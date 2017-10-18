Supervalu's (SVU) CEO Mark Gross on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Supervalu, Inc. (NYSE:SVU)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 18, 2017, 10:00 ET

Good morning. My name is Adrienne and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SUPERVALU second-quarter earnings call. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Steve Bloomquist. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Bloomquist

Thank you, Adrienne, and good morning, everyone. I want to welcome you to SUPERVALU's second-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me this morning are Mark Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Woseth, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and interim Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. So that we can accommodate as many people as possible, I would ask that you limit yourself to one question with one follow-up.

The information presented and discussed today includes forward-looking statements which are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties related to such statements are detailed in our most recent 10-K filing and our interim 10-Q filings.

In addition, certain information presented and discussed today constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. Information required to be disclosed about these measures is included in our earnings release and 8-K issued earlier today. A replay of today's call will be available on our corporate website at www.supervalu.com.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Gross

Thanks, Steve. Welcome, everyone, to our second-quarter conference call. Joining me again this quarter is Rob Woseth, our Chief Strategy Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today we reported results for the 12-week second quarter of our fiscal 2018, which included the contribution from Unified Grocers for 11 of those weeks. I'm pleased to report that the core wholesale business is doing well, as is the integration of Unified Grocers.

Our transition teams have done a great job and continue to focus on communicating so employees and customers are heard and know what to expect. We have both seen and heard many encouraging signs that our new customers are confident in the future of the combined Company. To put this in context, on my first call 18 months ago, I outlined a vision that SUPERVALU could become the supplier of choice for distribution of consumable products across the United States. Part of our growth, I stated, would come from adding new customers, which we have done, and part would come through acquisitions, as I felt the industry would continue to consolidate.

In the first 18 months, we've grown the business significantly by organically adding new customers, which we've described on prior calls. We also announced the acquisition of Unified Grocers. And I spoke about the reasons for that deal, including the scale of the combined Company and the broad and integrated service platform that we have and could provide to Unified customers to help make them more competitive.

The next step on our journey is a deal we announced this morning, that SUPERVALU has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida, or AG Florida for short. Like Unified Grocers, AG Florida is a retailer-owned grocery wholesale company, commonly called a co-op. AG Florida serves a dynamic and vibrant set of independent customers that range from single-store operators to chains with as many as 55 stores. They distribute product throughout Florida, the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as Asia. The Company principally operates out of its facility in Pompano, Beach Florida, part of their approximately 1.5 million square feet of owned real estate.

We are pleased that our diligence has shown that Hurricanes Irma and Maria had a limited and temporary impact on AG Florida's assets and ability to service customers. Similarly, our review indicates that generally AG Florida's customers' operations stabilized relatively quickly, subject to ongoing building in limited areas, principally international locations that were hit hardest by the storms. For their most recent fiscal year, which ended July 29, 2017, AG Florida generated approximately $650 million in annual revenue, an estimate based on SUPERVALU's accounting policies. EBITDA for that same period, as a percent of AG Florida's annual revenue, was a slightly higher than SUPERVALU's 3% wholesale rate for our second quarter as reported today.

We expect that by the end of the third year, after completion of the AG Florida transaction, the combined business will achieve a run rate of at least $16 million in synergies. To deliver these synergies, we expect to incur transition and integration costs of up to $15 million during the first 2 years following the completion of the transaction as well as transaction costs of up to $7 million. SUPERVALU will purchase 100% of the stock of AG Florida and pay off the company's existing debt in a transaction valued at approximately $180 million. We intend to fund the deal with excess cash and incremental borrowings on our ABL.

From a capital structure perspective, we expect this transaction to increase pro forma leverage by about a quarter turn. This transaction provides us with the opportunity to supply customers in the Southern Florida geography. We believe AG Florida and SUPERVALU share a similar culture that focuses on a passion for serving the independent retailer as well as offering a diverse and wide range of products and services that customers of AG Florida compete very well by understanding and serving their end consumer. And we believe the scale of our combined operation, coupled with SUPERVALU's industry-leading service offerings, will position the customers of AG Florida to be even more competitive in the future.

