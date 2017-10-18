Closed Hedge Fund Appeals GSE Woes To SCOTUS

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies in a conservatorship run by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Since they've been placed into conservatorship, the government has taken all of their money and investors have filed multiple lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions claiming multiple forms of lawbreaking, only one of which has gained ground so far. That would be the breach of contract claims being remanded to Lamberth. Further, documents proving the government has been lying have been produced in the Federal Court of Claims and disseminated to other courts, some of which have been produced publicly.

Investment Thesis: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac legal claims have now made their way to the doorstep of the Supreme Court. It remains to be seen if they are accepted or shown the door. Although I think that an administrative/congressional solution is put into place before the courts rule, I do think that the courts put pressure on that solution involving some sort of legal settlement. In the event Fannie and Freddie are recapitalized, preferred and common securities are worth more.

Knock, Knock, Is SCOTUS Home?

Generally speaking, 5% of certiorari will be granted. Odds are better for attorney-submitted petitions. I wasn't able to find a statistical analysis on if there was a correlation behind higher dollar figure disputes or not. This one is in the hundreds of billions of dollars and is on the back of a split appeals court decision and was submitted by attorneys:

In effect, can a conservator can do whatever it wants with its conservatee's money? Generally speaking, petitions require that there is a circuit split to hear a case. In this one, there isn't a split regarding the rulings over FHFA having unlimited discretionary authority over the NWS. What there is, however, is a split on how to interpret 4617(F). The 11th and 9th circuit courts interpret it correctly and the petition hangs its hat on these as it knocks on the door of the Supreme Court:

Further, the DC Appeals court ruling uproots established solvency law:

Happy Halloween:

I think that the fact 4617(F) is interpreted differently in different jurisdictions lends itself positively to the Supreme Court's willingness to hear this case. This case goes to the heart of solvency law and I find that this, along with the fact Ted Olsen's name is on it, also contributes to the odds of this petition being granted.

Accountability Is What GSE Critics Can't Stand

One of the more recent pieces of good news is that one of the most outspoken senators against Fannie and Freddie is now facing increasing scrutiny:

The parallels here are that Bob Corker publicly advocated shorting Fannie and Freddie and he had a position in Pointer Management, LLC, which did just that. In the case of Fannie and Freddie, the investing public has lost everything. The SCOTUS writ raises a lot of good questions. Is FHFA legally able to direct Fannie and Freddie's profits wherever without cause without judicial review? Lower courts have said yes. These rulings have far-reaching implications in the event that the law HERA was based on (FDIA) is read in a similar fashion by future conservators.

In a conservatorship, a conservator would be able to overlook the conservatee's capital structure and direct money wherever it wants until either it releases the conservatee or receivership commences. The problem here is that bondholders would be furious if the conservator front runs them by transferring all the conservatee's money to a related party leaving the bondholders with pennies or perhaps nothing on the dollar. In effect, that's what's happening with Fannie and Freddie. All the money being taken out of them to pay the government has put their creditors at risk.

Accountability is important to those who don't have the power to direct conservatorship cash flows or leverage their power to put together deals unavailable to the investing public. At the bottom, we need simple principles that we can rely on. The government shouldn't be picking winners and losers because that gives too much power to the people picking and that's just not fair to the rest of us:

That sounds awfully familiar. "That was before I got there," said Melvin L. Watt who was and is still the director of FHFA. Is the fact that something happened during a prior administration reason to prevent the public from being able to see it or challenge it? Apparently so.

Under Seal, Under Wraps, But Not Unknown

There are still thousands of documents that judges have ordered plaintiffs to have access to in the Court of Claims. I anticipate that the government is waiting until the last possible second to fight the most recent order to compel. It's the ultimate slow race.

It is as if there is an active code of omerta. Judge Sweeney in the court of claims originally filed the order about document production under seal. We will soon see it, however, as there are no redactions being made:

The best source to review the documents that have been made public as part of this discovery process is fanniefreddiesecrets.org.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 21688 FMCCP, 7370 FMCCT, 741 FMCKO, 12885 FMCKP, 13135 FNMFN, and 5 FNMFO. These are preferred securities of Fannie and Freddie. I expect that sometime in the next 6 months based on Paulson's commentary that we see a plan like Moelis put into place. It's nice that Paulson puts out updates monthly. Even Paulson outlines the relevance of unsealing documents even though he sees an administrative solution:

One of the best things about what's been happening since 2012 is that many good people have gotten together and fought for justice. The people who are fighting against it are finding that their plan to replace or eliminate Fannie and Freddie don't amount to solutions for multiple reasons.

Fannie and Freddie serve to promote equal opportunity affordable housing and it is unsurprising that the plans that get rid of them increase inequality. Steven T. Mnuchin is no stranger to the mortgage market so we are in good hands. Melvin L. Watt wants a capital buffer. At the end of this year, the political football of 'zero capital' expires and something's got to give.

I expect that as part of any recapitalization at least some preferred shareholders are given the opportunity to participate by converting their shares to commons on a par basis or better. As a non-litigating shareholder of the less liquid preferreds, I'm not sure to what extent I'll get to play a part in that process. These are the things I think about. I continue to get asked about taking a position in commons or preferreds or buying some commons. Considering that commons are no longer at risk of losing everything because of an administrative solution, there's certainly good cause to consider owning some of them. I simply think that what I've got is better because this recapitalization feels more like a restructuring than anything else.