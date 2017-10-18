Book Profits On American Express Pre-Earnings - Here's Why

Shares of American Express will likely stay below its all-time high of $96.24 set in early-July 2014.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) may be one of the world’s largest global payments companies, but in my opinion, the stock lost its value as a long-term portfolio member when it declined by 48% from its all-time intraday high of $96.24 set during the week of July 4, 2014 to its multi-year intraday low of $50.27 set during the week of Dec. 12, 2016. This bear market performance makes the stock a trading vehicle not a core portfolio holding.

Analysts expect American Express to earn $1.48 a share, and recent share price strength followed two quarters in a row of beating earnings-per-share estimates.

American Express is not cheap. Its P/E ratio is 18.91 and its dividend yield is a paltry 1.5%. This compares to JP Morgan Chase and its P/E ratio of 14.16 and dividend yield of 2.3%.

A major concern for investors is the rise in household debt, which now totals $12.84 trillion, moving above the peak of 2008. Credit card debt is the fastest rising debt, and moved just above a trillion dollars. In my opinion, defaults on all types of debt should rise in the wake of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the devastation from the wildfires in California.

Chart Of Household Debt

Courtesy of Advisor Perspectives

Traders can track shares of American Express using daily and weekly charts to capture a portion of tradeable gains. For today, book profits on current long positions before the earnings report with the stock between my monthly and weekly pivots of $90.70 and $92.17.

The daily chart for American Express

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for AmEx shows that the stock has been above a “golden cross” Aug. 26, 2016, when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. This indicated that when the stock closed at $64.79 that day that it was tradeable from the long side. Traders long on this strategy should book profits now.

The weekly chart for American Express

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for AmEx is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $89.32. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $78.24, last tested at $77.55 during the week of June 2. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 90.00 this week up from 88.23 on Oct. 13. This reading is a warning as it is well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

A close on Friday below last week's low of $91.26 is a weekly "key reversal". This is defined as American Express set its post-election high this week, so a close below the prior week's low is a weekly "key reversal".

The horizontal lines are the Fibonacci Retracement levels of the 48% decline from July 2014 to Dec. 2016. Note that a long trade was justified when the 61.8% retracement of $78.67 was tested during the week of June 9. Traders long on this strategy should book profits now.

Given these charts, my next trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual and quarterly value levels of $83.43 and $75.67, respectively, and sell on strength to my annual risky level of $112.47.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.