We believe this is another great transaction for us and is directly in line with our objectives of a growing our wholesale business and helping our independent customers compete. We expect to close on the transaction by the end of this calendar year 2017 and look forward to welcoming the AG Florida customers and employees to SUPERVALU. Let me now turn to our wholesale results for the quarter, where the team continues to do a great job of executing on our growth strategy. Wholesale sales increased this quarter by over $1 billion compared to last year's second quarter, with approximately 75% of the increase coming from the addition of Unified Grocers. Excluding Unified, wholesale sales were up about 12.5% compared to last year's second quarter.

Total segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $21 million, or about 34% compared to last year's second quarter. We are pleased with our wholesale results and the second quarter was another reflection of how we are continuing to execute on our simple, yet powerful three-pronged strategy. First, we are focused on retaining our existing customers. Second, we are finding ways to do more business with our current customers; and third, we are adding new wholesale customers. Regarding the first element of our strategy, our customer retention rate remains high, a continuing reflection of the work our teams are doing to make sure we are meeting the needs of our customers.

As to the second prong, we have been successful in growing sales to existing wholesale customers with the overall growth led by our larger regional customers, those who operate 10 or more stores. Our sales team continued to work with our customers to prove our value and explain why SUPERVALU should supply more of their business. We have also increased sales through new stores, having some of our larger customers grow their business and operate more locations. And we often help with the store development process using skills we have developed and refined over the years.

In striving to do more business with existing customers, we are also focused on growing our professional services. I believe these services, as I stated on the last call, will become increasingly more important to our customers and help them compete as they leverage our scale, experience, and expertise. During the second quarter, one of our larger customers, Jerry's Foods, agreed to outsource the monitoring, management, and administration of their data network to SUPERVALU, citing cost savings and the ability to focus more on their stores as key drivers for the decision. Although not material to our overall results, we are encouraged with this new arrangement and will continue to pursue additional service opportunities, including those now available with our Unified customers and those that we expect to be available soon with AG Florida customers.

Regarding the third prong of the strategy, we continue to have success adding new customers across our entire operating areas. Some of these customers were formerly with Central Grocers in Chicago, and we have also affiliated several others across our broad network. We are excited to do business with each of these new customers. Finally, our fourth annual National Expo was held in the Twin Cities in late July and again exceeded our expectations in many ways. Attendance was up 15% compared to last year's event and the education day had over 4,000 people attending various expo seminars. We also had very strong participation from our vendors, whose attendance shows this to be a unique venue to showcase their latest product innovations and new items.

Moving onto our retail results for the quarter, identical store sales in the second quarter were negative 3.5%, with customer counts declining by 3.7%, partially offset by 20-basis-point increase in average basket size. As I have stated before, our retail banners often play the role of a test lab for ideas that could benefit our wholesale customers.

Let me touch upon several initiatives we are working on to improve sales in our retail stores that we believe will also benefit our wholesale customers as well. One initiative we are focusing on is driving innovation in customer solutions, including the Quick'n Easy meal solutions we first talked about last quarter.

We think we are well positioned to meet the growing trend of full meal solutions, instead of merely providing ingredients. Whether it's ready-to-eat, heat-and-eat, or prepare at home, Quick'n Easy will save our customers time and energy when it comes to meal planning, time in the kitchen, and the weekly shopping list.

Our Quick'n Easy offering is woven throughout our fresh departments, including meat and seafood, produce, deli, and bakery. Quick'n Easy meals are now available in all our retail stores and are supported by broad in-store signage, product demos, and local media campaigns. The Quick'n Easy program has just begun to roll out to our wholesale customers. They saw a preview of this offering at our National Expo this past summer and they are excited about the potential this program represents for capturing incremental sales and furthering helping them serve time-starved consumers.

We are also striving to increase sales from our free from and organic offerings, which for many customers have quickly moved to a position of must-have. Organic items are leading the growth in many categories in the industry as well as in our stores. And we are working in partnership with our wholesale merchants to meet the demand and fill any gaps. We are adding items to our assortment, utilizing more innovative fixturing to better display certain products, emphasizing organics more in our weekly ads, and adding signage that helps customers find the items they are looking for.

