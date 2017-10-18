ConocoPhillips - How High Can It Go?

I recommend COP as a long-term hold. The stock is closed to its long-term resistance. It is time to take some profit off the table.

The third-quarter will be weak, both in efficiency and production results, with probably a total production of 1,355K Boep/d at the midpoint.

ConocoPhillips released its second-quarter results on July 27, 2017. Production was 1,437 K Boep/d down 9.8% quarter over quarter. Revenues were up 14.3% compared to 1Q'17.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) is a large cap E&P company with a market capitalization of $61.7 billion as of today. One important criteria when it comes to investing in such an oil and gas company is its financial health and level of resilience against a volatile oil environment.

The company is clearly in the process of transforming itself. It is selling large chunks of its gas assets in the US Shale for a total of $16 billion in 2017 - cash that will be used to reduce long-term debt to a reasonable level and buy back a large amount of its own shares, as we will see below.

COP data by YCharts

The gas assets remaining will account for less than 10% of the company's total portfolio.

Most of the assets sold or about to be sold in the lower 48 US states are considered as "gas heavy" and they no longer compete for capital. However, these divestitures and normal field decline will affect production starting third quarter 2017.

COP is a well-balanced company, but the stock is now reaching an overbought situation.

Case 3: ConocoPhillips - Stock Analysis

COP has rallied quickly in the previous month. The stock is not likely to remain at such a high level according to technical indicators and historic price. A very strong resistance has been established in $50.50.

The only possible catalyst remaining for a positive breakout should be the oil prices trading above $60 per barrel and it is unlikely, in my opinion. The next support is around $46, at which point the stock will turn attractive again.

Financial Table

ConocoPhillips 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.00 8.66 7.51 6.77 5.02 5.58 6.52 7.25 7.77 8.88 Net Income in $ Billion 0.27 −0.18 −1.07 −3.45 −1.47 −1.07 −1.04 −0.04 0.59 3.44 EBITDA $ Billion 1.98 2.45 0.77 −2.40 0.30 1.00 1.11 2.37 2.06 −2.43 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.4% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.5% 38.7% EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 −0.15 −0.87 −2.78 −1.18 −0.86 −0.84 −0.03 0.47 −2.78 Cash from operations in $ Million 2,068 1,974 1,934 1,596 421 1,259 1,280 1,443 1,790 1,751 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 3,332 2,407 2,174 2,137 1,821 1,133 916 999 966 1,020 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −1,264 −433 −240 −541 −1,400 126 364 444 824 731 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 2.66 3.81 2.41 2.37 5.17 4.15 4.32 3.66 3.36 11.80 Long term Debt in $ Billion 22.51 24.92 24.89 24.88 29.46 28.68 28.69 27.28 26.44 23.47 Dividend per share in $ 0.73 0.73 0.74 0.74 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.265 0.265 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.25 1.24 1.24 1.24 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.24 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 1,610 1,595 1,554 1,599 1,578 1,546 1,557 1,596 1,593 1,437 Global liquid price ($/b) 48.05 58.00 46.41 40.35 31.47 42.72 43.21 47.05 50.97 48.16 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.72 3.90 3.87 3.36 2.99 2.49 3.05 3.44 3.84 3.83

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues.

Total revenues have increased steadily since 2Q'16 and are up 59% year over year.



2 - Free Cash flow.

The company is generating a very strong free cash flow totaling $2.363 billion on a year basis according to Ychart, which is sufficient to cover dividends and shares buyback. 3 - Quarterly production.

Production per segment:

Segment 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil production in K Bop/d 601 590 NGL in K Bop/d 134 127 Bitumen in K Bop/d 223 137 Natural gas in MMCf/d 3,809 3,499

Production in 2Q'17 declined 6.4% compared to 2Q'16. However, according to Marketrealist, when adjusted for asset dispositions of 278K Boe/d in 2017 and 429 K Boe/d in 2016, production in 2Q17 was higher by 4% compared to 2Q16.

Oil Production per location 1Q'17/2Q'17 (Not including "equity affiliate") in K bop/d.

Oil production represents 41.1% of the total oil production of the company.

Texas Panhandle gas asset sale

Sale of the Panhandle assets for $184 million on September 29, 2017. The company expects to achieve $16 billion in asset sales in 2017. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed when ConocoPhillips made the original announcement in August and it remains undisclosed.

Production averaged about 8k Boep in 2016. Most of that was gas. The assets represent roughly 830,000 leasehold acres with 43,000 net mineral acres, containing about 1900 wells.

Don Wallette said also on the Q2 earnings call that the company is "progressing the sale" of its position in the Anadarko basin in western and central Oklahoma (Hugoton gas formation and deeper liquids-rich, tight-gas Redfork, Granite Wash, Atoka and Morrow formations). After this second sale is completed, total production in the Texas Panhandle/Anadarko region represents about 22K Boepd in 2016.

ConocoPhillips made significant asset sales this year, starting with the $13.3 billion exit from the Alberta oil sands and the $3 billion sale of its assets in the San Juan basin to Hilcorp, and the $305 million sale of its Barnett shale asset to an affiliate of Miller Thomson & Partners. The sales are expected to be completed in the third-quarter.

Debt situation

Net Debt is $11.7 billion, which is still high, but the company is committed to reducing the long-term debt to less than $20 billion.

Don Wallette CFO indicated in the conference call:

I'll also note that after the quarter closed, we paid off our 2019 term loan and issued notice for additional bond redemptions. As a result, we expect to record a further $2.5 billion reduction in debt during the third quarter. Our balance sheet debt will stand at less than $20 billion by year-end.

The ratio EV/EBITDA is estimated to be x 8.77 in 2017 but will be reduced to x 7.27 in 2018.

Analysis

ConocoPhillips released its second-quarter results on July 27, 2017. Production was 1,437 K Boep/d down 9.8% quarter over quarter. Revenues were up 14.3% compared to 1Q'17. Production was lower due to asset sales as explained above.

The surge in crude oil, due to the implementation of OPEC production cuts came to a halt as the US oil production and inventory levels rose sharply in the second quarter.

As a result, the WTI crude oil prices dropped from an average of $51.83 per barrel in 1Q'2017 (MMBTU, $3.32), to $48.24 per barrel in 2Q'2017 (MMBTU, $3.18). The oil price is expected to remain at the 2Q'17 level in 3Q'17.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

3Q'17 and 2017 production expectations

For the third quarter 2017, COP has indicated guidance range of 1,170K Boep/d to 1,210K Boep/d (excluding Libya) or 1,190K Boep/d at the midpoint. The lower production reflects forecasted impacts from COP’s planned asset sales of San Juan Basin, Barnett, and the Texas Panhandle dispositions.

COP’s full-year production is expected to range between 1,340K Boep/d to 1,370K Boep/d or 1,355K Boep/d at the midpoint.

Conclusion

I recommend COP as a long term hold, at least until the release of the 3Q'17. COP is reaching is long term resistance now, and it is important to use this situation as an opportunity to take some profit off the table.

