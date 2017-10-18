United Community Financial's (UCFC) CEO Gary Small on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 18, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Tim Esson - Chief Financial Officer

Gary Small - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Garrity - Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending and Credit Administration

Analysts

Scott Siefers - Sandler O’Neill and Partners

Michael Perito - KBW

Scott Beury - Boenning & Scattergood

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the United Community Financial Corporation’s Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Esson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Tim Esson

Good morning and thank you for participating in today’s conference call. As always, before we begin, I would like to take the time and refer you to the company’s forward-looking statements and risk factors, which appear on the screen in front of you or can be found at our Investor Relations website at ir.ucfconline.com. This statement provides the standard cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that maybe included in today’s call. Also, a copy of the third quarter earnings release can be obtained at the same website. Again, that website is ir.ucfconline.com.

I would now like to introduce to Gary Small, President and CEO of both UCFC and Home Savings.

Gary Small

Thank you, Tim and good morning to everyone and I thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased to report another strong quarter delivered by our Home Savings team. We experienced meaningful improvement in each of our business units and posted solid financial metrics for the quarter. I will begin with a few of those key figures.

For the quarter, our earnings totaled $7.6 million or $0.151 per share and that’s right in line with our expectations. From an EPS perspective, that is a 37% improvement over the same quarter of last year. Loan growth of the quarter topped 15% on an annualized basis again right in line with our expectations and commercial and consumer were each posting very strong gains for the quarter. Revenue for the quarter topped $27 million, an increase of 23% for the same period last year. Our margin was stable at 345, very consistent with the second quarter results.

Expenses nudged up a bit in the quarter in part as a result of the outstanding additions we have made to our team over the course of the quarter. We had excellent opportunities and we decided to accelerate our expansion plan in commercial banking, private banking and the residential mortgage business. The timing of our business expansion is a bit ahead of our initial expectations, but it’s a very positive development. Loan portfolio continues to perform well, low delinquencies and such and we actually recorded a net recovery for the quarter. So, we are very much in line with the industry there. For the quarter, ROA was 1.17% and return on tangible capital was 11.3% on balance, a good quarter for Home Savings.

With that, I am going to turn it over to Matt Garrity to talk in more detail about our progress.

Matt Garrity

Thanks, Gary. As Gary mentioned, we remain very pleased with the performance of our core lending businesses and the asset quality performance of our portfolio. The commercial business experienced another outstanding quarter of loan production and balance growth and we continue to perform in line with our full year expectations. Origination activity for the quarter was strong and on a year-to-date basis, loan production has increased over 13% compared to prior year-to-date. Balance growth was in excess of 6.5% for the quarter, while unfunded commitment levels remained stable during the period. When excluding the impact of the acquired portfolio, organic loan growth exceeds 24% through the first nine months of this year.

We also were successful in growing our lending team during the quarter as Gary mentioned adding talented bankers in our Youngstown, Cleveland and Akron/Canton markets. Our pipeline levels remains solid and we expect origination activity for the fourth quarter to be in line with what we have been achieving so far this year. Fourth quarter balance growth is expected to be relatively modest compared to the growth achieved through the first three quarters as we expect a larger than normal level of runoff as a result of what are largely event driven payoffs such as the sale of a property or the refinance of the construction loan into the permanent market. This is similar to what we experienced in the fourth quarter of last year. With that said, we expect full year performance for the business to be consistent with our established expectations.

In our mortgage business, originations grew 10% in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter, while on a year-to-date basis originations are relatively flat compared to year-to-date 2016. Continued softness and refinance activity has been largely offset by increased activity in our purchase and construction term product. We are happy to announce the opening of an office in the Cincinnati market during September, which continues to reflect our strategy to diversify geographically within our broader market space. We will continue to look for opportunities to add talent in markets in this business.