Another key element in our overall go-to-market strategy is private brands. This team, under new leadership, continues to bring new and innovative items to our stores, particularly within our Wild Harvest and Culinary Circle lines. Wild Harvest addresses the opportunity in the free from and organic space, while Culinary Circle is a line of more than 200 items targeted at the foodie in many of us. We are also in the process of a package redesign for Essential Everyday, our line of national brand-equivalent products. The new packaging will have a more contemporary look and feel that we believe will be more approachable and shoppable. Consumers will see the new design in the stores in early 2018.

The last initiative I will address is our work around e-commerce. Given its importance, we have been expanding and strengthening our team, including integrating Unified's digital group within SUPERVALU. We continue to upgrade and enhance our website and mobile apps and we are expanding our click-and-collect offering to additional retail stores.

We have also finalized a new multiyear contract with Instacart, under which we will launch refreshed e-commerce sites that will provide for integrated store coupons and loyalty rewards. We are excited to expand this relationship and believe Instacart is a good solution to helping us provide online options for our consumers.

On the wholesale side, we currently have about 70 customers on our SV digital platform and many more have expressed interest after seeing it at our recent expo. Our philosophy toward retail capital investments and our store portfolio remains the same. We are making targeted investments, particularly in Cub, where we have just completed the remodel of Cub's flagship store in Stillwater, Minnesota, including several new merchandising initiatives. If successful, we plan to roll these out as part of future store upgrades and remodels where appropriate.

With that, let me turn the call over to Rob. Rob?

Rob Woseth

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. As outlined in this morning's press release, for the 12-week second quarter of fiscal 2018, we reported a net loss from continuing operations of $25 million, which included a $27 million after-tax asset impairment charge as well as a $16 million in after-tax merger and integration charges and costs related to the purchase of Unified Grocers. After adjusting for these items, net earnings from continuing operations were $18 million and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.46.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as outlined in table 5 of our release, was $111 million. Consolidated net sales in the quarter were $3.8 billion, an increase of nearly $1 billion or more than 35% compared to last year's second quarter. This included sales of approximately $790 million from Unified Grocers in the second quarter as well as a 12.5% increase from our wholesale business, excluding Unified, largely the result of new business.

Consolidated gross profit was 11.3% of net sales, lower than last year by about 280 basis points, which was primarily driven by the changing total sales mix of business. In last year's fiscal second quarter, wholesale sales represented about 62% of consolidated total. In this year's fiscal second quarter, this figure increased to about 72%.

Consolidated SG&A expense, excluding $42 million in pre-tax asset impairment charges and $23 million in pre-tax charges and costs related to the merger and integration of Unified Grocers, was 9.7% of net sales for this year's second quarter compared to 12.2% in last year's second quarter when excluding $9 million of income received from a supply agreement termination fee and $3 million in store closure charges and costs. The decrease in SG&A rate as a percent of sales was also driven by the changing sales mix of the business in addition to higher pension income.

Net interest expense in the second quarter was $31 million compared to $41 million in last year's second quarter. The lower net interest expense reflects lower outstanding debt levels.

Finally, we had a tax benefit from continuing operation in this year's second quarter of $13 million, or 32.6% of pre-tax loss compared to $6 million in tax expense or approximately 33.3% of pre-tax income in last year's second quarter.

Moving from our consolidated P&L to the segment results, wholesale operating earnings were $61 million, or 2.2% of net sales compared to $49 million or 2.8% of net sales in last year's second quarter when excluding the $9 million supply agreement termination fee. The decrease in adjusted operating earnings as a percent of sales reflects the contribution from Unified Grocers at a lower rate.

For our retail segment, we reported an operating loss of $16 million in the second quarter, excluding an asset impairment charge of $42 million, compared to an operating loss of $8 million in last year's second quarter when excluding $4 million in store closure charges from last year's results. The decrease in operating earnings were driven by the deleveraging impact of negative identical store sales and lower gross margins resulting from higher promotional spending.

Finally, corporate operating earnings, excluding $23 million of merger and integration costs, were $13 million in this year's second quarter, $1 million higher than last year's second quarter.

Moving to the balance sheet, at the end of the quarter, our outstanding debt and capital leases totaled $1.8 billion, an increase of approximately $320 million compared to the first quarter. This increase was driven primarily by the purchase of Unified Grocers on June 23 and the $315 million delayed draw on our term loan, which largely funded that transaction. We ended the quarter with no ABL borrowings and approximately $1 billion of available liquidity from the combination of our ABL facility and our cash balance.

