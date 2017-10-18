JPMorgan Chase To Acquire WePay For Small Business Payments

The deal promises to expand JPM's efforts to more deeply integrate its banking services into millions of small businesses.

WePay has developed a family of payment processing and related APIs that developers can integrate in a variety of applications.

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire WePay for an undisclosed sum, although reported to be above $220 million.

Quick Take

JPMorgan Chase Co. (JPM) has announced an agreement to acquire WePay for an undisclosed amount.

WePay has created and integrated payments platform optimized for application developers who seek an easy onboarding and payment processing system.

JPM is executing an apparent strategy to offer more integration points for businesses of all sizes as it seeks to more deeply embed its services into business transactions.

Target Company

Redwood City, California-based WePay was founded in 2008 to make it easier for online marketplaces and businesses to provide payment processing integrated within their application.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Bill Clerico, who was previously an investment banker at Jefferies & Company.

Below is an overview video of WePay’s mobile system:

(Source: wepayofficial)

WePay’s primary offerings include:

Merchant onboarding

Payment processing

Payouts

Risk/Compliance

Mobile

International

WePay’s investors funded approximately $74 million in private investment to-date and include a large syndicate of venture capital, corporate and individual investors.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and JPM didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

An unconfirmed report in the Wall Street Journal indicated ‘the price above the roughly $220 million valuation that...WePay achieved in a 2015 fundraising.’

The acquisition of WePay is one of few such deals for JPM. It previously acquired MCX, a network of large merchants.

WePay’s APIs make it easier for business application makers and ISVs to integrate payments into their applications.

As JPM stated in the deal announcement, the addition of WePay will provide the following three main benefits,

Software providers will be able to provide instant onboarding to small business clients no matter how they take payments - in store, online, or on-the-go, with the backing and fraud protection of Chase. Chase and WePay will allow merchants to accept payments instantly and get paid faster so they never lose a sale Software platforms will be able to easily become payment facilitators or third party payment processors

Notably, JPM seems just as intent on fostering ‘collaborations’ with promising startups, rather than just investing in or acquiring them.

It touted its connections to Bill.com and OnDeck as evidence of its collaboration-centric approach.

With this deal and the previous acquisition of MCX, JPM appears to be executing a strategy of tighter integration of payments and related services with businesses of all sizes.

This makes sense since it creates a tighter and more valuable relationship between the bank and its customers. Once integrated into applications, it is a much bigger decision to remove that integration and move to another integration provider.

WePay will also serve as JPM’s ‘payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley.’