Consumer lending performed very well during the quarter with loan growth for our core retained portfolio in excess of 5%. Asset quality remains solid in the third quarter as levels of non-performing loans, non-performing assets and payment delinquency were relatively stable compared to the prior quarter and remains significantly stronger when compared to the third quarter of 2016. Net charge-offs on a year-to-date basis totaled 11 basis points. Asset quality for the acquired portfolio continues to perform in line with our established expectations. Overall, our outlook for asset quality remains stable.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Esson who will discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Tim Esson

Thank you, Matt. Let me start by reiterating Gary’s comments that Q3 wrapped up with very solid performance numbers and growth. As anticipated, the quarter ended on plan and our targets were reached. Matt provided commentary regarding the various sectors of loans, commercial, mortgage and consumer. What I would like to do now is briefly talk about the total portfolio.

During Q3, we saw the total loan portfolio, including loans held for sale increase $77 million or almost 16% on an annualized basis. Commercial loan growth dominated this increase. This business line continues to perform with plan and expectations. We would anticipate continued emphasis of this line in the future. When looking at the other side of the balance sheet, deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew almost $20 million during the quarter or 4.5% on an annualized basis. As we move forward, we will continue to emphasize deposit growth with the focus on commercial deposits, public funds and of course, the retail markets.

Net interest income holds strong at $20.7 million on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the quarter compared to $15.9 million for Q3 of ‘17. This $4.8 million increase in net interest income was essentially due to the balance of acquired earlier this year, along with our organic growth and higher net interest margin. The net interest margin on an FTE basis was 3.45 for the three months ended September 30, 2017, a 22 basis point increase from the 3.25 reported for the quarter ended September ‘16. The increased margin was due to the continued growth in earning assets and the increase in market pricing on our floating and adjustable rate loans, along with the recognition of purchase accounting adjustments. The net interest margin was 340 for the 9 months ended September 30, ‘17 compared to 323 for the same period last year. The level of margin at 340 is consistent with our expectations.

Moving on, the company’s provision for loan losses totaled $721,000 for the third quarter of ‘17, which was down $121,000 in comparison to the prior quarter and also down from the third quarter of ‘16. As of September 30, ‘17, the company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.04% versus 1.25% at year end and 1.22% at September 30, 2016. Important to note, loans added through acquisition were recorded at fair value at the time of the acquisition. When combining the remaining fair value adjustments and the allowance, the allowance as a percentage of total loans increases to 1.26. Net charge-offs were positive during the quarter, resulting in an almost 4 basis point recovery. Continuing on, non-interest income increased 5% to $6.3 million in third quarter of ‘17 compared to the $6 billion recognized in the third quarter last year. We saw increases in the deposit related fees, debit card fees and insurance agency income. The addition of a trust department at the end of January has also had positive impact on non-interest income. Offsetting some of these increases was a decrease in mortgage banking income.

With respect to non-interest expense, we saw an increase in comparing the third quarter of ‘17 to third quarter last year. A very substantial portion of the increase is a result of the acquisition in the beginning of this year. As can be seen, salaries and employee benefits and data processing fees contributed about $2.2 million of the increase, but in comparing linked quarter, salary and employee benefits and data processing fees are flat. As a result of cost savings realized during the quarter, along with the expansion of revenues, the company’s efficiency ratio shows favorably at 57.1% for the quarter ended September 30, ‘17 and 58.1% year-to-date, which is tracking consistently with plan.

With that, I would like to turn the call back to Gary Small.

Gary Small

Thanks, Tim. The year has really unfolded as we had expected and we continue to have a positive outlook as we go through Q4. The strong year-to-date performance that we have experienced has allowed us to get a jump on what would have been our 2018 initiatives. Again, you will see that with the additions we have made to the staff, we continue to make selective additions to our team across each market to expand our product and services offering and we really do remain singularly focused on the customers and we want to bring the very best team we can to the market.

Full year expectations, much is unchanged and what has changed is favorable, our organic loan growth is probably going to be north of 12% for the year. Commercial growth, slightly increased over prior guidance would probably be closer to 25% for the year, still expect double-digit growth in the consumer lending business with modest growth on the residential mortgage portfolio which is always our plan. Net interest margin will still think about 340 as our most likely range might be a bit conservative, but it feels like deposit betas will probably move a little bit as we head into ‘18 and this is reflective of that for us. Net charge-off expectations continues to be moving towards single-digit basis points for the year. And so from a full year earnings perspective, our expectations remain unchanged.