Turning to cash flow, cash generated from continuing operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was approximately $70 million. Capital spending, excluding the purchase of Unified, totaled $33 million.

Early in the third quarter, we closed on the purchase of the former Central Grocers' distribution center in Joliet, Illinois. The purchase price was approximately $61 million, which was funded with cash on hand. We expect to use this facility as a platform for new customer growth as well as the introduction of markets and our product in the Midwest.

We remain on track to deliver the full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook we provided on the last call. On a consolidated basis, we expect fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $475 million and $495 million. This outlook does not include the impact of the contemplated acquisition of AG Florida that is expected to close by the end of the calendar year 2017.

We are on track to achieve the synergy numbers associated with Unified that we spoke about in July's first-quarter call, which is at least $33 million in run rate cost synergies by the end of 18 months following the closing of the transaction. And $60 million in run rate cost synergies by the end of the third year of operations following the closing.

Our full-year outlook on capital spending has increased due to the purchase of the Joliet distribution center. We now expect fiscal 2018 capital spending to be in the range of $310 million to $335 million.

Finally, by way of letter agreement, we now have greater clarity regarding the wind-down period of the TSAs we have with Albertson's LLC and New Albertson's, Inc. We now expect these TSAs to be substantially complete by October of 2018 or approximately 12 months from now. And have an understanding with Albertson's on the general timing and manner of the remaining wind-down, including flexibility of terms for our short-term extension for a distribution center and certain stores beyond that date, should Albertson's need additional time.

This accelerated timeframe does not impact our outlook for fiscal 2018, where revenue received from the Albertson's TSA is still expected to decrease by approximate $40 million compared to fiscal 2017. This is expected to translate into an adjusted EBITDA impact equal to approximately three-quarters of the revenue decline, which is included in the outlook we've provided.

For the remaining wind-down period, the approximately $125 million of TSA revenue that will be lost beginning in fiscal 2019. In line with our Q4 comments, we believe the ratio of lost EBITDA to lost TSA revenue will be less than the three-fourths impact we expect in fiscal 2018. And we believe it will come in under 70%.

With that, let me turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Gross

Thanks, Rob. Before we take your questions, I wanted to provide a few comments on the industry, our customers, and our go-forward strategy. First, let me touch on the industry. Industry changes continue to make headlines as consumers' shopping habits evolve and convenience gets redefined. Successful wholesalers and retailers, those who best meet the needs of these consumers, must evolve as well.

The latest trend is omnichannel shopping, where consumers can shop the same retailer in either a physical store or online. As I stated earlier, we continue to invest in our digital capabilities so that our banners and our wholesale customers are better able to compete in this changing environment. Although today's food shopper has several options for both center store and perishable products, I fully believe that physical stores will continue to be an essential part of the shopping experience. And I believe we are well positioned here with the extensive base of stores we supply.

I think grocery shopping remains for many a sensory experience, with the vibrant colors, sounds, and aromas of prepared foods and helpful human interaction enhance the shopping trip and help solve the issue of what's to eat for me and my loved ones now, tonight, and later this week. I believe that retailers that do this well will continue to succeed. But that retailer looks very different depending on the community and niche they serve in a very fragmented and competitive industry. I believe we provide the diversity of product and support services to allow these merchants to succeed.

As you may remember on our last call, I described our wholesale customers as merchants, nimble, innovative, creative, and resilient entrepreneurs. Our customers are diverse and strive to clearly differentiate themselves in their markets. Collectively, they range from single-store operators to multi-store regional chains. They run small store formats to big-box concepts. Their operations span from urban and suburban markets, which represent approximately 30% of their stores, to ex-urban and rural stores, accounting for the other 70%.

Go-to-market strategies range from cost-plus stores focused on price to fresh and organic concepts to higher-end specialty and gourmet formats, with over a quarter of our wholesale customer stores being ethnic or specialty focused. This rich diversity of go-to-market strategies allows our customers to successfully operate stores across a broad array of neighborhoods and serve an equally broad range of consumers. Many of our large customers are in a growth mode and looking for ways to operate more stores. And we want to and are well positioned to grow with them.

