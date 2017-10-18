Coupa Software Acquires Deep Relevance For AI Fraud Tech

The deal promises to further bolster and differentiate Coupa's spend management offering in the still-costly area of employee fraud.

Deep Relevance has developed AI-based analysis tools for helping organizations identify fraudulent behavior among their employees.

Coupa Software has acquired the assets of Deep Relevance for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Spend management software firm Coupa Software (COUP) has announced the acquisition of Deep Relevance assets for an undisclosed sum.

Deep Relevance has created machine learning and AI-derived algorithms that help employers identify suspicious employee transactions.

Coupa’s deal promises to further build out its spend management offerings to organizations looking to increase control over costs, especially as fraud continues to be a significant issue worldwide.

Target Company

Sunnyvale, California-based Deep Relevance was founded in 2015 to use the latest AI and machine learning capabilities to help enterprises identify and understand employee behavior for potential fraud or other collusive activities.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Kiran Ratnapu, who was previously Vice President, Risk Technology for Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC).

Deep Relevance’s primary offerings were focused on three company functions: Procurement, Accounts Receivable and Travel and Expense.

Fraud detection areas with those functions that Deep Relevance’s system can potentially detect include:

Conflict of interest

Bidding integrity

Sham vendors

Fraudulent invoices

Inflated expense claims

Duplicate expenses

Personal expenses

(Source: Coupa Deal Announcement)

The firm didn’t receive much disclosed funding, apparently raising only ‘seed’ stage financing from Alchemist Accelerator and Plug and Play accelerator, which is also where the firm’s listed address is.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Coupa didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely a non-material amount for COUP.

Coupa acquired Deep Relevance for its algorithm-based approach to pinpointing potentially fraudulent or other suspicious employee activity.

The combination of Deep Relevance and Coupa existing spend management system promises to provide the next level of insights that companies are seeking to gain total control over spending and avoid ‘rogue’ spending, whether on an ongoing, small-scale or larger, one-off behaviors.

As Coupa stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition will help Coupa utilize AI technology to create a fraud profile based on analyzing customer and aggregated community data for expenses, purchase orders, and invoices. This profile score and related spend transactions can then be used to alert a company's internal auditors or finance personnel for further review and action.

According to the most recent report from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the typical organization loses 5% of annual revenues to fraud, although median losses per incident varied widely by region, as the graphic shows below,

(Source: ACFE)

If true, the amounts and rates of occupational fraud remain a significant problem for enterprises of virtually all sizes.

The deal for Deep Relevance, assuming Coupa can promptly integrate it into its existing system, would seem to be a natural fit for assisting enterprises in reducing an important loss-making aspect of their ongoing operations.

Accordingly, I view it as a positive in the medium-term for Coupa’s value proposition to its prospects and customers.

