largely baked into General Electric's valuation today. Given the rather steep decline in General Electric's share price this year, I'd say that a dividend cut is approximately 80 percent priced into General Electric's valuation at this point.

Source: StockCharts.com

What Will Happen When Management Decides To Slash Its Payout?

Should General Electric no longer be willing to use its entire GE Capital cash flow to support the dividend or should management decide to repurpose its cash flow, General Electric's shares are likely going to drop a little bit further on the back of an announcement to cut its dividend, at least over the short haul. This, I believe, would be a great opportunity to gobble up a couple of shares on the cheap. The safest dividend is the dividend that's just been cut.

Your Takeaway

Investors are increasingly concerned that General Electric will slash its dividend payout, and the company's share price reflects such concerns. Though I think that investors have already started to price a dividend cut into GE's valuation, I see 10-15 percent downside in the event of a dividend cut as income investors rotate out of their GE investment.

In any case, I think investors want to keep their eyes on the ball: General Electric has reliably paid a dividend, long term. Have there been ups and downs in GE's business? Yes, of course. However, I believe General Electric will continue to be a solid long term income vehicle after the dividend has been cut.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.