Syntel Inc.: A Screen Won't Show You This Bargain

Well, that is at least what we can understand from the stock price as it fell twice as much as the paid dividend.

(NOTE: I made this analysis the weekend before the earnings release. The stock jumped 27% on the earnings date. This changes a bit the valuations but the stock still looks undervalued and the positive news confirms the catalysts discussed. I apologize for the late video after earnings but I have a life :-) Nevertheless, this is a perfect example of the kind of research I do so feel free to subscribe as there will be plenty more opportunities like this one)

I get often asked what are the best stock screening tools out there and my audience is usually surprised when I say none. I think that checking every traded company on a given market will always beat a screener for several reasons. The first reasons is that many perform screens so that data you get is the same data all others get, thus no added value there. The second reason is one of the most important things when investing, with a screen you miss the story behind a company and thirdly, current financial ratios might give a completely different perception on the company.

In my video analysis I discuss such a company has terrible financial metrics at first sight that improve as you dig deeper. Therefore, to conclude on the screening process, I think investing is not a place where to look for shortcuts. I am totally dedicated to investing and have the time to check every, yes, every company traded on the researched market. This allows me to find stocks that most pass and to find bargains in this overvalued market. A stocks that looks undervalued is Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) and in my video analysis I quickly discuss the business, the potential catalysts and risks for the company.

