Hotel REIT Opportunity, 12% FFO Yield, Insiders Are Buying

Trading at only 8x FFO multiple and a 6.0% yield, the valuation is not reflective of the superior quality of this REIT.

The portfolio is solid, the balance sheet reasonable, but most importantly, the management team is excellent and very well aligned with shareholders.

Hersha is one of the best run hotel REITs, and we find it very underrated.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-authors Jussi Askola and Philip Mause.

“Quality Value” vs. “Deep Value”: management matters the most over the long run

Whenever we look at very cyclical industries such as the hotel industry, we often prefer to favor the highest quality names with superior fundamentals over the rest. Over the years, we have observed that “quality value” often ends up outperforming “deep value” names in the REIT sector due to the compounding effect of growth and prudent capital allocation.

We often make exceptions to this rule as it was the case with Class B malls such as CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG), but given the higher price volatility of the hotel sector, we prefer to invest into quality REITs that are managed by a superior team.

This is well reflective of Hersha Hospitality (HT), which is in our opinion a very under-rated small cap hotel REIT that is managed to perfection by a management team that has a great sense of fiduciary responsibility. Back in November last year, HDO Author Jussi Askola went as far as to argue that Hersha may possess the best management team of the whole industry. His observations were based on the fact that management makes it its objective to create value to shareholders, that is "value creation" at a much higher level relative to the average REIT. While all conflicts of interests can never be fully eliminated, Hersha’s management has proven to remain laser-focused on its shareholders' interest year after year. This is no surprise when you consider that the management is one of the largest owner of shares today and keeps buying more and more as time passes by.

A great example of being "shareholder friendly" is the recent decision by management to sell key properties and use the proceeds to buy back a significant number of discounted shares. Selling properties at NAV to buy back shares trading below NAV is very accreditive to shareholders and yet remains a very unusual step taken by many property REITs managers as it often goes against the interest of management. By buying back shares, the REIT essentially becomes smaller in "market cap" which may make it more difficult to justify higher management salaries or incentive fees. This is why it requires a management team with a real “owner mindset” to take such decisions, and it is really this sense of fiduciary responsibility that sets Hersha apart from other Hotel REITs.

An Above Average Quality REIT

When evaluating the quality of a REIT, we look at a combination of three factors:

Portfolio quality: Representing the underlying investments and their risk-to-reward profile.

Balance sheet quality: Representing the strength of the balance sheet and the level of debt.

Management quality: representing the body responsible for the investment and financing decisions.

In the introductory part of this report, we gave an example of one of many situations whereby management has put shareholders interest before its own. Furthermore, management owns a significant number of shares of their own company, and therefore we are satisfied with the fact that Hersha has a high-quality management team, which we will go into more details further down in our report.

Looking into the portfolio, we quickly come to the conclusion that this is a high quality property portfolio due to strong property-level fundamentals.

Portfolio: High Barrier Markets, High Growth Properties

Hersha owns today 51 hotels totaling close to 9,000 rooms located in high-barrier markets such as New York, Washington DC, Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Diego, and other select cities. Most hotels are strategically positioned in central business districts, and dense metropolitan centers of regions enjoying superior growth as a combination of strong demand growth and limited new supply.

A more comprehensive geographical map of Hersha's properties can be viewed in the map below:

Source: Hersha Presentation

This concentration on Prime Locations provides a combination of high absolute RevPAR, outperformance across its six key markets and industry-leading margins and cash flow generation. Put simply, we are talking about a quality portfolio. Smart real estate investors know that being in the prime locations is possibly "the key ingredient" to maximizing profits.

The main focus of Hersha is to put on upscale and upper upscale properties with category-killing brands (77% branded), in addition to independent lifestyle hotels (23% independent), which represents one of the highest growth sectors of hospitality.

Source: Hersha Presentation

The investment strategy is also expecting to lower long-term risk as the residual value of its properties is expected to appreciate over time. Sure, hotel valuations are volatile, but over time, a property located in Manhattan is more likely to appreciate than depreciate because of simple demographic issues.

