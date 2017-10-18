Walgreens Investors Need Not Fear Amazon: A Deep Due-Diligence Dive (And Huge Insider Buys)

To enter this space, Amazon must overcome many obstacles

The rumor of Amazon's entry into the space is assumed to have caused the stock's tumble

My regular readers are familiar with my lengthy, straight-forward, fact-filled articles. Like Joe Friday in the old TV series Dragnet, I’m a, “Just the facts, ma’am” kinda guy. Considering I’m a retired law enforcement officer, perhaps that’s appropriate.

Occasionally, however, a Socratic analysis can fall short. On rare occasions, satire is a useful tool to drive home a salient point. I ask, therefore, that you bear with me as I unleash my inner Mark Twain/movie reviewer persona. In the end, I believe it will serve you well.

Stick With Me Here, This Is Food For Thought

Perhaps you recall Demolition Man. The movie, set in the not too distant future, depicts a dystopia encompassing much of urban Southern California (San Angeles).

Most of the particulars of the film are not relevant to our investment thesis. Suffice it to say that the citizenry of San Angeles lives a bland but safe existence.

As a consequence of this sheltered but sterile existence, an underground movement is formed, led by Edgar Friendly (Denis Leary).

Edgar Friendly. That’s you and me.

For us, the most important aspect of the film is that Taco Bell has destroyed all competition in the restaurant industry.

You wanna eat in a dive? Go to Taco Bell. You need a midscale restaurant to entertain a business associate. You’re meeting at a Taco Bell. Searching for a restaurant with a first class chef and a sommelier hovering over your table. You will find yourself in a Taco Bell.

In the future, at least in San Angeles, your dining choices will be Taco Bell, Taco Bell, and Taco Bell.

About mid-way through the movie, our hero and heroine (Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock) meet Dr. Cocteau, the ruler of San Angeles, who invites them to…Taco Bell.

(See the two characters behind Dr. Cocteau. Those are the kinda guys that dump great stocks suffering temporary obstacles and buy bad companies when they are grossly overpriced.)

I must give credit to the writers of Demolition Man. At least they confined Taco Bell’s path of destruction to restaurants. The future Taco Bell didn’t destroy the computer industry, wreak havoc on suppliers of furniture and electronics, or ravage purveyors of baby diapers and food supplements. No. Even in a fictional world with the active assistance of a tyrant, Taco Bell executives had the common sense and humility to stick to their area of expertise.

But in the real world, Amazon (AMZN) will eventually destroy everyone!

(That’s the villain played by Wesley Snipes. Sylvester and Sandra eventually put an end to his shenanigans.)

Headwinds Facing Walgreens

Before I dive into Amazon, I need to address a few concerns regarding an investment in Walgreens (WBA). I was surprised by the simplicity of the headwinds Walgreens faces. My research frequently leads me to complex issues confronting companies, but Walgreens is a notable exception.

Aside from the threat of Amazon, the primary concerns when considering a position in Walgreens boil down to (1) the rapidly changing environment currently facing all retail businesses (2) FOREX issues (3) the political and social opposition to rising health care costs and drugs in general.

Walgreens will experience increased pricing pressure from governments and PBMs, changes in Medicare/Medicaid funding and ongoing consolidation throughout the healthcare chain. These issues may create unexpected challenges to Walgreens’ pharmacy operations.

I will not elucidate further on these issues as I believe SA readers are familiar with these concerns and they are not difficult to comprehend.

I will add that Walgreens' share count is burgeoning. While that can largely be attributed to the issuance of stock to cover acquisitions and other initiatives, it should still be acknowledged when considering an investment.

(WBA AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING (QUARTERLY). DATA BY YCHARTS. Via Motley Fool)

Operating margins are under pressure in the company’s retail segment. However, when FOREX is taken into account, the International Retail Pharmacy segment is up 5% YoY.

Now For Amazon

Don’t get me wrong, Amazon is often both effective and impressive; however, I think some are unaware of the company’s many failures. Here is a list, perhaps not comprehensive in nature, of Amazon’s many defeats:

Fire Phone, Destinations (a travel agency), Amazon Local, Amazon Wallet, Amazon Local Register, Music Importer, TestDrive (not to be confused with Amazon's cloud service called AWS Test Drive), Amazon WebPay, Endless.com, Askville, Amazon Webstore, PayPhrase, Amazon Auction, Amazon Giver, Amazon Grapevine, and LivingSocial.

The initiatives listed above include three failed attempts to enter the mobile payments business.

Kozmo.com: (No this isn’t a spin-off of the Jerry Seinfeld series.) With Kozmo, Amazon “invested” $60 million into a get-shampoo-delivered-in-an-hour-for-free-by-a-bike-messenger venture?

Amazon targeted Grubhub (GRUB), a relatively simple business. While the effort can’t be considered a flop, Grubhub’s market share is nearly 5 times that of Amazon’s.

