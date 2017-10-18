Winnebago Earnings Preview

Winnebago (WGO) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect the company to deliver revenue of $441.99 million and EPS of $0.70. The revenue estimate implies a 7% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Organic Growth

Winnebago designs, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Motorhomes generally provide living accommodations for up to seven people. Towables are used as temporary living conditions for recreational travel. The company's revenue for the quarter ended May 2017 was up an eye-popping 75%. Winnebago benefited from the $521 million acquisition of Grand Design. The transaction closed in November 2016 so this quarter's results will not be on an apples-to-apples basis.

For the quarter ended May 2017 revenue from Towables was up 824%, driven by the acquisition of Grand Design. Revenue from Motor Homes actually fell 2%.

Financial markets continue to reach record highs each week. This might be to the benefit of companies like Winnebago with outsized growth. Deliveries for Towables were up 518%, while deliveries for Motor Homes actually fell 4%. Motor Homes is 50% of Winnebago's total sales. The quality of the company's revenue and earnings growth could matter at some point, though it likely will not matter this quarter.

The success of the Grand Designs acquisition will depend on the company's ability to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with customers. While the company gained economies of scale from the Grand Design deal, EBITDA margins only improved to 10% from 7% in the year earlier period. As the disruption in the business subsides I expect Winnebago to become more efficient and expand margins even further this quarter.

Backlog Could Become A Thorn

The lifeblood of an RV business is its backlog. The backlog has helped investors get comfortable with the ability of Winnebago and Thor (THO) to deliver consistent earnings over the past few years. Winnebago had a backlog of 10,300 units at the end of the quarter. In May it delivered 2,792 units from Motor Homes and 7,451 from Towables. Based on May's deliverables, the company's backlog for Motor Homes and Towables as a percentage of deliverables was 59% and 116%, respectively. That implies another quarter of deliverables is in the bag for the Towables segment, yet Motor Homes likely needs to add new sales to keep pace with last quarter's deliverables.

Revenue is expected to be down sequentially, so the deliverables baked into expectations also are likely lower. Secondly, RV shipments for the entire industry continue to be white hot. They have grown at double-digit rates for several quarters. August 2017 shipments were 45,031 - a record for the month of August and up 25% Y/Y. Rising tides lift all boats so Winnebago should able to replenish its backlog this month. However, the declining backlog for Motor Homes could become a point of emphasis by the first half of 2018.

Conclusion

WGO is up about 57% Y/Y and trades at nearly 9x run-rate EBITDA. The white hot RV market should drive revenue and earnings this quarter. I currently rate the stock a hold given the potential slow down in organic growth.