The historic track record of this approach is excellent as evidenced by the premium RevPAR growth through cycles:

Source: Hersha Website

Since 1999, RevPAR has grown at a rate of 8-9%, resulting in strong FFO and dividend per share growth.

In the last years, the portfolio has been in transition with many properties sold and new ones purchased. According to the management, the portfolio is now refined, polished, and positioned to generate significant free cash flow growth going forward.

Balance Sheet: Adequate Leverage Ratio, Good Liquidity Position

The capital structure is not very conservative, but not excessively aggressive either. Hersha recently secured a new term loan to address its 2017 and 2018 debt maturities, saving approximately $7 million in interest expense per year. The company also reduced its net leverage by approx. $65 million in 2016 by means of asset dispositions.

Today, we do not believe the amount of debt to be an issue, and we note that the debt service is very well covered by free cash flow.

Source: Hersha Presentation

Debt service, including principal amortization and interest expenses, represented only about 25% of the Adj. EBITDA as of 2016, and it is therefore unlikely to become an issue even in a declining RevPAR environment. These numbers are a little dated (2016), but it gives nonetheless a good indication of adequate leverage and good solvency as the figures have not materially changed since then.

This also implies that the dividend payment seems sustainable. At today's price, the dividend yield amounts to an attractive 6% yield with a conservative AFFO payout ratio that is below 50%. The high retention rate allows the REIT to maintain a good liquidity position and may permit further dividend increases. We expect the current dividend payment to increase in the next years in line with the FFO growth.

Capital Gains on Asset Sales

Hersha has achieved significant capital gains on its asset sales. During the past 8.4 years, asset dispositions achieved a weighted average unlevered IRR returns of 14.6% as shown in the table below:

Near and Mid-Term Growth Prospects

Over the short run, the growth will remain relatively low due to the dilution created by property sales. Over the long run, this is however very beneficial as lower growth property proceeds are reinvested in higher growth assets.

Since 2012, Hersha has sold approx. $1.3 billion of hotels, recycling capital into accretive share repurchases and higher growth acquisitions. Across the last five years, these proceeds have enabled the Company to repurchase $195.2 million of its own stock, representing 17.6% of shares outstanding, while increasing the common dividend by 17%. It also paid a $0.20/share special dividend in January 2017 as a result of $640 million worth of asset sales: once again demonstrating the “owner mindset” of the management.

Today, as the portfolio recycling approaches its end, the management expects “significant” growth going forward. The 2017 year started very well with AFFO being up 7.1% in the first quarter compared to last year. At that time, the CEO made the following note concerning the first quarter performance:

During the first quarter, Hersha remained very active with its capital recycling strategy, continuing to improve the Company’s high-quality, transient-focused portfolio and positioning it for strong growth… We are confident that our best-in-class capital allocation and scaled operational capabilities across our unique portfolio of well-located, transient-oriented hotels creates significant value. ”From Jay Shah, CEO of Hersha

Later, in the second quarter of 2017, management declared that it had finally fully completed its capital recycling program and adjusted its 2017 guidance upward:

Source: Second Quarter Results

Impact of the Hurricanes

Hersha’s South Florida portfolio contains six hotels that were closed ahead of Hurricane Irma following mandatory evacuations in each of their respective counties. On October 4, 2017, management gave preliminary assessments of the financial impacts of Hurricane Irma. The Company anticipates about $7 million of lost EBITDA for the year 2017. Even factoring in this $7 million loss, HT should be able to beat its initial 2017 guidance in the table above.

A Lower US Dollar is playing in favor of Hersha

Due to the key location of Hersha's hotels, being in major metropolitan cities, demand for the company's hotels by international travelers is high. The U.S. Dollar has weakened significantly year to date against all major currencies, including the Euro, Pound, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and Mexican Peso.

As a result, HT's anticipation in international client demand could increase in key markets, while also relieving recent pricing pressure seen by a strong Dollar during the first half of 2017.

