This Time It's Different

I can’t tell you how many times I have heard this faith-based assessment during my last 50 years of trading.



It almost always ends in tears.



But this time, things REALLY may be different.



Look back at every bear market over the last century, and every one was triggered by a recession.



There were only two causes of recessions: a spike in interest rates or a spike in oil prices.



And here is the problem.



There is absolute no chance of either of these happening in the foreseeable future.



The world is laboring under a cash glut, with companies generating record profits faster than individuals, corporations, or governments can spend them.

That’s why 10-year Treasury bonds (TLT) are still hugging all-time lows at 2.32% in the eighth year of an economic recovery.



We also are now three years into a huge oil glut, thanks to the emergence of fracking technology, the rise of alternatives, and the looming breakup of OPEC.



This has enabled the US to approach energy independence for the first time since WWII.



No recession means that stock prices will continue to appreciate indefinitely at a 10% annual rate, including dividends.



That would certainly suit my IRA, 401k, and pension plan.



Yours too, I bet.



But if you believe that, I have a few bridges I’d like to sell you second hand (I’m thinking London, Brooklyn, and the Golden Gate).



So if the epic twin gluts assure that we aren’t going to get a conventional recession, where will the unconventional economic slowdown come from?



My bet is peaking asset prices.



Yes, the mere fact asset prices are too high and have gone too far, especially stocks and San Francisco real estate, could be the cause of the next recession.



It’s easy to see how this could happen.



Knock 25% off the stock market, and you’d easily trigger another financial crisis.



Massive debts used to buy stocks would have to be called in.



Highly leveraged derivatives would explode. The $3 trillion ETF market would implode and go penny bid for many securities.



Chop 20% of off real estate prices and all of the home equity created over the last couple of years vaporizes. No more refis, no more home equity loans, goodbye construction jobs.



The economy would lose some pretty major supports. Like all of them.



Wages start to fall again, and unemployment rises sharply.



And here is the scary thing.



How high is too high?



Such a recession triggering apex in asset prices could be reached at any time.



No bad news is needed, no surprise geopolitical event, no string of terrible earnings reports, not even a presidential tweet.



Stocks would simply fall of their own weight.



This, by the way, is exactly how the Tokyo stock market peaked out on the last trading day of 1989.



All you needed was for the calendar to turn a page to bring the party to a close. Some 28 years later, and the Nikkei Average barely recovered HALF of its old highs.



Here is the other difficult part of this analysis.



Such an asset-based recession and bear market could still be several years off.



As I have argued vociferously for the last eight years, as long as interest rates stay close to zero, there is just nothing else for investors to buy.



So far, so good.



And with the Federal Funds rate today at 1.11%, after FOUR discount rate rises of 25 basis points each, we are still within a rounding rate of zero interest rates.



I heard recently that my friend, Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett, predicted a Dow Average of 1 million in 100 years.



My first thought was as to why he had turned so bearish.



That lofty target only assumes a 4.5% annualized return with stock dividends.



And it will be earned with a gale force tailwind of hyper accelerating technologies and burgeoning artificial intelligence.



That compares to a 17% return for the past five years with the assist of only lukewarm economic growth.

So, higher we must go, probably to an S&P 500 (SPX) of $2,600 by the end of this year, $2,800 in 2018, and $3,000 in 2019.



After that, the market is seriously going to have to consider Weight Watchers.



Here’s the most reliable predictor of a market top. The second you go fully invested and get you last dollar into the market, it will end.



Sound familiar?

