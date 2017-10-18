What Oil Markets Seem To Be Missing

After ending the third quarter up around 12%, oil prices took a beating to start off the fourth and final quarter of the year as pessimism develops regarding growing oil output from different parts of the world, but geopolitical events, combined with continued stock declines, have since turned the picture around a bit. While these items should be considered, some data that I believe has been largely ignored by the market should be focused on as well. In what follows, I will cover some under-followed data and point out why it's aiming toward a scenario where the bull argument is still very much alive and well to a degree that does not appear to have been fully priced into the market in my view.

A look at the monthly figures

Every week, the oil market pays close attention to what comes out of the EIA (Energy Information Administration) regarding weekly crude oil production in the US. This makes sense because of the undeniable fact that it gives us our first glimpse into what we should anticipate moving forward. That said, the disparities between the weekly figures and what the EIA reports a couple of months after the fact, after more evidence is in to correct their models, seems to come and go without anybody caring.

This is rather perplexing to me. If anything, I would argue that the official monthly figures are far more important than the weekly ones. This doesn't mean, of course, that the weekly figures aren't important. They are because while the actual output figure might be incorrect (it isn't always to a material degree though), the trend is pretty much always correct. Even so, I feel as though the monthly production figures should be considered in great detail because they show the actual picture regarding the state of the US oil industry.

Focusing on the monthly figures, market participants would be able to conclude that, according to the EIA right now, we are in a much better position that some (the oil bears) might like to admit. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see that, over the past few months (every month this year except for February), the amount of oil produced on a monthly basis has been quite a bit lower than what the weekly figures have forecasted.

In the latest month available, July of this year, it was estimated by the EIA in its weekly figures that oil production in the US averaged 9.417 million barrels per day. The monthly figures, which just came out (July is the most recent month available), point toward output being quite a bit lower at 9.238 million barrels per day. This represents a downward revision of 0.179 million barrels per day, which comes out to around 5.55 million barrels for the month. If this difference were spread over the course of a year, it would take 65.34 million barrels of oil off of the initial production estimates.

This is a trend that should continue

While it's always tempting to point at one or two months and say that it means something, this doesn't mean too much if we can't see that it'll likely continue. Thankfully for oil bulls, I suspect this to be the case for the rest of this year or pretty close to it. If you look at the chart below, you'll see why my thoughts are organized in this manner.

Based on the data provided, for the most part, the spread between the weekly and monthly figures has continued to grow so far this year. True, July's number is not as appealing as what we saw in June, which a reported a disparity of 0.220 million barrels per day, but July's was still the second-highest drop so far this year, surpassing the 0.150 million barrels per day seen in both April and May, and well above what was seen in January.

Now, this doesn't mean that I think this trend will last forever. That would be insane and unreasonable. You see, the EIA's model for forecasting weekly production has a natural bias in it that the EIA itself has already admitted to in the past. In times when oil production drops materially, the weekly figures are expected to be far too bullish for oil investors, and in times when production rises, we should see the opposite take place (like with what we've been seeing so far). Once oil production plateaus are, at the very least, slows its growth, the two measures should move more in sync with one another. That said, even though it's likely that weekly production will slow to some degree in the months to come, it is still growing at a nice clip and that means that some spread (though perhaps smaller than in the recent past) will persist.

According to the EIA's calculations, oil output in the US in August of this year was 9.364 million barrels per day, and in September it averaged 9.469 million barrels per day, a month-over-month rise of 105 thousand barrels per day. Now, at this point, you may be saying that what I mentioned earlier regarding continued growth doesn't make much sense. After all, with July's output totaling 9.417 million barrels per day, we are seeing a one-month drop followed by a gain that isn't all that large.

This is true, but we need to consider that there were some irregularities in the mix. The last week of August (technically ending September 1st) saw oil production plummet to 8.781 million barrels per day due to Hurricane Harvey. In the following week, it rose back up to only 9.353 million barrels per day, still quite a bit lower than the 9.530 million barrels per day averaged before the inclement weather hit the US. If you strip these out, domestic oil output in August would have risen by 87 thousand barrels per day to 9.504 million barrels per day, and it would have averaged 9.529 million barrels per day in the two weeks ending September 22nd (and that's assuming that all the weather-related events were taken care of). Later in September, for the week ending the 29th, it rose to a recent high of 9.561 million barrels per day before dipping the last day of September through October 6th to 9.480 million barrels per day.

While this could be an early sign of a slowdown in output, the EIA believes, as of the time of this writing, that production in the fourth quarter should continue to rise until it averages 9.60 million barrels per day. If this is to come true, then I suspect that the spread, adjusted for weather effects, will continue to be pretty sizable (though maybe not as large as June's).

What does this all mean for oil markets? Truthfully, it's hard to know for sure. What I can say is that, so far, the results have been quite positive. If you look at the chart above, for instance, you'll see the monthly aggregate production differences (the bars representing the monthly amounts and the line representing the total difference throughout the year) has been significant. So far, if my math is correct, the US has produced around 22.93 million fewer barrels through July than what was estimated using the weekly figures.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I think it's pretty clear at this point that, while some data is still negative for the oil space, the bullish outlook is not only intact, but improving. While I suspect that some narrowing will occur through year-end when it comes to weekly vs monthly figures, the end result should still be oil output that is well below what has been forecasted. In all, I believe there's a good basis for this to lead to further downward revisions in production and, in turn, oil inventories. Pair this will oil demand that will probably come in stronger than expected, and I think that it wouldn't be unreasonable to see oil prices of around $60 per barrel in the next few months.