Finally, our strategy remains the same as we have outlined before, to grow our business by focusing on our current customers and adding new customers through both acquisitions as well as organic growth. Our customer value proposition remains centered on providing the benefits of our scale through a comprehensive set of products and services, services in which we are investing to enhance our expertise and capabilities. We will continue to evaluate our assets, including owned real estate, underperforming retail stores, as well as our distribution center network so that we maximize value. We know that the industrial real estate market is attractive and are evaluating ways to potentially take advantage of this, recognizing the need to maintain financial and operational flexibility.

Finally, with the acquisition of AG Florida, I believe we will have an even greater momentum in our core wholesale business. I'm pleased our outlook remains unchanged from last quarter and I am encouraged by the progress I see within our operations. We are ready now to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of John Heinbockel.

John Heinbockel

If you pull out some of the chunky business in wholesale today, are you growing top line low-single digit? And then if you think about the longer term, is it more like maybe a mid-single-digit growth rate with some more inflation? And is it greater in that post-Whole Foods Amazon, there may be some opportunities for you that may not have existed before?

Rob Woseth

I can lead off. The chunky business, I imagine you are obviously talking about the Unified. If you back that out, and we've talked about the fresh market in the past, kind of the underlying growth is roughly in the mid -- it is like a mid-single-digit type number. So maybe a little bit better than what you indicated.

I don't know, Mark, if you would give more--.

Mark Gross

Yes, so I don't know if it's -- I would specifically tie it to any particular deal that's in the market, John. But I would say clearly from these results we are seeing growth in all segments of our wholesale business. We look at our customers and we think they have this unique opportunity to really be in touch with the communities, with the markets that they operate in, and to be reacting fast to that.

I think one of the benefits of that should continue with this is in the Unified deal that we did, we picked up Market Centre. And there's a tremendous diversity of product there in the Market Centre operations.

And part of where we've really invested in this year is setting up next year for additional growth there. That's what that Joliet facility is in Chicago. That's part of the newbuild of the facility in Pennsylvania is to be able to drive that Market Centre opportunity to all of our customers, our existing customers, and get new customers through that offering.

Then add into that AG Florida. So you have their warehouses there. We think one of their operations could also be used for Market Centre then down in the Southeast. Then in addition, what you get out of AG Florida, in addition to that additional geography, is there's a whole other level of unique products that we think resonate not just in that Southeast market, but also particularly coming into the Northeast. We're obviously investing significantly in what I will call the Hispanic market and the diverse changing of people's desires to have different types of food and authentic food.

And for us to then have a distribution network that allows you to tap that in across the country. So I think in that bit, you see this core strength in our customers and then I see us building onto that for going forward.

John Heinbockel

And then just as a follow-up to that, when you think about the Market Centre opportunity, where do you think that share comes from? And in particular, I think about when you go up against the natural organic specialty distributors, is it less from them? Or is your pitch more you can get our breadth of product, not just natural and organic, but everything is an advantage for us?

Mark Gross

Yes, I think there are a couple of avenues. One, let's look at what's happened to organic product. That used to be a specialty niche. And now I might not have this exact percentage right, but I think 80% of natural organic product is now sold in conventional stores.

So I see a big piece of this market coming into of getting authentic variety available in places and communities that previously didn't have it or didn't have that breadth. The groups that -- so I think the market, I see that market itself expanding significantly and us having the resources to tap it.

Then secondly, the people who have generally been servicing that, it's been very fragmented, small, specialty operators. And I think some of the same trends that are causing some of your smaller conventional distributors to realize they don't have the scale, the same thing will play out to these smaller specialty players.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ajay Jain with Pivotal Research.

Ajay Jain

So first on the acquisition front, I think with this latest announcement, you will be acquiring I think three of your largest competitors over a pretty short period of time. I think Mark, you mentioned in the prepared remarks that things have been pretty smooth so far post-acquisition. But I wanted to ask, either for the Unified acquisition or Central Grocers in Chicago, that's a lot of business to take on at once. So has there been any aspect of that integration process that maybe hasn't gotten as smoothly as you might have hoped for?