High Quality on SALE

In our opinion, Hersha is a true case of superior REIT sold at an inferior valuation. Everything points out to a well-managed REIT owning superior assets, and yet it trades at a sizable discount to its peers:





Source: NAREIT

Currently, the shares sell for 8.1 times expected FFO compared to 10.25 times for the broad hotel REIT sector. Is this 20% discount justified? We do not think so, and we see upside potential here.

Furthermore, at 8.1 times FFO, the company generates a 12.3% cash returns, out of which, it only pays a 6% dividend, resulting in a dividend coverage of over 200%.

Sure, the near-term outlook may not be as “exciting” as some other names, but the long-term positioning of the assets seems very bright. In fact, we would argue that the management alone deserves a premium valuation as over the long run, it is management actions that will determine the amount of shareholder value creation. We have full confidence in Hersha’s management team and believe that it will keep outperforming its peers over longer time periods.

So, why is Hersha trading at a discount to peers? Firstly, we would speculate that investors may have become impatient during the capital recycling program which caused a period of zero growth as asset dispositions caused dilution. Secondly, investors may dislike the relatively high exposure to New York City as it has been a relatively difficult hotel market in the last years. Occupancy in NYC is consistently high - especially in Manhattan but also in other boroughs. And, while average daily rates are among the highest in the country, operators have difficulty raising rates due to larger than average supply. And, on top of these issues, New York is the most unionized hotel market in the city, which translates into high operating costs.

However, investors should note that the capital recycling program is over since the latest sale of NYC assets and that the exposure to the city has been materially diminished, while the long-term prospects remain attractive despite the recent decline in market RevPAR.

Hersha anticipates the NYC market to improve in 2017, as new supply deliveries are expected to be less than in 2016. Hersha estimates new supply growth of 3.2% in 2017. Moreover, it is also noteworthy that while market RevPAR slightly decline in NYC, Hersha’s portfolio grew its RevPAR by 1% in the first quarter of 2017, outperforming its market by over 300 bps.

While we cannot predict the future growth of RevPAR, it is still clear that lots of fear is priced in today. If FFO keeps growing as we anticipate, we believe it will serve as a catalyst and expand the currently low FFO multiple. Since lots of the risks seem to be priced in, we also believe that the downside is somewhat reduced in case a downturn were to materialize.

Insiders are Buying!

Insiders seem to agree with the thesis and believe the stock to be undervalued as they continue to hold a fairly significant amount of shares, representing about 5.8% of the market capitalization. Moreover, they have frequently bought shares personally in the open market during the last years and undertaken a massive buyback program demonstrating their belief that the stock is undervalued. Looking at the high volume traders (insiders) of the last six months, we find 10 BUY orders and 0 SELL orders:

Source: Hersha Investor Relations

Hersha has outperformed since its IPO

A solid management that is aligned with shareholders really counts. The proof is evident in the performance of the share price and returns. Since its IPO in 1999, HT share price has returned 267% as of December 31, 2016, outperforming the S&P 500 index by over 100%. The stock also outperformed the NAREIT Property REIT index, and several other widely held companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG), IBM (IBM), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Source: Hersha Website

Conclusion

Hersha remains undervalued and underappreciated for its higher quality profile. We feel confident that Hersha’s superior management will set this REIT apart from its competitors over the long run. The portfolio is impressive, the balance sheet adequate, and the management truly top notch. The 6% dividend yield is very well covered and has room for substantial growth going forward as FFO growth picks up. Massive share buy-backs recently took place, and the insiders are well aligned. They know better than anyone else what is happening at the company, and if they believe that shares are mispriced, we feel confident that our thesis has some sense to it.

That said, keep in mind that Hotel REITs are subject to higher price volatility than most other Property REITs, and so you should not expect low volatility from Hersha. Over the long run, we however think that the shares will produce very satisfying results for shareholders buying shares at today’s market price.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.