McDonald May Fall Victim Of Historically Low Interest Rates

Stock price, backed by equity repurchases and passive investments, has recently reached the highest level of ever.

As other players in the QSR sector, McDonald has in place a multiyear refranchising strategy.

The first aspect that worth noting about McDonald (MCD) is that sales from company-operated sales are progressively losing steam in respect of franchised revenues (based on rents, royalties and fees) since the end of 2007.

The whole process was initially originated from the “Latam” sale, just one year before the beginning of the last great recession. At that time the Company sold to a developmental licensee organization its businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and 13 other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, which totaled 1,571 restaurants, recording an impairment charge of $1.7 B.

Since then, as you may see from the following graph, the ratio of company-operated sales over total revenues has progressively fallen from 72.9% to its current level of 60.4%. During the same period of time, sales of restaurant businesses and property have constantly been higher than purchases and have marked a steep progression from 2015. At the beginning of 2015 indeed, initial steps in the Mcdonald’s turnaround plan were announced under the new CEO Easterbrook: refranchise 3,500 restaurants by the end of 2018; accelerate and increase global franchised percentage from 81% to 90%; deliver $300 M in net annual G&A savings; return $8 to $9 B to shareholders by the end of 2015 and reach by the end of the following year the top end of the Company’s 3-year $18 to $20 B cash return to shareholders target.

On that occasion (May 04, 2015), McDonald's Chief Administrative Officer Pete Bensen said:

Our new, more heavily-franchised business model will generate more stable and predictable revenue and cash flow streams and will require a less resource-intensive support structure.

As we restructure our organization and instill greater customer focus, McDonald's turnaround will be governed by stronger financial discipline, faster decision making and clear management accountability.

Early November 2015 the plan was updated: the target on refranchising was raised to 4,000 restaurants; the global franchised percentage increased to 93% by the end of 2018 with a new longer-term goal of being 95% franchised; net annual G&A savings - target increased to $500 M; dividend was increased and cash return to shareholders target was increased to $30 B for the three-year period ending 2016 to be founded with incremental debt for the vast majority.

On that occasion (November 10, 2015), McDonald's Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said:

We continuously review the efficiency and optimization of our capital structure as our operating environment and circumstances, such as the current historically low interest rates, continue to evolve. After a thorough evaluation over the last few months, we are optimizing our capital structure by adding a meaningful amount of additional debt.

Elaborated by Plexor, based on MCD data from Sec forms.

Here arises the first question. Total revenues aren’t more stable (since 2015) but falling instead and in my view they are definitely less predictable. Add that a stronger financial discipline is hardly imaginable when the debt/asset ratio, almost constant during the 2003-2013 decade (0.35 on average), is seen in rapid progression from 0.44, as it was at the end of 2014, to the current 0.87 (sector: 0.80) figure and debt is almost used to finance stocks repurchases. Elaborated by Plexor, based on MCD data from Sec forms.

It’s curious because the Company was already aware of the implications of refranchise in 2010 when in its 10-K form it said:

Over the past three years, the Company has continued to optimize its restaurant ownership mix, cash flow and returns through its refranchising strategy. The shift to a greater percent-age of franchised restaurants negatively impacted consolidated revenues as Company-operated sales shifted to franchised sales.

You may find the second statement equally repeated in the last 10-K form and in the 8-K form of Supplemental Information for Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2017.

Based on the last 10-K form, the Company also knows that sales of the franchisees are crucial to its revenues:

The revenues we realize from franchised restaurants are largely dependent on the ability of our franchisees to grow their sales.

The first of March of this year, the Company unveiled its long-term global growth plan.

One of the three pillars of the strategy explicitly recognized some evident challenges:

Regaining customers lost to other QSR competitors. As customers’ expectations increased, McDonald’s simply didn’t keep pace with them.

On that occasion the Company updated its progress in the Turnaround Plan with, among others, a New Cash Return to Shareholders Target of $22 to $24 B for the 3-year period ending 2019.

In my opinion it looks like McDonald is keeping on feeding the shareholders with easy cash from the issue of mounting debt to keep them quiet while waiting to show some clear progressions in sales.

Let me now give a possible explanation of why sales and operating cash flows are pointing to the downward.

The answer is easy: McDonald is better than its franchisees at managing the business. The more is the refranchising the less are the results.

Firstly note that in the recent years sales per company-operated restaurant are improving against flat revenues per franchise restaurant. (Note that franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company but they are the basis on which the Company calculates and records franchised revenues. So franchised sales and franchised revenues are two different concepts.)

Elaborated by Plexor, based on MCD data from Sec forms.

Secondly note that, if you look at franchised sales, apparently franchisees are doing better than the Company. In recent years, indeed, franchised sales are improving while company-operated sales are falling.

Elaborated by Plexor, based on MCD data from Sec forms.

But if you consider sales per restaurant, then it is evident that since 2006 company-operating restaurant are doing better than franchised restaurants.

Elaborated by Plexor, based on MCD data from Sec forms.

What surprises the most is the degree of refranchising present in the sector and the widespread ambition to be among the most franchised companies: as a way to “reduce volatility” (Yum!);

source: 2016 Yum Analyst Meeing YUM. N ote that Panera Bread - PNRA - announced on April 5 of this year a definitive merger agreement with the JAB Holding Company, a German privately held group.