Mark Gross

Yes. Thanks, Ajay. The great news is no, things have been moving very smoothly. And let me tell you why. When I first arrived here, I shared with the team a vision of what this business could be and what the opportunity was and what we needed to do to build up resources to be ready. And so we were able to attract from my prior lives people that I've worked with who I knew were very good at not just identifying synergies and opportunities, but also in the integration work. And we've taken that team and melded it in with great players that we have in SUPERVALU to have a team that's got a tremendous amount of both industry and integration experience.

And we laid out a very strict set of these are the steps and this is what we are going to do and this is how we are going to run, for example, the Unified integration. And we are just executing on that plan with the team that's out there at Unified.

One of the things that I think has helped that is we were very focused on identifying Centers of Excellence, on where was the best talent. People will talk about that, but we've been able to do that and grab great people at Unified and made them not just leaders for integration, but leaders in our business and leaders in a broader piece to weave that into our network.

I think all of those things have had the benefit of being able to have this integration run smoothly, to have people buy into it, to have the customers excited about the greater offering that we can bring to the table. That gives us the confidence as we look at AG Florida. That's a very talented team down in Florida -- small, but talented. And they've seen the way we've done the Unified integration and I think they are excited to go as well. So good news on the integration front.

The other piece I would just tie into that, Ajay, is what's also been good is making sure we don't lose focus on the core business. And I was very encouraged that the core business did well, good growth, great profits. And then you put onto that some good integration work. Now we just have to keep doing that.

Ajay Jain

And I think the sales multiple for AG Florida is higher than Unified. I was just wondering if the margins are structurally different. Or are there any other reasons that might explain some of that variability in terms of the acquisition multiples. Maybe that's a function of the co-op structure, but if you can comment, that would be great.

Mark Gross

Yes, it's interesting. AG's EBITDA multiple, though, was also higher than Unified's. And there is some very unique stuff about each of those businesses and the totality of the assets that they bring to the table. But we like both of these deals.

Ajay Jain

Okay. I had one final question, if I could, on the TSA based on the prepared comments. It sounds like with the Albertson's wind-down next year, you still expect that it will be an incremental headwind. But that the earnings impact will be about $20 million in fiscal 2019. Does that sound about right?

Rob Woseth

So the guidance that we are providing, it's there is about $125 million of revenue after fiscal 2018 is over. And I think what we are saying is that we've improved our outlook from a flow-through perspective down to 70%. So basically I think your math is generally right. So we are hoping to eliminate, I will call it, 30% of those costs related to the TSA.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Vincent Sinisi with Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Sinisi

Thanks very much for taking my questions. So one on the M&A front and then another one just on the CapEx front. On the M&A, of course congratulations on today's announcement. But just wondering. I guess when you look at the pipeline that still remains out there, is it fair to say that at this stage -- obviously you've taken on another pretty sizable acquisition that you will focus on getting this closed. And then probably there will be a bit of a digestion period before you might think to do something beyond that? Or if something were to materialize that maybe has been in the pipeline, are there opportunities that you think you would have the capacity to potentially take on something in the not-too-distant future?

Mark Gross

Hi, Vincent. It's Mark. I think the game plan here is that you do these deals and we focus on the synergies and integrating this business, on taking care of our existing customers, and weaving in these new customers. That's where our head is that and that's what we want to do. That said, if some great opportunity came to us that we thought in maximizing shareholder value we should look at, we would look at it. But right now, my focus and the team's focus is on integration.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay. All right. That's fair. Then I think if I heard correctly that the CapEx for this year, a bit higher than the former. I think you said $310 million to $335 million. Maybe just a little more detail around that, kind of what the delta there is. And if any of the initiatives within the retail segment specifically, if any of that might be also factored into that. Thanks a lot.

Rob Woseth

Yes, I will take a crack at that. Really what we have done is increase the range for the Joliet distribution center acquisition. I think previously we provided a range of $250 million to $275 million and now we are just simply $60 million higher. From a retail perspective, you mentioned, our focus is going to be on investing in Cub and in Hornbacher's. Those are our two banners that we think will do the best from capital spend. And we are very focused on capital spend in our other three banners. We are being very strategic in terms of how we are applying capital in those banners. But nothing has meaningfully changed, other than really the $60 million of capital for the Joliet distribution center.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Chuck Cerankosky with Northcoast Research.

