China Mobile: Misleading News

Indeed, in places it turns out the picture is fake news, and goes directly against known facts.

It turns out, the picture is somewhat deceiving.

Shanghai in ruins, original by JonasDeRo

There are times when stuff crosses our desk which borders on the ludicrous, even while not involving Tesla. Today was one of those times.

To start the day, and referring to China Mobile (CHL), we have this pearl from the WSJ:

China Mobile will kick off 3Q earnings reports for the nation's telecommunication sector Friday with a set of likely weak results. Jefferies expects the world's No. 1 mobile operator to post a 9.3% sequential fall in revenue and 6.9% decline in Ebitda, amid slower subscriber uptick and pricing competition. The index heavyweight's net profit will likely to stay flat on year because of higher depreciating costs, despite a 7.9% on-year revenue growth, it adds. By contrast, rival China Unicom will likely deliver the strongest earnings growth among peers next Friday, underpinned by strong subscriber growth and falling marketing costs. CM's stock, which lost 10% from late August, edges up 0.4%, while China Unicom rises 0.9%. (joanne.chiu@wsj.com; @joannechiuhk)

For those reading it quickly, this can’t but seem like a disaster. Just think about it:

Weak results!

9.3% sequential drop in revenues!

6.9% decline in EBITDA!

Slower subscriber uptick!

Pricing competition!

OMG, China Mobile is disappearing. Though, after all these catastrophic pronouncements, it does seem a bit odd “despite a 7.9% on-year revenue growth” is included in there.

So what do we have here? How can such declines, slowdowns, competition and whatnot be compatible with the pronouncement of a 7.9% “on-year” revenue growth?

There is a word for what’s said above as catastrophic. It’s called “seasonality”. Yes, you heard it right -- someone thought it nice to highlight seasonal declines in activity as if they were the first signs of the coming China Mobile apocalypse.

So what is reality really like? Consider the following:

The Q2 2016 to Q3 2016 seasonal drop in revenues was -10.6%. So highlighting a 9.3% seasonal decline as negative is mind boggling.

Granted, the Q2 2016 to Q3 2016 sequential EBITDA decline was -4.6%, so slightly better than the predicted 6.9% sequential EBITDA decline for Q3 2017. However, it should be said that Q2 2017 EBITDA presented a +6.3% year-on-year increase, which was stronger than expected and set a higher base.

The +7.9% year-on-year expected revenue growth is actually very aggressive. China Mobile has been growing nicely, but it grew “just” +5.0% in overall terms during H1 2017, so +7.9% in Q3 would be quite the acceleration.

The “slowing subscriber growth” is basically bunk. During the first 8 months of 2016, China Mobile added 14.59 million net mobile subscribers and 16.14 million fixed wireline broadband customers. During the same first 8 months of 2017, China Mobile added 24.83 million mobile subscribers ( 70% more than in 2016 ) and 21.31 million fixed wireline broadband customers ( 32% more than in 2016 , but here the base effect is very relevant). Indeed, subscriber growth now is so much faster than during 2016, that even if China Mobile added no new net subscribers during September, it would still be growing faster in 2017 than in 2016.

) and 21.31 million fixed wireline broadband customers ( , but here the base effect is very relevant). Indeed, subscriber growth now is so much faster than during 2016, that even if China Mobile added no new net subscribers during September, it would still be growing faster in 2017 than in 2016. While using seasonal drops as a reason to paint a bleak picture is misleading an uninformed, outright misrepresenting subscriber growth is fake news.

Conclusion

It just boggles the mind.

It seems this kind of reporting was conceived before looking at the data, and was based on a pre-existing idea which doesn’t actually match with reality.

Unbelievably, it manages to paint a negative picture in places (sequential growth, subscriber growth) where what’s said goes exactly against factual data. It also manages to paint a negative picture even while setting very aggressive growth expectations (+7.9% year-on-year revenue growth).

I’ll grant that there might be competitive pricing pressures in place. It’s hard to tell, though, because data usage in China is growing so fast (China Mobile reported +107% higher data usage during H1 2017), that lower pricing for data doesn’t necessarily lead to lower revenues or lower earnings. Indeed, the contrary has been observed up until now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.