Amazon briefly sold its own premium line of diapers

In fairness to Amazon, a few of the listed businesses were folded into associated ventures that became profitable. On the other hand, a couple of the efforts seem inane. Deliver shampoo by a bike messenger?

I have to ask myself, “If Amazon can’t sell diapers to frantically busy, tech-savvy, young mothers, can they sell prescription drugs to retired senior citizens?”

More importantly, particularly for the purposes of our potential investment in Walgreens, is that entry, let alone dominance in the field held by Walgreens, presents far more obstacles than the businesses listed above.

Analysts that have taken a serious survey of the situation list the following obstacles in Amazon’s path.

It is estimated that it would take from 18 to 24 months to secure the licensing in all 50 states for Amazon to begin drug delivery services.

The concept of mail order pharmacy services is not new. In fact, the field is rather crowded. All of the major Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) offer home delivery, and they dominate the market. Furthermore, mail order penetration has experienced a mild decline over the last five years.

Additionally, the introduction of Maintenance Choice by CVS Caremark (which allows clients to get a 90-day retail prescription at retail instead of by mail for the same cost) resulted in a movement by customers back into retail. A significant percentage of the population truly prefers obtaining prescriptions in a retail pharmacy.

On the infrastructure side, Amazon must establish relationships with managed care companies, PBMs and the Medicare Part D plan providers, a daunting task considering the sheer number of entities involved.

The company would have to negotiate with manufacturers and change plan designs with payers to allow payment via Amazon.

Amazon lacks associations with health insurers and medical care providers that aid entry into the market.

It is prohibited for many prescription medications to be transported via mail.

The majority of prescriptions consumers receive through the mail are low margin generics. Amazon’s raison d'être is arguably the company’s ability to undercut others’ margins. There simply isn’t a lot of margin to undercut in this business.

The three largest PBMs process over one billion claims annually. The scale of the PBMs allows for the negotiation of attractive rebates/discounts with manufacturers as well as more lucrative reimbursement terms with retail pharmacies. Retailers’ agreements with PBMs cover lengthy time spans.

Approximately 89% of adults 65 years or older use at least one prescription in a 30 day period. This compares to 67% in the 45-64 year age group and 38% in those ages 18-44.

Furthermore, those 65 and over fill 20 to 25 prescriptions per year, versus and an average of 13 for those below the age of 50.

I think it is reasonable to assume that Amazon has greater appeal to those in a younger age cohort and that the less tech-savvy will be more likely to gravitate towards conventional drug distribution methods. Here is a telling statistic: only 42% of those over the age of 65 use a smartphone!

Walgreens is the largest purchaser of generic drugs in the world followed by CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Cardinal Health (CAH). Amazon would have to travel a long road to gain the volumes needed to meet, let alone undercut, the discount purchasing power of these established firms.

One need look no further than Wal-Mart’s (WMT) $4 generic program. Initiated in 2006, it hasn’t torpedoed the likes of Walgreens or CVS.

Brand manufacturers offer minimal price negotiations.

Generics are already a commodity product. One must question how deep a discount Amazon can offer in comparison to Walgreens.

Ninety percent of prescriptions are covered by some type of third-party insurer. Amazon has to work their way into that system(S).

Ironically, Walgreens serves as a reminder as to why Amazon faces an uphill battle. Walgreens attempted to build an in-house distribution team a few years back. The effort was scuttled when the company determined drug manufacturers only wanted to deal with drug distributors.

Here’s another consideration. Walgreens survived Wal-Mart (WMT). Investors focus on Amazon, but there was a time when Wal-Mart was the great disruptor of everything retail.

How does Walgreens compare to the mighty Wal-Mart? Once Walgreens digests the Rite Aid (RAD) acquisition, the company should have roughly three times the prescription revenues.

Perhaps the most important consideration is this: Walgreens partnership with AmerisourceBergen (ABC) (Walgreens owns roughly a quarter of ABC shares) makes them the largest buyer of generic drugs in the world. Amazon’s opportunity, if it has one, will be in the field of generic drugs. Once again, how will they undercut Walgreens’ pricing advantage?

Why Should I Consider An Investment In Walgreens?

Walgreens comes close to being recession proof. Take a look at the company’s EPS and dividend growth during the Great Recession.

Year Annual Dividend % increase EPS Percent increase (decrease)

2007 $0.35 $2.03

2008 $0.42 20% $2.17 6.9%

2009 $0.50 19% $2.02 (7.2%)

2010 $0.63 26% $2.16 6.9%

2011 $0.80 27% $2.64 22%

The company now boasts its highest yield since 2013…

(Source: GuruFocus via SA contributor Ian Bezek)

Walgreens’ metrics compare favorably to industry averages…

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus via SA contributor Simply Safe Dividends)

…while Walgreens Global reach is unrivaled.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation,

Walgreens has stores in ~25 countries with 4,500 locations overseas.

With a presence in 19 European nations, Walgreens is one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor in Europe.