Chuck Cerankosky

Good morning, everyone. Mark, I'd like to focus on Market Centre a little bit and make sure I understand it. To me, it's a somewhat slower turn type of business because of the range of products and the specialty nature of them. And it is currently operating now out of one distribution center, but you intend to spread it to the others or at least two more. And in that context, does it then become a higher return business?

Mark Gross

So you are right in that because of its greater specialty nature, on average, it's been more slower-moving product. But I would say Market Centre is really three components and let's talk about it for a second. One is Hispanic. The second is -- and that's really coming out of Southern California. Then you have got specialty gourmet in the Bay Area and natural organic that's -- the team is in the Pacific Northwest.

So you take those three parts and they all combine into this Market Centre operation. And our goal is to have that full offering in all of our regions. So that is to put it here in the Midwest in Joliet and then in Pennsylvania and now with AG Florida down in Florida and be able to make it available everywhere. But I think, just because some of it might be slow-moving, I think the margins of that business, because it comes with -- you really are helping. There is a piece here where you really are helping the retailer curate their offering. You are really helping. You are bringing a level of expertise and product availability. And I think with that greater sophistication and availability comes attractive margins. And I think we will be able to do well with it as will our customers.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Shane Higgins with Deutsche Bank.

Shane Higgins

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just on the Central Grocers' business, what was the impact on sales and EBITDA in the second quarter? And what should we expect for the rest of this year? And what if anything is embedded in your adjusted EBITDA guidance, specifically from the Central Grocers' business?

Mark Gross

Yes, so Shane, we have not disclosed the breakdown of that. So this is where Central is different from Unified and AG Florida. So Central, we would have been happy to do a deal with the co-op, but they were not able to do so. So what we ended up doing there was just purchasing the warehouse itself at what we thought was a very attractive price. And the focus of that warehouse has all sorts of benefits throughout our operation.

But it's not up and running. By the time -- when we bought the Joliet warehouse, it was empty and we are reconfiguring its space so that it will be more appropriate for our use. So you are not seeing anything coming out of Central in our current operations.

That said, we have picked up a number of people who were previously supplied by Central Grocers. But each one is its own, I will call it, small additional player and none of them standing alone have been material to our operations for disclosure. That's a great market, though.

Shane Higgins

Okay, thanks, I appreciate that color. And just a quick question on the East Coast Shop n' Save stores. Are you guys still in talks with your independents about potentially purchasing any of those stores? Or just any update there, that would be great. Thanks.

Mark Gross

Yes, so we continue to talk to our customers and people who might want to be our customers on possibility of how we can help them get stores. And that's true in that market and others. It's a challenged market and part of it's what's been going on there. But we have a good team focused on running it. On a long-term basis, I think those stores better fit with our customers, though.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Scott Mushkin with Wolfe Research.

Mike Otway

Good morning, guys. This is Mike Otway in for Scott. I appreciate you taking the questions. Two quick clarifications here and then going to get to my other question. So just to be clear, if you back out Unified, any customers you've onboarded inside of a year, the wholesale grew mid-single digits in the second quarter. Is that kind of what I heard earlier?

Mark Gross

Yes, hold on. Let's really -- if you back out Unified, the legacy wholesale business grew 12.5%. So one of the questions that we were talking about earlier was not just if you back out Unified, but if you back out Unified and then some larger customer wins that have come onboard, you got to that mid-single digit. But just exclude Unified core business, wholesale went up 12.5%.

Mike Otway

Okay. Yes, I was really looking for underlying organic growth outside of the folks that you've onboarded that have not been in the business for a full year yet. But that's kind of around mid-single digits, it sounds like, excluding some of those bigger customers.

Mark Gross

Yes, which I think the core customer, the core customer we think is doing well. And the core customer continues to perform.

Mike Otway

Okay. And then second, just housekeeping here. I think last quarter, you guys talked about $35 million in EBITDA contribution from Unified Grocers for this year post close. How are you guys tracking against that number? Kind of where are we?

Mark Gross

Yes, so on the comments of the guidance that we previously given, we are reaffirmed and we think everything is going well.