With that, I will turn it over for questions. Operator, please take it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Scott Siefers with Sandler O’Neill and Partners. Please go ahead.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, everybody.

Tim Esson

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Siefers

Let’s say, Gary, I was hoping you could just spend a moment on the fee expectation I guess with the benefit of hindsight maybe the 2Q a little more elevated than was an appropriate run-rate for a couple of different reasons. So just curious what you are thinking about the major puts and takes on fees as you go forward and if something in the $6 million per quarter range is sort of where you will be in coming periods?

Gary Small

I think during the Q2 discussion we talked about the gain on sale was a little lumpy, it was correct from a year-to-date standpoint on residential mortgage and that we got sold all that we had expected to get sold, but we were a little light in Q1 and had made that up in Q2. So, Q2 was just a little heavier than a normal quarter. This year is – this quarter is reflective of what the market has to offer, fourth quarter for residential mortgage gain on sale will probably come in about 25% better than last year given what we are seeing in the pipe right now.

Tim Esson

Yes. We feel like that business will be relatively consistent with Q3 and when you go back to look at Q4 of 2016 that was one of our lightest quarters.

Gary Small

Yes. So on the big driver side flat with Q3, but elevated over last year’s Q4 on gain on sale. And so relative to second and third quarter’s performance, that’s probably the biggest item there. Tim, was there another line item on the fee side that really stood out?

Tim Esson

Debit card.

Gary Small

Debit card. Thank you. And you had a comment relative to that?

Tim Esson

Right. When you look at debit card piece Q3 to Q2, there is some swing there, it’s about 355,000 swing, but if you move over and look at it year-to-date, you see that start to level out with – when we look at for the 9 months September over September, we are up about 56,000. Q2 has some one-time and some seasonality in that. When we look at that, there was a some consideration for chip cards that fell through in the second quarter plus the fact in the second quarter we do have that benefit of the seasonality, which obviously we will see again next year. But that’s why we see some lumpiness when we look at Q2 to Q3. Again, I think we have to focus on the year-to-date numbers.

Gary Small

So, 145,000 was kind of a one-time only in Q2 not a big number, the rest of Q2 is excess with the normal seasonality.

Tim Esson

Seasonality right.

Gary Small

And if you look at Q3 this year versus Q3 last year, I think were up 6% on that line item. So again, it’s a little lumpy in Q2, but it’s always a little lumpy on that line item in Q2 other than the 145 we mentioned.

Tim Esson

Right.

Scott Siefers

Okay. I appreciate that color. And then maybe if I can jump to the expense that was basically all of the sequential increase was that due to the acceleration of the investments that you have discussed, Gary. And then I guess along those lines what’s your expectation for a good run-rate for total expenses going forward and then how rapidly would you expect the investments to manifest themselves on the revenue side?

Gary Small

I will take two-thirds of that and then only one for Tim. Relative to when we last spoke, things came about pretty quickly on some of these additions. I was looking at my calendar. My first cup of coffee with one of our team members that we brought over was 2 years ago. So, this was an opportunity for us, particularly here in the valley to bring 4 folks in on the commercial and private banking side that we had been in discussions with as I said for up to 2 years and when the opportunity presented itself and we were in a position to take advantage of it we moved and to some degree the same in Akron/Canton although that’s been a shorter gestation on the discussion. All the additions of which there were 6 on the commercial side and 2 on the private banking side, our revenue producing folks, so professionals that are in customer contact roles and private banking will take a little bit longer to ramp up just because of the way that business works, but the folks that came in on the commercial side, they will be, I would say, accretive within 3 to 6 months just the way that business works. So, again, these are additions we would have hoped have made as soon as we could find the right folks to bring in, but frankly didn’t think it would be until ‘18 before that would be available to us. So, we were in a good spot to make the move. Tim, could you speak to the one item that we spoke about on the expense side, yes.