In the second quarter of 2017, the company reported the highest quarterly growth rate in over seven years…

(Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation),

…but the third quarter was even better.

(Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation),

(Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation),

Walgreens has healthy FCF…

(Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation),

…with $11.45 cash per share, a long-term debt of 0.5 and a Current Ratio of 1.3, the company enjoys a sound financial position.

Wall Street analysts are projecting 11.2% earnings growth for Walgreens over the next year.

Walgreens boasts the 17th largest US ecommerce site with nearly $1.9 billion in sales.

Walgreens ranks ahead of Lowe’s (LOW), Victoria’s Secret (L Brand) (LB), Nike (NKE) and Neiman Marcus, to name but a few.

The company’s ecommerce sales are roughly 3 quarters as large as Target’s (TGT).

Old But (Really) Good News

I believe the following has been grossly underestimated by commentators. I encourage readers to click the links at the end of this thesis to learn more.

Roughly a year ago, Walgreens made a major strategic move. The company announced a long-term alliance with Prime Therapeutics, the nation’s fourth-largest PBM. The two companies formed AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, which operates central specialty pharmacy and mail services. Legally the business is a subsidiary of Walgreens.

Prime is owned by 14 not-for-profit Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans and acts as a pass-through PBM for its 14 “owner clients” as well as six additional plans and direct employer groups.

Prior to the partnership with Walgreens, Prime served 22 million beneficiaries, managed $22.5 billion in drug spend and handled 337 million adjusted claims.

A month after AllianceRx was formed, Express Scripts replaced CVS with Walgreens in their Tricare network. Tricare provides services to active duty and retired military members and their families.

The deal added 9.4 million members to Walgreen’s network while the Prime Therapeutics partnership added 22 million members.

Massive Insider Purchases

Officer Date Shares Cost per Total cost Total Holdings

Babiak, J 02/17 600 $80.68 $48.4K 600

Barra, O 02/17 124K $80.48-80.96 $10 M 1,697,438

Pessina, S 11/16 2.0 M $81.41 $162.8M 143,089,025

(Data: Scottrade)

A Quick Survey Of The Rite Aid Acquisition

The Rite Aid Acquisition will add 1,932 retail stores to their portfolio. Walgreens expects $300 million in annual synergies to be realized by the end of 2022. The deal isn’t expected to improve results until the second half of fiscal 2018.

Five billion in cash originally dedicated to the previously proposed acquisition of the entire company will likely be dedicated to a share buyback program.

A Word On The Dividend

There has been concern regarding the dividend, as the rate of the annual increase has slackened over the past two years. I attribute this to the burgeoning share count and the cost of initiatives designed to power the company forward. It should be noted that the increase in the float is largely due to the issuance of shares to fund those same strategies. Despite the lesser increases (5% this year, 7% in the prior year) the dividend is still advancing at a pace faster than inflation. I anticipate the company will reward investors with more lucrative increases in the near future, although I question whether Walgreens' annual dividends will ever match the 20% plus gains common in the past.

With a payout ratio a hair above 56% and a dividend coverage ratio above 175%, I consider the dividend secure.

Management

The more sophisticated I become as an investor, the more importance I attach to a firm’s management.

In 2014 there was a major shakeup at Walgreens. Several of the firm's top executives left the company.

Since that time, Stefano Pessina has been the firm's CEO and executive director. These positions have undoubtedly given him an iron grip over the firm.

His extensive and successful history in operating Europe's largest retail pharmacy is a positive for Walgreens' future strategic direction. However, as yet I would view him as a question mark. For one, it may take Mr. Pessina some time to understand the ins and outs of the U.S. healthcare and retail markets.

I am heartened, however, by Pessina’s position as the majority shareholder. Pessina currently holds over 143 million shares of Walgreens and purchased 2 million shares in November of 2016. I think it is reasonable to believe Pessina’s interests are aligned with shareholders.

Final Thoughts

Obviously, I don’t view Amazon as a major threat to Walgreens, let alone an existential nature. Could I be wrong in that regard? Of course, I could. I’ll never claim infallibility. But I have placed a small wager of sorts on Walgreens with a recent purchase very near the current price. I hold less than a half position in the stock. I am concerned the shares could fall further, particularly since we are nearing the tax harvesting season. Should the name continue to drop, I will almost certainly add more. Should it sprint upwards, I might treat this purchase as a trade.

As does any retail establishment in this environment, Walgreens faces real headwinds. However, demographics in the form of an aging population, reliant on prescription medications, serve as a strong and increasing tailwind.

In my opinion, investors should view the current situation as an opportunity to acquire a solid, low risk, classical DGI investment.

Regular readers know I occasionally venture into somewhat risky investments. Each is a carefully considered calculated risk; however, the foundation of my portfolio is composed of stolid, solid DGI investments. My strategy hearkens back to the old story of the tortoise and the hare. Slow but steady wins the race.

One More Thing