“Because enables leveraged capital structure and financial flexibility” (Dunkin);

Source: Dunkin’ Brands - Investor Presentation Q2 2017

Because “franchise model functions well with leverage” (Domino’s Pizza)

Source: Domino's Investor presentation, August 2017

Does exist any specific relation between the degree of debt and the degree of refranchising in the QSR – Quick Service Restaurant sector? There is not an easy answer but what stands out is the zero debt, zero franchising percentage of one of the industry player: the Chipotle Mexican Grill. As a whole the QSR sector (based on the components previously indicated in the Yum! slide) has reached approximately $60 B of total debt and -$3.5 B of total equity.

The effects of a prolonged low interest rate environment on debt and shares buy back has already been addressed in a previous article. It was also subject of investigation by The Economist back in September 2014. It seem that in an over-turned world of financial leverage the more debt a Company holds the more virtuous it is.

Elaborated by Plexor, based on MCD data from Sec forms.

As you may see from the graph above, the price of MCD is at its all times high. One of the reasons, among the others, why the price of McDonald has reached such high valuations may be related to widespread passive investments like those in highly concentrated stock indices through ETFs. Many articles have tackled this subject. Vanguard Group, State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), Capital World Investors, BlackRock Fund Advisors (NYSE:BLK) and Wellington Management Company are the most important institutional investors in McDonald (18.5%) and Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Idx is the most important fund (2.38%).

Assessing the fair value of MCD.

McDonald has three different types of franchisees: conventional, developmental licensees and foreign affiliates.

McDonald generally owns the land and building or secures long-term leases for both Company-operated and conventional franchised restaurant sites.

Affiliates and developmental licensees operate under license agreements, pay a royalty (a percent of sales), and sometimes initial fees. The Company generally has no capital invested under developmental license arrangements but, in some limited cases, has equity investments in affiliates that invest in real estate; capital for the entire business, including the real estate interest is provided by licensees.

Given the improvement in the number of developmental licensed restaurants that happened in recent years due to the refranchising strategy and given that the real estate interest, in this case, is provided by licensees, it has been a real surprise to see that the percentages of land and of the buildings for restaurants owned by McDonald have apparently remained the same as they were ten years before.

The Company owned approximately 45% of the land and nearly 70% of the buildings for its restaurants at year-end 2006 and 2005.

(see form 10-K for the year 2006) The Company owned approximately 45% of the land and about 70% of the buildings for restaurants in its consolidated markets at year-end 2016 and 2015.

(see form 10-K for the year 2016).

As you may see from statements above, real estate properties of the Company are substantial and any fair valuation of MCD must include an esteem of their value. Assessing the value of real estate properties is not an easy task because MCD doesn’t provide, to my knowledge, any specific data apart from the value of rents collected and a list of restaurants with their number, location and category.

The fair value of a single stock was reached through a sum of the parts methodology on a best effort approach. Value of real estate properties owned, Value of rents, Value of royalties and fees and Value of company-operated business were separately assessed.

Value of real estate properties owned ($41,935 M; best effort approach).

The value of real estate assets was limited to owned properties. Each building was supposed to be 4,000 square feet with a value of $675 per square feet as far as it concerns the U.S. based on some evidences found surfing the web (based on a different source said values could be respectively 4,500 and $490 but the former were considered more reliable). The per square feet value of the buildings outside the U.S. was estimated applying a proportion based on the price of a Big Mac (The Economist provides Big Mac prices around the world as components of the Big Mac index). The basic assumption is that if somewhere outside the U.S. the price in dollars of a Big Mac is higher or lower than in the U.S., the value of similar McDonald’s buildings will be proportionally and respectively higher or lower. When in a specific country the price of a Big Mac was missed it was supposed to be equal to the relative average price in the reference geographic area.

The following are summarized results.

Elaborated by Plexor

Value of rents ($16,388 M). The value of rents was estimated by discounting gross minimum payments under franchise arrangements as resulting at the end of 2016, net of those from businesses in markets held for sale, at a discount rate of 7.1% (the estimated WACC for the Company).

From last 10-K form.

Value of royalties and fees ($8,686 M). Value of royalties and fees was estimated applying to the estimated value of rents the proportion (53%) of revenues from royalties and fees over revenues from rents at the end of 2016. (53%=(3,129.9+89.4)/6,107.6)

From last 10-K form.

Value of company-operated business ($67,989 M). The value of company-operated business was estimated through a DCF model based on the following assumptions: initial FCF equal to $2,386 M (the proportion of company-operated sales on total sales applied to the annual free cash flow of the last trailing twelve months); WACC 7.1% (estimated eff. tax rate 32%; beta: 0.66; risk free: 2.3%); FCF annual growth rate up to 10 years: 4.9% (CAGR of the OCF related to the company-operated business since 1991); FCF annual growth rate beyond 10 years: 2.8% (estimated annual long term growth rate of the world economy).

Sum of the parts. Sum of the parts, which takes into account approximately $26 B of net debt and $11.7 B of total estimated value of operating lease and other items, leads to an estimated fair value per ordinary share of $120.11 against a current price of $165.01

To conclude, in my personal opinion, those who are invested in this Company should understand that recent past performance of the Company on the stock exchange may be inconsistent with its possible fair value (on a best effort approach). Some circumstances, such as the current historically low interest rates, may have contributed to inflate prices by the means of buybacks, realized or just announced, financed or to be financed with cheap debt that is not perceived as a threat but, on the contrary, as an opportunity.

Price target: $160.92 (Systematic Risk Weight: 90%; Specific Risk Weight: 10%; Expected market return during the period: -1%).

PLEXOR's opinion, at a price per ordinary share of $165.01 (as of Oct 16 2017 21:00 BST, NYSE) and based on assumptions and estimates made, is now: "sẹll." Horizon: Until next earnings date (the period) or until any eventual future material announcement by the company if it happens earlier.