Tim Esson

When we look at professional fees Q3 over Q2, they are up about 246,000 or so. We will see that start to fallback. We will see that fallback actually. Q2, we had some fees in connection with the formation of our subsidiary, the captive sub and some additional professional fees in association with some of the other subsidiaries. So we would see that drop back when we look Q4, we are looking in the range of somewhere between probably about 400, 425.

Gary Small

So, Scott, we were telegraphing that we wanted to be in the 15 or just slightly below 15 this quarter as we are going through this year and we are certainly coming in closer to the 60.5, 60.6 on a normalized basis. We are not going to be coming back now that we have made these additions – team additions and so forth. So, I would think the full year will be in the high 60.7, 60.8 range and I won’t project that into the next year, but we feel very comfortable in saying we have really just front-ended some of the increases that we would have been proposing for our ‘18 approach, because the talent that we were looking for became available and we were able to close the deal.

Scott Siefers

Okay, alright. So, it sounds like the fourth quarter without getting into ‘18 necessarily, the fourth quarter might actually come down or excuse me, come back down to like the $15 million level since I guess in the aggregate just 15 in addition to what you have done year-to-date that kind of gets you to what like $61 million, is that the appropriate way to think about it?

Gary Small

I think $61 million is the number that we will squeeze in right there.

Scott Siefers

Okay, alright. Perfect. Thank you guys very much.

Gary Small

Thank you, Scott.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Perito with KBW. Please go ahead.

Michael Perito

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start on the deposit side, Gary, you made the comment that you expect deposit betas to kind of start to pickup a little bit, which I think is why the 340 NIM you are comfortable with. I am just curious what you are kind of seeing in the market. Obviously, you have made a big push over the last 2 years on the public fund side, which anecdotally I am hearing is getting fairly competitive and same on the other commercial side. Just curious if you can provide any updated thoughts on how you think deposit betas are going to track and what you are hearing from your clients on deposit prices?

Gary Small

Mike, it depends a little bit on the markets, but I think there is the stability we saw in the second quarter would say all things being able to market or I should say the market is not really pushing us, where I see us moving our betas is because we have some higher expectations on growing the right side of the balance sheet. And so you will see us be a little bit more aggressive in the money market space that’s the beta in particular, not on the savings and interest bearing checking so much, but just in the money market space with promotional rates and maybe some higher tiered dollars at higher rates to be attractive and the same on the public fund side. And I think because we want some outsized growth if you will in that space to ground out our balance sheet. I would expect with all the good calling activity we had going that we will still have to pay bit of a premium as your anecdotes are saying and when you factor that in and that’s why we sort of target our margin to be at the lower, because I would expect those efforts will reposition our cost of funds.

Michael Perito

Okay. And then in terms of the loan to deposit ratio, I mean it sounds like actually I think you guys usually see some pretty decent deposit growth in the fourth quarter and it sounds like loan balances aren’t going to expand much. I mean, is the hope still to kind of keep it in this 100 to 105 type range going forward at least for the time being?

Gary Small

Yes. When we have got internal metrics that we will keep us in those boundaries as well as our guidelines and so forth, but we are optimized as we can get relative to the balance sheet structure obviously sitting at 100%. And we still have a lot of capital deploy and there is an awful lot of opportunity in the market and we have just added and made investments to the team that we know we can grow the loan side of the portfolio. So, for the sort of 3-year plan that we have got in order, it’s now time to turn up the heat if you will a little bit on the deposit side.

Michael Perito

Okay. Just a quick question for Tim on the investment portfolio, do you guys expect near-term that this number of $390 million, $400 million, is that kind of a good number for us to be assuming or was there some other – something else going on that we should be thinking about as we kind of model out going forward on the investment book?

Tim Esson

No, we will see that number start to come down a little bit here as we go into the New Year.

Michael Perito

I guess how were you guys taking that number down like to, do you look at as a percentage of the balance sheet, is there a dollar amount just kind of trying to get some thoughts around that?