Mike Otway

Okay, appreciate that. And then I guess my last question, and I appreciate the time. Clearly there has been a move by the team to build up wholesale. You have onboarded a bunch of customers. You acquired Unified Grocers and then today's announcement with AG of Florida. And kind of stepping back, some of the customers that SUPERVALU have onboarded have seen some pressure in their business, as you guys have in your own retail assets. So when you look at the makeup of your distribution customers, and I think, Mark, you just said that they were doing well, but longer term, clearly the industry is going through some changes. It's putting pressure on a lot of folks.

So when you think about this dynamic of the desire to build scale in wholesale but also how some of these smaller and regional distribution customers fare in this climate, how do you think about that? Clearly some are seeing more pressure than others.

Mark Gross

You bet. That's what I was trying to address with the industry overview was a picture of who I think is really succeeding. It's very difficult in this market to be able to do stuff and think that you can sit in some central location and figure out what people want all over the country. And to really make sure that we are connected in each of these communities, and those customers of ours, those retailers of ours who seem most attuned to their communities, whether it's on a cost-plus format or it's your most specialty gourmet, they are the ones who generally have been doing the best. Those that give a shopping experience.

And that was that whole bit of I still think the grocery experience, that people generally want to pick up their food, particularly their fresh food. That it is a sensory experience. It is you walk into a store and you see the sights and the sounds and the aromas of freshly baked foods or freshly prepared foods. You see the colors of produce. And we look through -- and there are helpful people in the store. Those guys are doing very well.

But it's a challenging industry. I think that's what competition is all about. Our job is to make sure that our customers have the tools to successfully compete. So that if their customers want to be able to order product online, we are helping our customers have that capability.

We often talk in this country about the last mile. In a lot of places, it's a heck of a lot more than a last mile. And the distribution that's closest to these people is the distribution from the store that they have been shopping. That they have a truly omnichannel experience.

They can decide do I want this order to be ordered online and delivered or do I want to go into the store and select it. We just have to make sure that our customers have the toolkit to provide that. And that's where our focus is and that's what seems to be working out pretty well.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of William Reuter with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

William Reuter

Just two, to make sure I understand what you guys are trying to say. So with the $125 million of TSAs that are not in the fiscal year 2018 but will be in fiscal year 2019, are you saying that 70% of that will go away? Or that 70% of that will be retained? Meaning, will adjusted EBITDA go down by $88 million or by $125 million minus $88 million?

Rob Woseth

Let me try that again. So the $125 million of revenue, we will begin losing that, if you will, at the beginning of 2019. The lost EBITDA related to that $125 million will be about 70% of the $125 million. So your words, it'd be closer to your $88 million number. Now we think we can do and we are hoping to do better than that 70%. But out of the numbers that you gave, the $88 million is the math.

William Reuter

Okay. And then one more housekeeping to make sure I understand. Your CapEx guidance went up by $60 million. The DC outside Chicago is $60 million or so. Is that the increase in CapEx that you are describing? Or are there incremental costs to get that DC up and running that are constituting the extra $60 million of CapEx?

Rob Woseth

The $60 million is the CapEx -- is frankly is the purchase price for that distribution center.

William Reuter

Okay. And then just lastly for me, you guys have talked a little bit about some assets that you have on the West Coast associated with the Unified acquisition that at some point you guys might be able to monetize. Has there been any progress made there?

Mark Gross

Well, we continue to look at those assets. The first focus here is the integration of these assets into our network and making sure we are crystal clear on what's part of the network and what's not. And that's got to drive the first part and then you can figure out exactly the way you want to monetize these assets for the benefit of the business.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Hale Holden with Barclays.

Hale Holden

Thank you for taking the call. Mark, I just had one. You talked about the high valuation of commercial real estate and potential for monetization of some of the Company's assets. Can you talk about what you would think to do with use of proceeds should a transaction like that occur?

Mark Gross

I will turn it to Rob and he can talk about it. Clearly, mentioning it here in our remarks is this is something we are working on and looking at and thinking through.

Rob Woseth

I will just say, obviously a sale-leaseback transaction, if that's the path we go down, would be governed by our credit agreements, which effectively would require us to pay down debt and/or invest in other operating properties. But those are the general two choices that we would have.

Steve Bloomquist

With that, we will conclude the call. Thank you, everybody. If you have any follow-ups, I will be in my office later today. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