Tim Esson

Mike, if I was doing the model I would have is that 10% to 12% of our assets being in that space, which in today’s environment would take us down to $280 million to $300 million, but we are not going to go to that level in one fell swoop over pretty short order we will be repositioning out of securities portfolio down to sort of that size.

Michael Perito

Okay. And then just last one from me, Gary, just any updates on kind of acquisition opportunities in Ohio as the market picked up a bit, any commentary that you could provide us there on what you are seeing?

GarySmall

I think when we last spoke where we talked about although the market as a whole in the Midwest has been about the same as last year. In the Northern Ohio area, it has been a bit light relative to the last 3 years. A couple of opportunities have come to bear just in the last month. And it doesn’t take a lot that changed the perspective. So, I think it’s going to end up being a year of opportunities that are pretty close to prior years. I think the undercurrent is no different than many past years when the times are good. Folks are pretty happy with their performance. Boards have seen multiples that have got their imagination stretched on valuation and so forth, but I think all of that, these have to get reset or at least it slows the activity a little bit. The typical folks that should be thinking so are probably thinking pretty good about their performance right now and I don’t expect there to be any real accelerants until there is a bit of a turn in the market.

Michael Perito

Okay, great, helpful. Thanks for taking all my questions, guys. Appreciate it.

GarySmall

You bet, Mike.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Scott Beury with Boenning & Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Scott Beury

Hey, good morning, guys.

GarySmall

Good morning, Scott.

Tim Esson

Good morning.

Scott Beury

Just had a quick question, I wasn’t sure do you have any color around kind of the residential mortgage book and kind of what the thought process was in terms of adding a lot of the originations to the portfolio I saw that you are up about $17.5 million linked quarter, just any color around that would be helpful?

Matt Garrity

Sure, Scott. This is Matt. Lot of that growth was good relationship-based business. We will see from time-to-time particularly as we continue to grow out our private banking business opportunities to continue to deepen our relationship with clients. So, you could see a lot of that activity. The other comment I will make relative to the balance sheet though as we continue to expand our business, we continue to look for people in addition to being in the right markets and sharing our values as an organization one of the things we will look at is what type of production they are doing going forward and for a much more healthy mix if you will on what they would typically do in salable volume versus their use of the portfolio. So, that’s something we certainly keep our eye on.

Scott Beury

Okay. So, would you kind of view this as little bit inflated this quarter or you expect to see some solid mid single-digit growth kind of coming out of that just because of the private banking?

Matt Garrity

I think that’s a great observation. I think the way we are trending right now is we continue to see in our pipelines the mix of saleable business has actually continued to increase really over the last 90 days. But as you are probably aware in that mortgage business, the changes that you make and the shifts in your pipelines don’t necessarily run their way all the way through on to your balance sheet and your income statement for several weeks after. So, we are pretty optimistic coming here into Q4 based on what’s in our pipeline today that we will see actually that mix continue to be more favorable towards old lines.

GarySmall

Scott, I don’t think our objective has changed over the last couple of years and that from an organic standpoint, we wanted to see the residential mortgage book grow somewhere in the 5% range. We didn’t want it to be a double-digit improvement, but we have the capital and the liquidity that would allow us to grow some. And we looked at we will take our 5% growth and think of ourselves as they are originating sales shop and that’s worked really well coming into this year with refinancings dropping off and as we saw our own book seeing more non-salable more jumbo and non-TRID sort of stuff come in, then it come in as a percentage of the mix in the past, that necessitated some adjustments on our side, but our MO was still less positioned in pricing and how we go to market and so forth with our team to have modest growth on the balance sheet and the rest of it either reloads what the amortizing off or sold. And this year has required a little bit more tweaking in that model than any of the past years, but as Matt was saying, the tweaks we put in place in the last 90 days seem to be working and I would expect this delivery kind of return to our normal operating model through the end of the year, next year.

Scott Beury

Great. That’s very helpful. That’s all for me. Thanks.

Tim Esson

Thank you.

Gary Small

Thanks.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gary Small, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

Gary Small

Well, again, thank you all for joining this morning and if any other comments come up, questions come up, feel free to reach out and I thank you again. We will talk to you in 3 months.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.